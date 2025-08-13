Everything you need to know about MotoGP™ 2025

Jorge Martín made history in 2024 as he claimed his first MotoGP™ World Championship, becoming the first rider with an independent team to do so. Riding a Ducati GP24 for satellite team Pramac, the Spaniard combined his dominance in the sprint races, where he scored seven victories, with consistency in the Sunday race, where he took 16 podiums including three Grand Prix wins. It was also a display of nerve as he held off a title charge from Pecco Bagnaia who won the final three races of the season. With the title in the bag, Martín moved to a full factory ride where he’s joined 2023 title contender Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia. It was quite the coup by the Italian team.
But Martín’s world championship defence was over before it started: he broke his hand in a crash during preseason and missed the first three rounds. He returned at Qatar and crashed again, breaking his ribs and injuring his lungs. It was July when the Spaniard was fit to ride and, thanks to a rule change, he was able to gauge his fitness on a private test in Misano. It also gave him a feel for the latest Aprilia RS-GP at Misano which his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi rode to a win at Silverstone .
The World Champion came away very impressed with the machine’s improved stability and pace, and committed his 2026 season to the Italian team. The combination of strong team, fast bike and happy riders delivered another podium for Bezzecchi and a decent 11th place for Martín on his return to action at Brno in the Czechia Grand Prix. “I’m very happy,” said Martin after the race, “To be back racing is amazing.”
02
The rise and rise of Marc Márquez
Marc Márquez is fast disappearing over the horizon, taking the MotoGP™ World Championship with him. After spending most of the 2020s sidelined with injury or struggling with machinery, the Ant is back in business and dominating on track with eight wins in 12 rounds. He surpassed Jorge Lorenzo’s record for career podiums at Le Mans and now stands on 121, second behind Valentino Rossi on 199. For the fourth time in his career, he’s won five Grands Prix in a row and he’s still got half the season to go.
Marc’s biggest championship rival is his brother Álex Márquez who scored his first MotoGP™ victory at Jerez and has been on the podium seven times in 2025. The Gresini Ducati rider is the only other competitor to have led the world championship this season. And while the engravers wait to see which first name to add to "Márquez" on the champions's trophy, a broken hand at Assen forced a retirement. He was back on the podium in Germany, but Álex's crash at the MotoGP™ of Czechia in Brno has effectively ended his title hopes for the foreseeable future. Instead he is focused on keeping Pecco Bagnaia behind him. “Until it is over, everything is possible. But I always said my target was to be second in the championship, which is something really, really good. It’s magic.”
03
The 2026 calendar is revealed
The MotoGP™ schedule has been revealed for 2026. There are 22 rounds held on five continents with MotoGP™ returning to the Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia for the first time since 1989. The Catalunya round moves to later in the season and the championship will also include a new support race: the all-Harley-Davidson International Bagger Series.
Round
Grand Prix
Circuit
Date
R1
Thailand
Chang International Circuit
Mar 1
R2
Brazil
Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia
Mar 22
R3
United States
Circuit of the Americas
Mar 29
R4
Qatar
Lusail International Circuit
Apr 12
R5
Spain
Circuito de Jerez
Apr 26
R6
France
Bugatti Circuit Le Mans
May 10
R7
Catalonia
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
May 17
R8
Italy
Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
May 31
R9
Hungary
Balaton Park Circuit
June 7
R10
Czechia
Brno Circuit
June 21
R11
Netherlands
TT Circuit Assen
June 28
R12
Germany
Sachsenring
July 12
R13
Great Britain
Silverstone Circuit
Aug 9
R14
Aragon
MotorLand Aragón
Aug 30
R15
San Marino
Misano World Circuit
Sept 13
R16
Austria
Red Bull Ring
Sept 20
R17
Japan
Mobility Resort Motegi
Oct 4
R18
Indonesia
Mandalika International Street Circuit
Oct 11
R19
Australia
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Oct 25
R20
Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit
Nov 1
R21
Portugal
Algarve International Circuit
Nov 15
R22
Valencia
Circuit Ricardo Tormo
Nov 22
04
Acosta and Binder stay positive at Red Bull KTM
New signing Pedro Acosta is the pick of the bunch across KTM’s Red Bull KTM Factory team and Red Bull KTM Tech3 satellite team as the Spaniard is the highest-scoring KTM rider so far this season on 124 with Brad Binder on 68 and Tech3 duo Maverick Viñales (69pts) and Enea Bastianini (49pts). Viñales is recovering from a broken shoulder with Bastianini having had appendicitis. Injuries aside, the riders have all enjoyed the KTM’s straight-line speed but struggled with balance through corners - as typified by Binder who has long been the team’s most consistent rider.
But his late-braking style hasn’t worked well with the RC16 , which demands a smoother approach. It’s put the South African out of place in qualifying and given him an uphill battle. “It’s nowhere near enough and not where I want to be at all,” said Binder. “We’ve just got to keep working and try and figure this thing out.”
The riders all have the backing of KTM boss Pit Beirer as they work together to improve results. “[Brad is] having a hard time making this package work, and it’s our job to restore their confidence,“ said Beirer. If they can find their way forward, expect to see the KTM stars rising up the ranks.
If there’s one rider who seems to thrive in changing circumstances, it’s Johann Zarco. The Frenchman delivered an outstanding victory for LCR Honda at his home race thanks to he and team boss Lucio Cecchinello holding their nerve to choose the right strategy in both wet and dry conditions and some masterful producing by Zarco. As others slid off in the wet, he took the lead from Jack Miller and then held Marc Márquez at bay to take the win.
He then spent his summer break winning the famous Suzuka 8 Hours. The man from Nice went straight from Brno to the airport and Japan where he teamed up with Takumi Takahashi and learned that Honda couldn’t get a visa in time for the bike’s third rider, Xavi Vierge. Luckily Takumi has six wins to his name at this event and Zarco won last year. The two divided the riding duties in the ferocious humidity of Suzuka, holding off a late charge by Jack Miller for Yamaha to seal the victory. “I love this race, we have one of the best bikes, and it’s a pleasure to ride it. I like that this is my kind of vacation,” said the victorious Frenchman, who returns to LCR planning on more glory this season.
06
The rookies racing for the big time
Fermin Aldeguer has taken over Marc Márquez’s half of the Gresini garage where he's teamed with 2019 Moto2™ Word Champion Álex Márquez. The 19-year-old turned heads in the MotoGP™ paddock with his flourish of four victories and six podiums in the final six Moto2™ races of 2023. In 2024 Ai Ogura became the first Japanese rider to become world champion in 15 years. And as reigning Moto2™ champ Ogura makes the step up to Trackhouse where he'll be in good hands working with team boss Davide Brivio, who most recently took Suzuki to the top as well as masterminding Yamaha’s glory years with Valentino Rossi. Over at LCR, Lucio Cecchinello is steering the career of the first Thai rider in the elite level as Somkiat Chantra replaces Takaaki Nakagami at LCR
07
MotoGP™ teams for 2025
Team
Rider
Rider
Ducati
Pecco Bagnaia
Marc Márquez
Gresini Ducati
Álex Márquez
Fermin Aldeguer
VR46 Ducati
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder
Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Enea Bastianini
Maverick Viñales
Aprilia
Jorge Martín
Marco Bezzecchi
Trackhouse Aprilia
Raul Fernandez
Ai Ogura
Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo
Alex Rins
Pramac Yamaha
Miguel Oliveira
Jack Miller
Honda
Joan Mir
Luca Marini
LCR Honda
Johann Zarco
Somkiat Chantra
08
Who to watch in the constructors
Ducati continue a dominant 2024 that saw their riders win all but one race. They won their sixth Constructors Championship, while Desmosedici teams occupied the top three places in the Teams Championship. By any measure it’s a massive victory for the elite’s top team, although critics could point out it wasn’t a factory rider who claimed the MotoGP™ Riders’ World Championship and his winning team, Pramac, is now leaving the Ducati fold. Ducati won't be too bothered: 10 out of 12 rounds have been won on a Desmosedici – Marc Márquez with eight and one each for Pecco Bagnaia and Álex Márquez.
KTM have finished second overall in the Constructors for two years on the bounce but in 2025 their grip is being wrested away by Aprilia, despite the Italians missing their star rider for the first half of the campaign. Can KTM rediscover their form or will Aprilia continue to pull away? The race for second in the Constructors Championship should make for compelling viewing.
09
New rules for 2025
MotoGP™ made minimal changes for 2025 rules but a big regulation change is coming in 2027. That means there’s an engine freeze in place, so the leading constructors cannot develop their powerplants. That should suit the all-conquering Ducatis and the KTM unit is also strong. The big beneficiaries of the engine freeze will be Yamaha and Honda. The two giants have found themselves propping up the championships for the past seasons, but are exempt from the engine freeze. The big question is how much resources the Japanese manufacturers will commit to refining machinery that will be largely obsolete by 2027.
10
What’s in store for 2027?
The 2027 MotoGP™ World Championship promises a reset of the regulations. Some of the headlines include a reduction in the use of aerodynamics and ride height devices will be scrapped. Engines will be smaller and have less fuel to race with, although the minimum bike weight will drop from 157kg to 153kg.
11
2025 MotoGP™ calendar
In 2025, the riders take on the biggest-ever season and a record-breaking 22 rounds. The Czechia Grand Prix returns to the championship after last featuring in 2020 and the competition returns to Hungary for the first time since 1992, breaking fresh ground at the new Balaton Park Circuit. The opening race is in Thailand, while the traditional curtain raiser of Qatar becomes the fourth round to make room for Ramadan.