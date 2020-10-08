6 U.S. motocross races you should know about
Motocross started with dirt bikes, daredevils, and rugged trails. Riders could get out on their dirt-filled piece of land and tear it up without worrying about stoplights, cars, speed limits, or pedestrians. Since then, the sport of motocross has grown into a more organized competition, but it still requires a daring spirit and loads of training and time. Amateur competitions welcome racers around the world to show their guts and get discovered. Pro competitions offer money, fame, sponsorships, and a whole lot of personal accomplishment.
The American Motorcycle Association has rules and regulations for their races, and all the major races in the U.S. follow those guidelines. Racers enter the competitions with their own bikes, helmets, and gear. Many riders are part of a team which will provide the bikes and such, but some are privateer racers who race independently with their own gear. Many motocross events welcome young riders, new riders just getting into motocross, and spectators, as well as pros so anyone can enjoy the excitement. Prizes for amateur races are usually medals and trophies, while pro races give cash prizes.
Whether you're considering getting a bike and entering an amateur race or you're simply interested in gaining a better understanding of the sport, there's a lot to learn. Let's start by brushing up on some of the most popular motocross races in the U.S.
1. Mammoth Motocross
Beginning in 1968, Mammoth Motocross is the oldest continuing motocross racing event in the United States. Near Inyo National Forest in Mammoth Lakes, California, this race features a unique track that takes riders up the Sierra Nevada Mountains to 8,000 feet through the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area. Riders come from all over each summer to race in this event. Ryan Dungey, Jeremy McGrath, and many other top motocross riders have raced this track as well as loads of amateur racers in the mini class races.
- Next Event: June 18-27, 2021.
- Location: Mammoth Lakes, California.
- Requirements: Spot in the Monster Energy Road to Mammoth qualifying series.
2. Loretta Lynn's I and II
Part of the National Pro Motocross schedule, the Loretta Lynn races are some of the most grueling for riders reaching for a title. Amateur riders have a chance to go pro in the Open Pro Sport and 250 A divisions. In addition to the pressure of a spot on the podium and gaining sponsors, riders also must face insane heat, humidity, and a track that's to die for — no, like you're going to feel like you might die on it.
If this race is in your line of sight for the future, make sure you know what you're getting into. It's not pretty, but even making it there is something to be majorly proud of. Past races can be seen on MX Nation as the show follows riders from one competition to the next.
- Next Event: 2021
- Location: Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
- Requirements: Qualifying spot from a regional championship race.
3. Motoplayground and World National Pit Bike Race
An amateur race with a big following, the Motoplayground race at Ponca City and the World National Pit Bike Race is a unique experience for riders and spectators. More than 2,000 riders participate from different age groups each year. Riders get qualifying times during the practice runs, and their supporters and fans can camp out at the track for the weekend if they make it in. Events over the weekend include Open Pro Sport, 250 Pro Sport, and the World National Pit Bike Races. The whole weekend is sure to be messy, daring, and a ton of fun.
- Next Event: October 15-18, 2020.
- Location: Ponca City, Oklahoma.
- Requirements: Riders borrow bikes for the pit race.
4. RedBud MX
The RedBud MX race is part of the Pro Motocross schedule, and the Michigan track made Red Bull's list of America's most gnarly Nationals motocross tracks. Riders love the sweet jumps like Larocco's Leap, a 120-foot triple step up named after a motocross legend that's the biggest jump in the entire Nationals series. This race claims the largest turnout each year of the series lineup, which means loud fans and awesome parties. Yeah, you should get to a RedBud race.
- Next Event: September 4 and 8, 2020.
- Location: Buchanan, Michigan.
- Requirements: Qualifying spot from a regional championship race.
5. Spring Creek National
Another event from the Motocross Nationals worth knowing about is the race at Spring Creek. This is a survival-of-the-fittest kind of track that seriously tests the strength of those brave enough to take it on. The soft track means rough turns and maneuvering as racers gain speed through the multiple straightaways. Racers will want to do some serious homework before riding at Spring Creek.
- Next Event: September 19, 2020.
- Location: Millvale, Minnesota.
- Requirements: Qualifying spot from a regional championship race.
6. Fox Raceway National
The final leg of the National Series of 2020 is at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Watch Marvin Musquin, one of several French motocross riders in the U.S., take on Pala's track in this video. This track has a smooth and classic terrain, ideal for showcasing the fastest riders in the nation and letting them duke it out. If you don't watch any other races this year, make sure you don't miss this one. You'll want to see the true champions take their spots on the podium.
- Next Event: October 10, 2020.
- Location: Pala, California.
- Requirements: Qualifying spot from a regional championship race.
Is reading about these races getting your blood pumping a bit? Have you ever been on a dirt bike? Maybe this is your chance to check it out and see if you've got the guts to enter a race. It's also cool to just appreciate the sport and the pros that are killing it on the tracks. Consider attending a race in person just for the thrill. Several motocross games allow nonriders and riders alike to have a little pretend fun. Whatever you do, motocross is a sport worth getting into.