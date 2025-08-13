Everything you need to know about MotoGP™ 2025

01 Jorge Martín puts his troubles behind him

Jorge Martín is now the defending MotoGP™ World Champion © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Jorge Martín made history in 2024 as he claimed his first MotoGP™ World Championship, becoming the first rider with an independent team to do so. Riding a Ducati GP24 for satellite team Pramac, the Spaniard combined his dominance in the sprint races, where he scored seven victories, with consistency in the Sunday race, where he took 16 podiums including three Grand Prix wins. It was also a display of nerve as he held off a title charge from Pecco Bagnaia who won the final three races of the season. With the title in the bag, Martín moved to a full factory ride where he’s joined 2023 title contender Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia. It was quite the coup by the Italian team.

But Martín’s world championship defence was over before it started: he broke his hand in a crash during preseason and missed the first three rounds. He returned at Qatar and crashed again, breaking his ribs and injuring his lungs. It was July when the Spaniard was fit to ride and, thanks to a rule change, he was able to gauge his fitness on a private test in Misano. It also gave him a feel for the latest Aprilia RS-GP at Misano which his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi rode to a win at Silverstone .

Jorge Martín back in action at the MotoGP of Czechia © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The World Champion came away very impressed with the machine’s improved stability and pace, and committed his 2026 season to the Italian team. The combination of strong team, fast bike and happy riders delivered another podium for Bezzecchi and a decent 11th place for Martín on his return to action at Brno in the Czechia Grand Prix. “I’m very happy,” said Martin after the race, “To be back racing is amazing.”

02 The rise and rise of Marc Márquez

Álex and Marc Márquez on track © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Marc Márquez is fast disappearing over the horizon, taking the MotoGP™ World Championship with him. After spending most of the 2020s sidelined with injury or struggling with machinery, the Ant is back in business and dominating on track with eight wins in 12 rounds. He surpassed Jorge Lorenzo ’s record for career podiums at Le Mans and now stands on 121, second behind Valentino Rossi on 199. For the fourth time in his career, he’s won five Grands Prix in a row and he’s still got half the season to go.

Brothers and MotoGP race winners: Álex and Marc Márquez © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Marc’s biggest championship rival is his brother Álex Márquez who scored his first MotoGP™ victory at Jerez and has been on the podium seven times in 2025. The Gresini Ducati rider is the only other competitor to have led the world championship this season. And while the engravers wait to see which first name to add to "Márquez" on the champions's trophy, a broken hand at Assen forced a retirement. He was back on the podium in Germany, but Álex's crash at the MotoGP™ of Czechia in Brno has effectively ended his title hopes for the foreseeable future. Instead he is focused on keeping Pecco Bagnaia behind him. “Until it is over, everything is possible. But I always said my target was to be second in the championship, which is something really, really good. It’s magic.”

03 The 2026 calendar is revealed

The MotoGP™ schedule has been revealed for 2026. There are 22 rounds held on five continents with MotoGP™ returning to the Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia for the first time since 1989. The Catalunya round moves to later in the season and the championship will also include a new support race: the all-Harley-Davidson International Bagger Series.

Round Grand Prix Circuit Date R1 Thailand Chang International Circuit Mar 1 R2 Brazil Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia Mar 22 R3 United States Circuit of the Americas Mar 29 R4 Qatar Lusail International Circuit Apr 12 R5 Spain Circuito de Jerez Apr 26 R6 France Bugatti Circuit Le Mans May 10 R7 Catalonia Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya May 17 R8 Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello May 31 R9 Hungary Balaton Park Circuit June 7 R10 Czechia Brno Circuit June 21 R11 Netherlands TT Circuit Assen June 28 R12 Germany Sachsenring July 12 R13 Great Britain Silverstone Circuit Aug 9 R14 Aragon MotorLand Aragón Aug 30 R15 San Marino Misano World Circuit Sept 13 R16 Austria Red Bull Ring Sept 20 R17 Japan Mobility Resort Motegi Oct 4 R18 Indonesia Mandalika International Street Circuit Oct 11 R19 Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit Oct 25 R20 Malaysia Sepang International Circuit Nov 1 R21 Portugal Algarve International Circuit Nov 15 R22 Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo Nov 22

04 Acosta and Binder stay positive at Red Bull KTM

Pedro Acosta gets in the points for KTM © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

New signing Pedro Acosta is the pick of the bunch across KTM’s Red Bull KTM Factory team and Red Bull KTM Tech3 satellite team as the Spaniard is the highest-scoring KTM rider so far this season on 124 with Brad Binder on 68 and Tech3 duo Maverick Viñales (69pts) and Enea Bastianini (49pts). Viñales is recovering from a broken shoulder with Bastianini having had appendicitis. Injuries aside, the riders have all enjoyed the KTM’s straight-line speed but struggled with balance through corners - as typified by Binder who has long been the team’s most consistent rider.

Brad Binder continues to impress at Red Bull KTM © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

But his late-braking style hasn’t worked well with the RC16 , which demands a smoother approach. It’s put the South African out of place in qualifying and given him an uphill battle. “It’s nowhere near enough and not where I want to be at all,” said Binder. “We’ve just got to keep working and try and figure this thing out.”

The riders all have the backing of KTM boss Pit Beirer as they work together to improve results. “[Brad is] having a hard time making this package work, and it’s our job to restore their confidence,“ said Beirer. If they can find their way forward, expect to see the KTM stars rising up the ranks.

Maverick Viñales looks ready to race © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Johann Zarco’s motorbike marathon

If there’s one rider who seems to thrive in changing circumstances, it’s Johann Zarco . The Frenchman delivered an outstanding victory for LCR Honda at his home race thanks to he and team boss Lucio Cecchinello holding their nerve to choose the right strategy in both wet and dry conditions and some masterful producing by Zarco. As others slid off in the wet, he took the lead from Jack Miller and then held Marc Márquez at bay to take the win.

He then spent his summer break winning the famous Suzuka 8 Hours . The man from Nice went straight from Brno to the airport and Japan where he teamed up with Takumi Takahashi and learned that Honda couldn’t get a visa in time for the bike’s third rider, Xavi Vierge. Luckily Takumi has six wins to his name at this event and Zarco won last year. The two divided the riding duties in the ferocious humidity of Suzuka, holding off a late charge by Jack Miller for Yamaha to seal the victory. “I love this race, we have one of the best bikes, and it’s a pleasure to ride it. I like that this is my kind of vacation,” said the victorious Frenchman, who returns to LCR planning on more glory this season.

Johann Zarco wins in France © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

06 The rookies racing for the big time

Fermin Aldeguer has taken over Marc Márquez’s half of the Gresini garage where he's teamed with 2019 Moto2™ Word Champion Álex Márquez . The 19-year-old turned heads in the MotoGP™ paddock with his flourish of four victories and six podiums in the final six Moto2™ races of 2023. In 2024 Ai Ogura became the first Japanese rider to become world champion in 15 years. And as reigning Moto2™ champ Ogura makes the step up to Trackhouse where he'll be in good hands working with team boss Davide Brivio , who most recently took Suzuki to the top as well as masterminding Yamaha’s glory years with Valentino Rossi . Over at LCR, Lucio Cecchinello is steering the career of the first Thai rider in the elite level as Somkiat Chantra replaces Takaaki Nakagami at LCR

Jorge Martín holds off Pecco Bagnaia to win the 2024 world championship © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

07 MotoGP™ teams for 2025

Team Rider Rider Ducati Pecco Bagnaia Marc Márquez Gresini Ducati Álex Márquez Fermin Aldeguer VR46 Ducati Fabio Di Giannantonio Franco Morbidelli Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Brad Binder Pedro Acosta Red Bull KTM Tech3 Enea Bastianini Maverick Viñales Aprilia Jorge Martín Marco Bezzecchi Trackhouse Aprilia Raul Fernandez Ai Ogura Yamaha Fabio Quartararo Alex Rins Pramac Yamaha Miguel Oliveira Jack Miller Honda Joan Mir Luca Marini LCR Honda Johann Zarco Somkiat Chantra

08 Who to watch in the constructors

Ducati continue a dominant 2024 that saw their riders win all but one race. They won their sixth Constructors Championship, while Desmosedici teams occupied the top three places in the Teams Championship. By any measure it’s a massive victory for the elite’s top team, although critics could point out it wasn’t a factory rider who claimed the MotoGP™ Riders’ World Championship and his winning team, Pramac , is now leaving the Ducati fold. Ducati won't be too bothered: 10 out of 12 rounds have been won on a Desmosedici – Marc Márquez with eight and one each for Pecco Bagnaia and Álex Márquez .

KTM have finished second overall in the Constructors for two years on the bounce but in 2025 their grip is being wrested away by Aprilia , despite the Italians missing their star rider for the first half of the campaign. Can KTM rediscover their form or will Aprilia continue to pull away? The race for second in the Constructors Championship should make for compelling viewing.

Ducati dominated the 2024 world championship © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

09 New rules for 2025

MotoGP™ made minimal changes for 2025 rules but a big regulation change is coming in 2027. That means there’s an engine freeze in place, so the leading constructors cannot develop their powerplants. That should suit the all-conquering Ducatis and the KTM unit is also strong. The big beneficiaries of the engine freeze will be Yamaha and Honda. The two giants have found themselves propping up the championships for the past seasons, but are exempt from the engine freeze. The big question is how much resources the Japanese manufacturers will commit to refining machinery that will be largely obsolete by 2027.

Jorge Martín is the first MotoGP™ champion to win with a satellite team © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

10 What’s in store for 2027?

The 2027 MotoGP™ World Championship promises a reset of the regulations. Some of the headlines include a reduction in the use of aerodynamics and ride height devices will be scrapped. Engines will be smaller and have less fuel to race with, although the minimum bike weight will drop from 157kg to 153kg.

MotoGP™ World Champion Jorge Martín testing his new Aprilia © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

11 2025 MotoGP™ calendar

In 2025, the riders take on the biggest-ever season and a record-breaking 22 rounds. The Czechia Grand Prix returns to the championship after last featuring in 2020 and the competition returns to Hungary for the first time since 1992, breaking fresh ground at the new Balaton Park Circuit. The opening race is in Thailand, while the traditional curtain raiser of Qatar becomes the fourth round to make room for Ramadan.

Round Grand Prix Circuit Date R1 Thailand Chang International Circuit Mar 2 R2 Argentina Termas de Río Hondo Mar 16 R3 United States Circuit of the Americas Mar 30 R4 Qatar Lusail International Circuit Apr 13 R5 Spain Circuito de Jerez Apr 27 R6 France Le Mans May 11 R7 Great Britain Silverstone Circuit May 25 R8 Aragon MotorLand Aragón Jun 8 R9 Italy Mugello Jun 22 R10 Netherlands TT Circuit Assen Jun 29 R11 Germany Sachsenring Jul 13 R12 Czechia Automotodrom Brno Jul 20 R13 Austria Red Bull Ring Aug 17 R14 Hungary Balaton Park Circuit Aug 24 R15 Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona Sep 7 R16 San Marino Misano Sep 14 R17 Japan Motegi Sep 28 R18 Indonesia Mandalika International Circuit Oct 5 R19 Australia Phillip Island Oct 19 R20 Malaysia Sepang International Circuit Oct 26 R21 Portugal Autódromo do Algarve Nov 9 R22 Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo Nov 16