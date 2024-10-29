Morgan unveils her sophomore EP: ‘Emotional Gangster’

On the making of "Emotional Gangster," Morgan says: “My art defies genres and knows no limits. True artistry doesn’t come from repeating the same formula… It comes from exploration, from refusing to let the world box in your creativity. This industry has often tried to mould me into one thing, but that’s not who I am. I named this project Emotional Gangster because it captures both sides of my personality. A deeply vulnerable, delicate side, and a powerful, unapologetically strong side. I don’t need to choose between them because I live and breathe both. I embrace my femininity in all its forms… Soft & fierce.”