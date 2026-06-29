Fred Fugen, Dani Roman, Marco Waltenspiel, Sebastian Alvarez, and others fly in wingsuits above Mont Blanc, France
© Vincent Cotte / Red Bull Content Pool
Wingsuit Flying

Wingsuit team flies longest mountain formation over Mont Blanc

Eight top wingsuit pilots complete a world-first team flight over Mont Blanc, offering a rare view of the highest peak in the Alps.
By Astrid Carr
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Marco Fürst

Austrian skydiver and frequent flyer, Marco Fürst, has dared to jump more than 10,000 times and enjoyed every single leap.

AustriaAustria

Marco Waltenspiel

Being part of the Red Bull Skydive Team means BASE jumper Marco Waltenspiel can do what he loves every single day – fly like a bird.

AustriaAustria

Frédéric Fugen

A member of the Soul Flyers, Frédéric Fugen is one of the most talented and innovative skydivers, wingsuit pilots and BASE jumpers on the planet.

FranceFrance

Dani Román

BASE jumper Dani Román is renowned as a competitive wingsuit flyer and training coach who travels the world in his pursuit of flying opportunities.

SpainSpain

Sebastián Álvarez

From threading through skyscrapers, diving into volcanoes - or jumping into the jet stream - the Chilean wingsuit pilot continues to redefine the limits of human flight.

ChileChile

Andy Farrington

Andy Farrington is a king of the skies with more than 26,000 skydives and over 1,500 BASE jumps to his name, not to mention about 6,000 hours as a pilot.

United StatesUnited States

Mike Swanson

The undisputed king of the skies, American Mike Swanson is a pioneer of freeflying and an incredibly skilled aerial stuntman.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    How the Mont Blanc wingsuit formation flight worked
  2. 2
    The long preparation behind the Mont Blanc wingsuit flight
  3. 3
    Filming the wingsuit flight from within
  4. 4
    Key facts about the Mont Blanc wingsuit flight
  5. 5
    Who is wingsuit pilot Fred Fugen?
  6. 6
    Who is wingsuit pilot Dani Román?
Fred Fugen and Dani Román led a group of eight elite wingsuit pilots from around the world in a first-ever formation flown at extreme altitude. Launched from above Mont Blanc in France, the continuous aerial line was filmed from inside the formation by a team of camera flyers.
Wingsuit pilots Fred Fugen, Dani Roman and Marco Fuertz celebrate their world-first wingsuit formation flight above Mont Blanc

Two years in the making, Mont Blanc wingsuit flight completed

© Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool

Afterwards, Fugen said, “It has been a dream to get this kind of team together." Román was equally enthralled: “A jump like this, with this group of friends, is once-in-a-lifetime. It was beautiful, it was wild and it was very intense. Best jump of my life.”

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Watch the incredible wingsuit formation flight
A video shared on Red Bull’s Instagram channel shows the eight-athlete wingsuit formation flying over the Mont Blanc massif, splitting into two groups as they sweep past a cliff face before rejoining on the descent to the Chamonix Valley.
01

How the Mont Blanc wingsuit formation flight worked

Wingsuit pilots Fred Fugen, Dani Roman, Marco Waltenspiel, Sebastian Alvarez and team fly over Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest peak

Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest peak, is a stunning location for wingsuiting

© Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

Wingsuit pilots Fred Fugen, Dani Román, Marco Fürst, Marco Waltenspiel, Aurélien Chatard, Sebastian Álvarez, Mike Swanson and Andy Farrington jumped from a helicopter from an altitude of approximately 5,500m over the summit of Mont Blanc and landed in the Chamonix Valley in France. They flew as one continuous line, with a split into two groups of four before rejoining. Covering a horizontal distance of 7.5km, and flying at speeds of 180-200kph, the flight lasted 3 min 30 sec.
Teamwork was crucial to the success of the project. Each athlete needed to hold their position and respond instantly in the air – and needed to depend on the others to do the same. Throughout the flight the team communicated by radio to share information about direction, speed and position.
02

The long preparation behind the Mont Blanc wingsuit flight

Wingsuit pilots Fred Fugen, Dani Roman, Marco Fuertz, Marco Waltenspiel and team blaze pink trails over Mont Blanc

Precision and care were key to the Mont Blanc flight

© Vincent Cotte / Red Bull Content Pool

Planning and testing took two years, with detailed coordination strategies being worked out well before the actual flight. Every aspect mapped out the athletes' placement, formation timing, and the necessary safety margins for landing.
Fugen explained: “Once we jump from the helicopter, there is almost no place to land until we reach the valley at the bottom. So the goal is to manage the line and manage the flight all together while doing some technical moves, but still be able to have enough altitude to open the parachutes safely, and land together safely on the ground.”
03

Filming the wingsuit flight from within

Fred Fugen, Dani Roman, Marco Waltenspiel, Sebastian Alvarez, Mike Swanson and crew soar above Mont Blanc, France in a spectacular Red Bull wingsuit flying formation on June 18, 2026

The camera crew got right up close to the pilots

© Vincent Cotte / Red Bull Content Pool

Two professional air-to-air camera flyers – Vincent Cotte from France and Scott Palmer from the US – flew alongside the athletes to film the action from inside the formation. The perspective they captured takes audiences along with the pilots – to see their movements up close, and get a sense of the speed, spacing and control required to fly in such a precise formation.
Fugen shared: “These guys are as good as us. They need to fly their wingsuit with the camera on their head and position themselves in order to capture the movement from the best angle. It’s a very difficult job, and thanks to them we got some amazing footage.”
04

Key facts about the Mont Blanc wingsuit flight

  • Project: Longest wingsuit formation terrain flying over Mont Blanc
  • Location: Chamonix, France
  • Number of athletes: 8
  • Formation detail: One continuous line, with a split into two four-person groups before reforming
  • Horizontal distance: 7.5km
  • Terrain flying: Approximately 3,800m from summit to landing
  • Total altitude including helicopter drop: Approximately 5,500m
  • Flight duration: Around 3m 30s
  • Speed: Approximately 180-200km/h
05

Who is wingsuit pilot Fred Fugen?

Wingsuit pilot Fred Fugen in front of the Mont Blanc

Fred Fugen led the Mont Blanc wingsuit flight

© Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool

Fred Fugen is an elite French skydiver, wingsuit pilot and BASE jumper. As a member of the famous Soul Flyers team and a multiple-time Freefly World Champion, he is motivated to push the boundaries of extreme human flight. Historic aerial projects include highly technical proximity flights past the Giza Pyramids and the Taj Mahal.
06

Who is wingsuit pilot Dani Román?

Aerial athlete Dani Román with a Red Bull after his formation flight above Mont Blanc, France

Dani Román played a key role in the wingsuit formation flight

© Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Román is a prominent Spanish professional skydiver, wingsuit pilot and BASE jumper. Known for pushing the boundaries of aerial sports, he has made history with innovative projects, like flying through the Bahrain World Trade Center and under the Ronda bridge at 270kph.

Part of this story

Marco Fürst

Austrian skydiver and frequent flyer, Marco Fürst, has dared to jump more than 10,000 times and enjoyed every single leap.

AustriaAustria

Marco Waltenspiel

Being part of the Red Bull Skydive Team means BASE jumper Marco Waltenspiel can do what he loves every single day – fly like a bird.

AustriaAustria

Frédéric Fugen

A member of the Soul Flyers, Frédéric Fugen is one of the most talented and innovative skydivers, wingsuit pilots and BASE jumpers on the planet.

FranceFrance

Dani Román

BASE jumper Dani Román is renowned as a competitive wingsuit flyer and training coach who travels the world in his pursuit of flying opportunities.

SpainSpain

Sebastián Álvarez

From threading through skyscrapers, diving into volcanoes - or jumping into the jet stream - the Chilean wingsuit pilot continues to redefine the limits of human flight.

ChileChile

Andy Farrington

Andy Farrington is a king of the skies with more than 26,000 skydives and over 1,500 BASE jumps to his name, not to mention about 6,000 hours as a pilot.

United StatesUnited States

Mike Swanson

The undisputed king of the skies, American Mike Swanson is a pioneer of freeflying and an incredibly skilled aerial stuntman.

United StatesUnited States
Wingsuit Flying