Top 8 motocross tracks in Southern California to check out
Have you been to Glen Helen Raceway or Perris Raceway?
The motocross scene in SoCal is incredible. In addition to having some awesome public lands that are open to a wide range of OHVs, you can find plenty of privately owned and maintained motocross tracks in Southern California. Among these is Glen Helen Raceway, one of America's burliest tracks and location of the most recent Red Bull Day in the Dirt competition. If you're new to the motocross scene, check out one of these motocross tracks where even beginners will feel safe practicing and gain the confidence needed to take on more challenging obstacles and terrain.
01
Glen Helen Raceway
Location: 18585 Verdemont Ranch Road, San Bernardino, California
Cost: $30 per bike, $20 per peewee bike
Red Bull Day in the Dirt isn't the only competition held at Glen Helen Raceway. In fact, they hold races and events like AMA championships and grands prix throughout the year. With three tracks to choose from, you can find something for a range of skill levels. The national MX track is the main track and gives you some gnarly berms, a sweet little sandy section, and an array of large and small jumps, both singles and doubles.
Younger and less experienced riders can hit up the peewee track that features some nice tabletop jumps and good cornering for practicing control. For steeper hills and plenty of loose dirt and hard pack, try out the vintage track. Combined, these tracks give you 5 miles to tear it up on your dirt bike or other OHV.
02
Cal City MX Park
Location: 24510 168th St., California City, California
Cost: $30 per rider, $20 per 50cc bike on main track, $15 peewee track riders
Cal City MX Park is a family-friendly motocross facility with a main track and a peewee track, making it ideal for dirt bike enthusiasts both young and old. While the desert landscape of the area doesn't provide much in the way of beauty, it does make for some epic natural terrain that lets you prove yourself on a bike.
On the main track, you'll find steep hills for catching serious air, a rhythm section, fun swooping berms, and tabletops that keep things interesting. For added peace of mind for parents, the peewee track is completely surrounded by hay bales and has a single entry/exit point. You'll probably want to stick to practicing here during the cooler months, as the desert doesn't provide much shade.
03
Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park
Location: 20700 Cereal St., Lake Elsinore, California
Cost: $30 per rider, $25 per rider with 50cc bike, $60 per supercross rider with AMA license, $25 for military and first responders
If you haven't thrown up a little dirt at the tracks at Lake Elsinore Motorspots Park yet, it's a must-ride motocross park in SoCal. You can get expert tips on the do's and don'ts of riding the constantly changing tracks here, and don't be surprised to find pros like Ken Roczen and Marvin Musquin honing their skills on the main or vet tracks at Lake Elsinore.
When you get on the main track, you'll find yourself among massive jumps, a couple of sick tabletops spread out, and a rhythm section that will get your heart pumping. Bring the kiddos and let them practice their dirt flinging skills on the peewee or pit bike tracks. Both of these have some nice berms and curves for the little ones to tear it up. The pit bike track is also great for ATVs.
04
Cahuilla Creek Motocross
Location: 50100 U.S. Highway 371, Anza, California
Cost: $30 per rider
Whether you're a motocross pro like Red Bull sponsored Ronnie Renner or you're hopping on a dirt bike for the first time, you'll love how they use the natural terrain to create some incredible obstacles and layouts at Cahuilla Creek Motocross. The main/pro track features elevation gains that you probably won't encounter at any other MX park in SoCal. Actually, it might pay to know at least a few of the essential modern motocross skills before you take this one on, but they say it's technical enough to challenge an expert yet safe enough for a novice.
Check out the vet track for a relaxing ride that's perfect for riders of all skill levels. There's also a peewee track that takes the less experienced riders through the canyons of Cahuilla Creek.
05
Fox Raceway
Location: 12799 California Highway 76, Pala, California
Cost: $30 per rider for motocross and quads, $20 per rider for bikes up to 65cc, $40 per UTV rider, $65 per supercross rider
You've likely never felt dirt like the loamy stuff found on the tracks at Fox Raceway. This soil might take some getting used to, but once you've sprayed it up, you'll want to keep coming back for more. Are you bringing any young riders under the age of 15 with you to this motocross facility? The kid's track is the perfect place for younger riders to practice safely. This track features wide bowl action on the corners and plenty of safe jumps that let them feel like they're soaring through the sky.
Head to the vet track if you want a little more of a challenge, as it provides some sweet smaller jumps and a decent layout with the perfect amount of obstacles. Those who possess more intermediate to expert riding skills can hit up the main/pro track. On this track, you'll be exhilarated taking on the straightaways that lead to bigger and better jumps and more obstacles that enhance the thrills of the ride. When you can't make it out to the track, try out Dirt Bike Unchained, a mobile motocross game you can play from almost anywhere.
06
Honolulu Hills Raceway
Location: 26217 Honolulu Road, Taft, California
Cost: $20 per rider
Maybe it's because there's only one main track or possibly it's that it only holds practice occasionally, but whatever the reason, Honolulu Hills Raceway is both budget-friendly and a cool place to ride. It's a large track with a variety of obstacles and sweet jumps like doubles and triples with miles of hard pack that lets you work up speed.
If you were to look back at the history of motocross racing, it's places like this that got people hooked on the sport. Keep in mind that you won't find any shade here, like many of the other great places to ride in Southern California, so if you make your way here, be prepared.
07
LACR MX
Location: 7010 E. Ave. T, Palmdale, California
Cost: $30 per rider, $10 per peewee rider
The Los Angeles County Raceway Motocross Park, or LACR MX, is a family-oriented place to ride with tracks for all skill levels. Beginners can practice their shredding skills on the peewee track, while those with more experience can tear it up on either the vet or main tracks. Check out what this Red Bull article has to say if you're looking for the best motocross bikes for beginners.
Sand was used to create each of these awesome tracks, giving them a soft base that's fun to ride over. Every track is well-maintained and frequently watered, which is much appreciated by motocross pros and novices alike. With natural elevation changes that easily incorporate into the terrain, you'll enjoy every jump, obstacle, and berm put in your path.
08
Perris Raceway
Location: 1205 Burton Road, Perris, California
Cost: $30 per rider, $25 for 50cc riders, military, first responders
Since 1958, dirt bike enthusiasts have been hitting up the track at Perris Raceway, making it the oldest continuously operating motocross park in SoCal. It has three tracks to choose from, so you're sure to find one that suits your riding level and comfort zone. The peewee track is a great place to introduce your kids to the world of motocross. If you're fairly comfortable on the seat of a bike, head to the vet track, where you can learn to get more comfortable taking on turns, jumps, and whoops.
On the main track, more experienced riders will love the thrill of the jumps that send you flying high and lots of corners that let you send up dirt as you speed around the track. Because it can get a little hot in SoCal, this place also offers night riding. The track is well lit, so you can enjoy a ride in the cool of the evening.
When you're looking for a sick place to ride where you can catch air and gain mad skills in the sport of motocross, head to one of these great tracks. For those times when you can't make it out to ride, check out Red Bull Moto Spy, which gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what's going on in the world of motocross.