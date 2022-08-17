Motocross Track Designs: Understanding Tracks and Layouts

Have you always dreamed of having your own motocross track right in your backyard? With a basic understanding of the layout and the right terrain, you can. By planning the layout ahead of time, you can design a motocross track that is suitable to your style while also saving you money and frustration.

Things to Consider Before You Start

The design and layout of your motocross track are important for many reasons. Different obstacles are set up to give motocross riders unique challenges, and you have to make sure you have the right type of terrain. Additionally, some tracks require maintenance, which you will want to plan for before you begin to build a motocross track.

Red Bull Knock Out © Ydwer van der Heide

Before you hire a contractor or gather the necessary materials and tools to create your own track design, you first want to consider the layout. Is the existing terrain and landscaping ideal for a motocross track? Is it too close to neighbors where sound will become a problem? You don't want the "Brraaap" to cause tension in your neighborhood. You can't really go with a generic blueprint that someone else created because everyone's land is different, and you need something that works with your land.

01 Design the Perfect Motocross Track

First, measure the land you have to work with and consider how much of it can safely be used for the track. Be sure to consider a perimeter for protective fencing or to avoid riding onto your neighbor's property. Some of the best motocross track designs have the following features:

Good sloping terrain

Natural hills

Rolling hills

Existing hills that can be used for berms

Clay-based dirt

For safety, avoid areas too near trees or rocks

Course Overview at Red Bull Imagination 2021 © Chris Tedesco

Start by riding your bike over the proposed track area. Then, draw a map and determine what areas of the land are already naturally good for different obstacles. Sticking with the natural flow of the existing land will make it easier and more affordable to design your track. Then, put all of this on paper. This can help you make more sense of the layout while creating a mototrack flow that makes sense. You might even share the design with other motocross riders.

While there is no set number of acres you need for building a motocross track, you do want to plan something that makes sense and fits. The great thing is that, with some layout parts, like jumps, you can always increase their intensity later, without re-doing the entire track. Ideally, though, you want a minimum of 400 feet. The more space you have, the better.

You also want to consider how many lanes will be on your motocross track. Tracks with five or six lanes are going to require more space, versus motocross tracks with one or two lanes. Insurance may be important to consider if you plan on allowing others, even friends, to use your track.

02 How to Design a Motocross Track With Obstacles

Red Bull Straight Rhythm © Garth Milan

A good motocross track design has enough obstacles that allow you to work on your skills. The obstacles you use in your design will likely depend on your skill level and the size of the land. Most motocross tracks are made up of the following obstacles:

Basic Sections of a Motocross Track

These sections are often used when designing a motocross track:

Start: You have to start somewhere. The start line is usually designed with a straight line, at least until you reach the first corner or the berm turn. This allows you to reach the speed and momentum you need to tackle oncoming obstacles.

Rollers: Rollers are rounded bumps in the dirt. They are larger than whoops, making it more difficult to get a lift from them.

Whoops: Whoops are smaller, continuous bumps that racers can ride over. They best follow straight lines that give you the opportunity to increase speed to tackle them.

Booter: A booter is a large, final jump that often occurs right before the finish line.

Rhythm section: Rhythm sections are needed for riders to continuously gain rhythm to complete double or triple jumps on the track. This tends to be a tame stretch of smaller whoops.

Ruts: Ruts are deep indentations in the track. When designing ruts, consider where the rut is leading and whether it makes sense to include it in a corner turn.

Acceleration chop: Acceleration chops are when there are bumps at the corner exits, helping you reduce your speed before exiting the track.

Braking bumps: Braking bumps typically occur over time as riders lock up their bike's brakes when riding. They are more likely to occur in terrains made with soft soil.

Red Bull Imagination 2020 © Chris Tedesco

Motocross Jump Sections

These sections are designed for jumps:

Single jump: A single jump is a part of the track where a rider can take a single jump. This requires a down ramp and a solid landing area.

Double jump: A double jump is a part of the track where a rider can take two jumps at once.

Triple jump: Triple jumps, three consecutive jumps, need a larger drop-off, so there is enough air to obtain each jump.

Quad jump: A quad jump, four jumps taken as one, requires even higher elevation, as well as a solid landing spot.

Changing Elevation Sections

These sections rapidly change elevation, giving riders a challenge:

Over-under: An over-under is a bridge or tunnel where the track wraps around and crosses over another point. Numerous over-unders can help you design a larger track with less space.

Off-camber corner: An off-camber corner is when a track drops off to the outside of the corner.

Step-up: A step-up is an area of the track with higher terrain that allows riders to jump up onto it.

Step-down: A step-down is the opposite of a set-up, with a lower terrain.

Drop-off: A drop off is a straight drop or change in the terrain. The size of the drop-off you need depends on your motocross goals. If you aim to master double jumps, you won't need as low of a drop-off as a quad jump.

Challenging Obstacles

These sections are additional obstacles that riders may work toward:

Step-on-step-off (tabletop jump): A step-on-step-off is when you jump onto another item, like a tabletop, then jump off to a step off.

Dragon's back: Dragon's backs are similar to rhythm sections but move upward in elevation and have a small jump at the end. While they are most commonly used in supercross, they are also sometimes found in motocross.

Once you begin drafting your layout, the placement of each type of obstacle will become clearer. Practice makes perfect, as you will find with some of these beginner motocross riders with Red Bull who are making waves.

03 Maintaining Your Motocross Track

The Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Series © Garth Mlian

You also want to keep maintenance needs and drainage in mind. Some types of obstacles also require more maintenance. Parts of the land that are low-lying are prone to standing water. They could turn to swampland and ruin your motocross track. Not planning for drainage ahead of time can also lead to land erosion.

One of the best ways to account for drainage is to design the motocross track slightly elevated, which allows water to run off of it. Be sure to include a lot of cutouts and water channels for easy draining. This can also protect your bike from unexpected water puddles, so you don't have to spend as much time cleaning it .

The type of terrain you build on also matters. Clay-based dirt is always recommended, not only because it is better for jumps, but also because it tends to last longer.

04 Supercross vs. Motocross Tracks

Some might wonder what makes a motocross and supercross track different from one another. First, let's consider the similarities. This list is short, with both supercross and motocross taking place on a dirt track. While some of the skills required for achieving obstacles overlap, the tracks are actually very different.

Here are a few of the biggest differences between the two:

Track setup: Perhaps the biggest difference between motocross and supercross is how the tracks are designed and set up. Supercross is most frequently done indoors, whereas motocross is almost always outdoors.

Track's width: Motocross uses wider courses, whereas supercross uses thinner, narrower tracks.

Number of obstacles: Motocross is more of an endurance sport, and bikers may not race as fast as they do with supercross. This also means there are usually more obstacles on an MX track.

Jump lengths: You are also more likely to find longer jumps on motocross tracks. This means that there are usually more rhythm patterns, which allow riders to accelerate faster.

Because supercross is more focused on the speed of the rider, and motocross is more of an endurance sport, the tracks usually differ significantly.

Whether you're goon riding or prepping for an upcoming motocross tournament after binging on Redbull's MX World , there are many advantages to building your own motocross track. With the right planning and evaluation of the land, you can get to practicing your seat bounces and heel clickers in no time.