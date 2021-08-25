How a Motorsports Photography Clinic Elevates the Male-Dominated Industry

The motorsports industry is changing. From electric car racing circuits to more inclusive teams and brands, the future is already here—and nobody exemplifies adaptation and development better than the small group of female photographers who took on every challenge thrown their way at a photo clinic Red Bull hosted Sunday, August 15 in Jasper, Tennessee.

Cody Webb © Wrenne Evans / Red Bull Content Pool

Alongside Cody Webb ’s Enduro clinic the same weekend, three up-and-coming women motorsports photographers joined mentor and photography icon, Al Arena, to sharpen their skills and capture outstanding images of high-octane Enduro riders in tough terrain.

We sat down with Arena, Wrenne Evans, Alyssa Del Valle and Amy Lentz to learn how they’re challenging a male-dominated industry, what they learned about photographing difficult subjects and how the opportunity to work with an expert could shape the future of their careers.

Al Arena participates in motorsports photography clinic © Christian Pondella

AL ARENA:

When did you first get behind a camera?

In middle school. My parents were into photography; they had dark rooms in their first house, so there was always a big pull for cameras and photography. My first camera was my dad’s old camera. It had a hemp strap on it. I would make my middle school and high school friends put on weird outfits and get good moments.

What is it like being a woman in this field?

When I’m at the track I hardly think about it, [but] I’m gonna get comments. I’m gonna get weird looks. But it’s so normal I don’t think about it. The drivers know who I am and I’m respected, so I’m more just a photographer and not a woman photographer. You [do] have to a degree [suppress] femininity. You hang with the guys, you are one of the guys. I’m comfortable with that. But if you do your hair or wear something girly, you’re gonna get made fun of.

What was one of the challenges in teaching the photo clinic during an Enduro clinic?

[The photographers] were really receptive to any and all input. The hardest part was that a lot of the learning process in motorsports is a bit repetitive. [In racing] they might get another pass, come back around. These guys were going out and doing a trail once. The riders would talk about it for a while, then they would all go through once, stumbling, finding their way through. [The photographers] were finding their groove while the riders were.

Wrenne Evans © Christian Pondella

WRENNE EVANS:

When did you first get behind a camera?

I grew up in Nashville, so I’ve been shooting music since I was in high school. I always loved documentation in general and I started touring a lot with bands. I just moved to LA last September and didn’t do anything the past year because there was no one touring. It was really hard because it was a big part of my identity and livelihood, but also a boost of happiness in my life. I’m very different without it.

What is it like being a woman in this field?

It has its perks as well as some detriments. It’s cool when you’re in a photo pit and you’re the only woman. It is a male-dominated world, especially in my field. There’s a lot of opportunities that aren’t given to women because of these narratives we've been told about women on tour, but I take work really seriously.

Where do you think the future of the motorsports industry is headed?

​​More women. I think that is the direction it’s headed—more inclusion in general. I would like to see more of that and I’m hopeful for that.

Alyssa Del Valle © Christian Pondella

ALYSSA DEL VALLE:

When did you first get behind a camera?

In my teenage years, my mother used to carry a film camera on our vacations. I thought it was cool that she wanted to document everything and it piqued my interest. As a child I was a basketball player and I forever said I wanted to be a photographer on the sidelines. Several years later I picked up my own camera. I started sending messages to people in hopes someone would have a soft spot. I was just trying to find a door open. I knew how competitive sports would be.

What is it like being a woman in this field?

I’ve always known it was more of a male-dominated profession in the sports world. Growing up watching basketball I don’t think there was a single female photographer on the floor. When I started shooting football a few years ago, there were very few women in photography positions on the sidelines. The men made it clear—especially those with seniority—you weren’t welcome in their space. A lot of sports are still a boy’s club, and the photographers have been around for a long time.

What’s something you still want to learn after this clinic is over?

There’s a lot more to learn. I found a system and a technique that worked, and I’m trying to force myself out of that box. It’s also very tricky to keep up technologically. The world of photography has changed a lot in the last few years, moving into mirrorless systems—and that means new lenses, new bodies. Things are changing very quickly and it’s easy to get left behind.

Amy Lentz participates in motorsports photography clinic. © Christian Pondella

AMY LENTZ:

When did you first get behind a camera?

I picked up a camera for the first time four years ago. I hadn’t done anything before that. I was taking my dad to go see a Frank Lloyd Wright House, but it ended up not being open, so we went to the Indy Speedway. As soon as we walked under the track and I heard the sound of the cars I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.

What is it like being a woman in this field?

A lot of times when I show up for work, I’m the only, or one of the only, women there. Sometimes you have to jump through some additional hoops to be able to get to that point.

How did working with Al Arena for this clinic affect your work?

Prior to the clinic my shots felt haphazard but after working with Al, I have a stronger understanding of how to focus my thoughts and consciously capture a moment. I’m really appreciative of the opportunity. Working with everyone has been incredible and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.

There were definitely obstacles along the way; the photographers climbed the mountainsides, clinging to trees in some cases to get their shot. Still, they were all up to the challenge, and the industry will benefit from having three more excellent female photographers on the sidelines at action sports and motorsports across the country and globe!

Alyssa Del Valle, Amy Lentz, Wrenne Evans and Al Arena. © Christian Pondella