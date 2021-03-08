Meet the new generation of riders freshening up the cycling scene

When it comes to to promoting women's participation in BMX freestyle there is no bigger voice than Nikita Ducarroz . The Swiss athlete with the American twang is super supportive of her fellow competitors and newcomers into the sport. Ducarroz is currently the 5th ranked rider in the UCI world rankings and her results show she's never far away from the podium when it comes to competitions. In 2019, she placed fifth at the UCI Urban World Championships and fourth overall during the World Cup series. A career highlight for Ducarroz was winning the 2020 BMX Simple Session contest.