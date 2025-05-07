© Red Bull Records
Red Bull Records Powerhouse Morgan releases new single "My My My" out now
UK Pop/R&B star Morgan releases her new single, “My My My”—a sun-soaked anthem bursting with love, soul, and summer-ready vibes.
UK Pop/R&B powerhouse Morgan launches into 2025 with style, soul, and sunshine on her latest single, “My My My”. The track, out now via Red Bull Records, is a radiant love anthem packed with feelgood energy and signals the beginning of a bold new chapter for the rising star.
Produced by Blake Straus (Blxst, Khalid), Monro (Jhene Aiko, Sinead Harnett), and 808Bhav808 (Bea and Her Business), “My My My” merges Morgan’s magnetic vocals with a sleek, upbeat sound that evokes sun-soaked drives, windows down, and hearts wide open. A love song at its core, the track captures both devotion and euphoria—balancing mellow grooves with irresistible hooks.
Morgan shares, "My My My might be one of my favorite songs to drop as of yet. This one is about riding until the wheels fall off for someone you love and giving it your all even when things aren’t perfect. It’s mellow, yet euphoric, and everyone can relate to its sentiment—it reminds me of late-night driving, windows down and being lost in the music. I wrote this one a few months ago in LA - it was instantaneously special. I want to say a big thank you to Blake Straus, Monroe, Phabo and Bhav for bringing this song to life.”
Following a breakthrough year in 2024, Morgan enters this new era with undeniable momentum. Her critically acclaimed sophomore EP, Emotional Gangster, became a streaming sensation with over 4 million plays, fusing R&B, pop, and dancehall across six standout tracks. The carnival-inspired “Bum Bum”—which creatively reimagined Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam”—earned love from Notion, That Grapejuice, and spins across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Kiss, and Apple Music 1.
Meanwhile, her dancehall-charged collab “Wheel Up” featuring Byron Messia became a radio favorite, landing on The Guardian’s Track of the Week, DJ Target’s ‘Target Embargo’, and Kaylee Golding’s ‘Record Of The Week’. With the emotive focus track “Lost Myself (23)”, Morgan further cemented her reputation as a storyteller with emotional depth and artistic clarity.
Capping off the year with a sold-out UK headline tour—including a standout set at London’s Jazz Café—Morgan proved that she’s not just a rising star but a commanding presence on any stage.
With “My My My”, Morgan steps confidently into the next phase of her artistry. A euphoric, sunlit reminder of love’s highs and hopes, the track marks just the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a landmark year.
A look at Morgan's background
Morgan began performing at just three years old and by 18 she’d joined Rudimental as a globally-touring vocalist. Her solo debut ‘My Year’ spotlit her brand of sparkling pop, before a collaboration with Ebenezer (‘Mulholland Drive’) earned her over 10 million streams. Her subsequent EP ‘Alien’ referenced golden-era pop, featuring co-writes and collaborations with Anne-Marie, Cadenza, Dyo, Preditah and Rudimental. That same year, her song ‘ADCT’ (written when she was 17) soared to the #1 spot on both TikTok Trending Sounds and the UK Top 50, earning over 25 million streams. Morgan also co-wrote and featured on Rudimental & Digga D’s ‘Be the One’ and Sigma’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’-sampling hit ‘Adrenaline Rush’. More recently, she’s been writing for some of the biggest K-pop artists (including NCT’s Jaehyun), and later this year she’ll feature on Purple Disco Machine’s forthcoming album ‘PARADISE’. Morgan has now sold out two London headline shows and like most musical greats, Morgan is unafraid to carve her own path.
Stream “My My My” now and stay tuned—Morgan’s only just getting started.