© Lily Lytton
Music
Morgan unveils her sophomore EP: ‘Emotional Gangster’
Featuring six tracks including “Wheel Up (feat. Byron Messia)” and “Bum Bum” plus new single “Lost Myself (23)” with official music video.
UK Pop/R&B sensation Morgan has unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore EP, "Emotional Gangster," on Red Bull Records. Packed with infectious grooves and a blend of R&B, pop, and dancehall influences, the six-track EP features her addictive reggae single “Bum Bum,” as well as “Wheel Up,” a dancehall-flavored collaboration with Byron Messia.
This industry has often tried to mould me into one thing, but that’s not who I am.
On the making of "Emotional Gangster," Morgan says: “My art defies genres and knows no limits. True artistry doesn’t come from repeating the same formula… It comes from exploration, from refusing to let the world box in your creativity. This industry has often tried to mould me into one thing, but that’s not who I am. I named this project Emotional Gangster because it captures both sides of my personality. A deeply vulnerable, delicate side, and a powerful, unapologetically strong side. I don’t need to choose between them because I live and breathe both. I embrace my femininity in all its forms… Soft & fierce.”
Morgan continues: “In this EP, you’ll feel my pain, my joy, the laughter, and the tears. But most importantly, you’ll relate. This has been my most collaborative journey yet, and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has made this possible. This EP is your invitation into my mind, heart and soul.”
01
"Emotional Gangster" EP Tracklist
- Hydrated
- Bum Bum
- Wheel Up (Feat. Byron Messia)
- Mercy
- Reverse
- Lost Myself (23)
Her single “Lost Myself (23)” stands as a bold statement of self-empowerment, where Morgan explores themes of healing, resilience and self-discovery. The slow-burning instrumentation and atmospheric production from Slim Typical perfectly complements Morgan’s powerful vocals, adding layers of depth to the narrative. In the accompanying video, Morgan is seen reminiscing on a past love, one where she fell so deep, she lost herself. The visual is shot entirely in VHS-style evoking a sense of nostalgia for what once was.
The release of "Emotional Gangster" comes prior to Morgan embarking on tour in November 2024, headlining five shows across the UK, including a date at London’s iconic Jazz Cafe. The dates and tickets are available here.