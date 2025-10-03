© Lily Lytton
Music
Morgan returns with fiery double release out now
UK Pop/R&B Sensation Morgan returns with fiery double release. “One Man” featuring Beenie Man and “Bad Gyal Energy” are out now on Red Bull Records.
UK Pop/R&B powerhouse Morgan is turning up the heat with the release of a fiery double release, out now via Red Bull Records. The two singles mark a powerful new chapter for the rising star, led by the hard-hitting focus track “One Man” featuring the GRAMMY-award winning Dancehall icon Beenie Man, and paired with the unapologetic anthem “Bad Gyal Energy.”
A sizzling first-ever collaboration with one of dancehall’s most iconic figures, “One Man” fuses Morgan’s magnetic delivery with Beenie Man’s unmistakable fire, built around a fresh take on his unforgettable 2004 hit “Dude”. Rooted in Morgan’s half-Jamaican heritage - a driving force throughout her artistry - the track exemplifies her fearless approach to pushing boundaries, seamlessly blending her cultural influences with pop and R&B elements. Accompanied by an official music video shot in Jamaica with Beenie Man, the release is a bold statement of identity and evolution.
"One Man’ is one of those songs that just makes me feel free. It's inspired by my Jamaican heritage, but it doesn't tie itself to one lane or genre. It just feels like a pure Morgan song - what I create doesn't have to fit into any boxes - it represents me and my culture. We had so much fun making this one in the studio, sampling one of the most iconic reggae songs, to then have the artist of that iconic song wanting to jump on my take on it. You can't get more legendary than Beenie Man. It's a pinch me moment and I'm gassed for you all to hear it. Summer might be coming to an end now, but let's keep the vibe going for as long as we can," Morgan shared.
Included in the release is “Bad Gyal Energy”, an empowering record that brings a dynamic balance of heat and attitude with fierce dance floor energy.
“‘Bad Gyal Energy’ is slightly different from what I usually create. It's a nod to the underground Jamaican dancehall scene – it's one for those that love to dance and rave. My favorite part of making this track is that I got my dad involved. He was an MC, producer and artist back in the day and grew up working on sound systems. He's played a big part in my musical upbringing and I'm obsessed that we could do this together – big up Jeffrey Smith,” Morgan expressed.
Last October Morgan released her first EP via Red Bull Records ‘Emotional Gangster.’ This latest drop follows an exciting past 12 months for Morgan.
This latest drop follows an exciting 12 months for Morgan, who released her first EP via Red Bull Records ‘Emotional Gangster’ last October and went on to sell out her first UK headline tour, including a show at London’s legendary Jazz Café. In April this year, she returned with “My My My”, a sun-soaked R&B/pop anthem produced by Blake Straus, Monro and 808Bhav808. A euphoric, summer-ready love song, the track marked the 23-year-old’s first release of 2025 and showcased her signature blend of soulful R&B and vibrant pop, cementing her reputation as one of the UK’s most versatile and exciting artists.
Follow Morgan: Spotify | Apple Music | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok