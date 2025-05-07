Red Bull Records Powerhouse Morgan releases new single "My My My" out now

Following a breakthrough year in 2024, Morgan enters this new era with undeniable momentum. Her critically acclaimed sophomore EP,

, became a streaming sensation with over 4 million plays, fusing R&B, pop, and dancehall across six standout tracks. The carnival-inspired

—which creatively reimagined Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam”—earned love from Notion, That Grapejuice, and spins across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Kiss, and Apple Music 1.