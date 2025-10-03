Morgan returns with fiery double release out now

A sizzling first-ever collaboration with one of dancehall’s most iconic figures, “One Man” fuses Morgan’s magnetic delivery with Beenie Man’s unmistakable fire, built around a fresh take on his unforgettable 2004 hit “Dude”. Rooted in Morgan’s half-Jamaican heritage - a driving force throughout her artistry - the track exemplifies her fearless approach to pushing boundaries, seamlessly blending her cultural influences with pop and R&B elements. Accompanied by an official music video shot in Jamaica with Beenie Man, the release is a bold statement of identity and evolution.

