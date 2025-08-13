Brad Binder & Miguel Oliveira at MotoGP World Championship Stop 12 on July 19, 2025 in Brno, Czech Republic.
Everything you need to know about MotoGP™ 2025

As MotoGP™ returns from its summer holiday and the riders head to the Red Bull Ring, it's time to catch up with what's happening in the 2025 MotoGP™ World Championship.
By Paul Keith
9 min readUpdated on

01

Jorge Martín puts his troubles behind him

Jorge Martín celebrating during the MotoGP Race in Barcelona, Spain on November 17, 2024.

Jorge Martín is now the defending MotoGP™ World Champion

Jorge Martín made history in 2024 as he claimed his first MotoGP™ World Championship, becoming the first rider with an independent team to do so. Riding a Ducati GP24 for satellite team Pramac, the Spaniard combined his dominance in the sprint races, where he scored seven victories, with consistency in the Sunday race, where he took 16 podiums including three Grand Prix wins. It was also a display of nerve as he held off a title charge from Pecco Bagnaia who won the final three races of the season. With the title in the bag, Martín moved to a full factory ride where he’s joined 2023 title contender Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia. It was quite the coup by the Italian team.
But Martín’s world championship defence was over before it started: he broke his hand in a crash during preseason and missed the first three rounds. He returned at Qatar and crashed again, breaking his ribs and injuring his lungs. It was July when the Spaniard was fit to ride and, thanks to a rule change, he was able to gauge his fitness on a private test in Misano. It also gave him a feel for the latest Aprilia RS-GP at Misano which his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi rode to a win at Silverstone .
Jorge Martín at MotoGP World Championship Stop 12 on July 20, 2025 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Jorge Martín back in action at the MotoGP of Czechia

The World Champion came away very impressed with the machine’s improved stability and pace, and committed his 2026 season to the Italian team. The combination of strong team, fast bike and happy riders delivered another podium for Bezzecchi and a decent 11th place for Martín on his return to action at Brno in the Czechia Grand Prix. “I’m very happy,” said Martin after the race, “To be back racing is amazing.”
02

The rise and rise of Marc Márquez

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Sepang MotoGP Test, 7 February 2025

Álex and Marc Márquez on track

Marc Márquez is fast disappearing over the horizon, taking the MotoGP™ World Championship with him. After spending most of the 2020s sidelined with injury or struggling with machinery, the Ant is back in business and dominating on track with eight wins in 12 rounds. He surpassed Jorge Lorenzo’s record for career podiums at Le Mans and now stands on 121, second behind Valentino Rossi on 199. For the fourth time in his career, he’s won five Grands Prix in a row and he’s still got half the season to go.
Álex Márquez and Marc Márquez seen at the press conference during Stop 05 of the MotoGP World Championship in Jerez, Spain on April 24, 2025.

Brothers and MotoGP race winners: Álex and Marc Márquez

Marc’s biggest championship rival is his brother Álex Márquez who scored his first MotoGP™ victory at Jerez and has been on the podium seven times in 2025. The Gresini Ducati rider is the only other competitor to have led the world championship this season. And while the engravers wait to see which first name to add to "Márquez" on the champions's trophy, a broken hand at Assen forced a retirement. He was back on the podium in Germany, but Álex's crash at the MotoGP™ of Czechia in Brno has effectively ended his title hopes for the foreseeable future. Instead he is focused on keeping Pecco Bagnaia behind him. “Until it is over, everything is possible. But I always said my target was to be second in the championship, which is something really, really good. It’s magic.”
03

The 2026 calendar is revealed

The MotoGP™ schedule has been revealed for 2026. There are 22 rounds held on five continents with MotoGP™ returning to the Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia for the first time since 1989. The Catalunya round moves to later in the season and the championship will also include a new support race: the all-Harley-Davidson International Bagger Series.

Round

Grand Prix

Circuit

Date

R1

Thailand

Chang International Circuit

Mar 1

R2

Brazil

Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia

Mar 22

R3

United States

Circuit of the Americas

Mar 29

R4

Qatar

Lusail International Circuit

Apr 12

R5

Spain

Circuito de Jerez

Apr 26

R6

France

Bugatti Circuit Le Mans

May 10

R7

Catalonia

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

May 17

R8

Italy

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

May 31

R9

Hungary

Balaton Park Circuit

June 7

R10

Czechia

Brno Circuit

June 21

R11

Netherlands

TT Circuit Assen

June 28

R12

Germany

Sachsenring

July 12

R13

Great Britain

Silverstone Circuit

Aug 9

R14

Aragon

MotorLand Aragón

Aug 30

R15

San Marino

Misano World Circuit

Sept 13

R16

Austria

Red Bull Ring

Sept 20

R17

Japan

Mobility Resort Motegi

Oct 4

R18

Indonesia

Mandalika International Street Circuit

Oct 11

R19

Australia

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Oct 25

R20

Malaysia

Sepang International Circuit

Nov 1

R21

Portugal

Algarve International Circuit

Nov 15

R22

Valencia

Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Nov 22

04

Acosta and Binder stay positive at Red Bull KTM

Pedro Acosta and the Red Bull KTM team at MotoGP World Championship Stop 12 on July 19, 2025 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Pedro Acosta gets in the points for KTM

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

New signing Pedro Acosta is the pick of the bunch across KTM’s Red Bull KTM Factory team and Red Bull KTM Tech3 satellite team as the Spaniard is the highest-scoring KTM rider so far this season on 124 with Brad Binder on 68 and Tech3 duo Maverick Viñales (69pts) and Enea Bastianini (49pts). Viñales is recovering from a broken shoulder with Bastianini having had appendicitis. Injuries aside, the riders have all enjoyed the KTM’s straight-line speed but struggled with balance through corners - as typified by Binder who has long been the team’s most consistent rider.
Brad Binder during the MotoGP Race in Barcelona, Spain on November 17, 2024.

Brad Binder continues to impress at Red Bull KTM

But his late-braking style hasn’t worked well with the RC16 , which demands a smoother approach. It’s put the South African out of place in qualifying and given him an uphill battle. “It’s nowhere near enough and not where I want to be at all,” said Binder. “We’ve just got to keep working and try and figure this thing out.”
The riders all have the backing of KTM boss Pit Beirer as they work together to improve results. “[Brad is] having a hard time making this package work, and it’s our job to restore their confidence,“ said Beirer. If they can find their way forward, expect to see the KTM stars rising up the ranks.
Maverick Vinales at MotoGP World Championship on June 21, 2025 at Mugello, Italy

Maverick Viñales looks ready to race

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

05

Johann Zarco’s motorbike marathon

If there’s one rider who seems to thrive in changing circumstances, it’s Johann Zarco. The Frenchman delivered an outstanding victory for LCR Honda at his home race thanks to he and team boss Lucio Cecchinello holding their nerve to choose the right strategy in both wet and dry conditions and some masterful producing by Zarco. As others slid off in the wet, he took the lead from Jack Miller and then held Marc Márquez at bay to take the win.
He then spent his summer break winning the famous Suzuka 8 Hours. The man from Nice went straight from Brno to the airport and Japan where he teamed up with Takumi Takahashi and learned that Honda couldn’t get a visa in time for the bike’s third rider, Xavi Vierge. Luckily Takumi has six wins to his name at this event and Zarco won last year. The two divided the riding duties in the ferocious humidity of Suzuka, holding off a late charge by Jack Miller for Yamaha to seal the victory. “I love this race, we have one of the best bikes, and it’s a pleasure to ride it. I like that this is my kind of vacation,” said the victorious Frenchman, who returns to LCR planning on more glory this season.
Johann Zarco celebrates victory for LCR Honda at the 2025 MotoGP of France.

Johann Zarco wins in France

06

The rookies racing for the big time

Fermin Aldeguer has taken over Marc Márquez’s half of the Gresini garage where he's teamed with 2019 Moto2™ Word Champion Álex Márquez. The 19-year-old turned heads in the MotoGP™ paddock with his flourish of four victories and six podiums in the final six Moto2™ races of 2023. In 2024 Ai Ogura became the first Japanese rider to become world champion in 15 years. And as reigning Moto2™ champ Ogura makes the step up to Trackhouse where he'll be in good hands working with team boss Davide Brivio, who most recently took Suzuki to the top as well as masterminding Yamaha’s glory years with Valentino Rossi. Over at LCR, Lucio Cecchinello is steering the career of the first Thai rider in the elite level as Somkiat Chantra replaces Takaaki Nakagami at LCR
Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín race at the Malaysian MotoGP on November 3, 2024

Jorge Martín holds off Pecco Bagnaia to win the 2024 world championship

07

MotoGP™ teams for 2025

Team

Rider

Rider

Ducati

Pecco Bagnaia

Marc Márquez

Gresini Ducati

Álex Márquez

Fermin Aldeguer

VR46 Ducati

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Franco Morbidelli

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Enea Bastianini

Maverick Viñales

Aprilia

Jorge Martín

Marco Bezzecchi

Trackhouse Aprilia

Raul Fernandez

Ai Ogura

Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo

Alex Rins

Pramac Yamaha

Miguel Oliveira

Jack Miller

Honda

Joan Mir

Luca Marini

LCR Honda

Johann Zarco

Somkiat Chantra

08

Who to watch in the constructors

Ducati continue a dominant 2024 that saw their riders win all but one race. They won their sixth Constructors Championship, while Desmosedici teams occupied the top three places in the Teams Championship. By any measure it’s a massive victory for the elite’s top team, although critics could point out it wasn’t a factory rider who claimed the MotoGP™ Riders’ World Championship and his winning team, Pramac, is now leaving the Ducati fold. Ducati won't be too bothered: 10 out of 12 rounds have been won on a Desmosedici – Marc Márquez with eight and one each for Pecco Bagnaia and Álex Márquez.
KTM have finished second overall in the Constructors for two years on the bounce but in 2025 their grip is being wrested away by Aprilia, despite the Italians missing their star rider for the first half of the campaign. Can KTM rediscover their form or will Aprilia continue to pull away? The race for second in the Constructors Championship should make for compelling viewing.
Jorge Martin in action at the Malaysian MotoGP on November 3, 2024

Ducati dominated the 2024 world championship

09

New rules for 2025

MotoGP™ made minimal changes for 2025 rules but a big regulation change is coming in 2027. That means there’s an engine freeze in place, so the leading constructors cannot develop their powerplants. That should suit the all-conquering Ducatis and the KTM unit is also strong. The big beneficiaries of the engine freeze will be Yamaha and Honda. The two giants have found themselves propping up the championships for the past seasons, but are exempt from the engine freeze. The big question is how much resources the Japanese manufacturers will commit to refining machinery that will be largely obsolete by 2027.
Jorge Martín during the MotoGP Race in Barcelona, Spain on November 17, 2024.

Jorge Martín is the first MotoGP™ champion to win with a satellite team

10

What’s in store for 2027?

The 2027 MotoGP™ World Championship promises a reset of the regulations. Some of the headlines include a reduction in the use of aerodynamics and ride height devices will be scrapped. Engines will be smaller and have less fuel to race with, although the minimum bike weight will drop from 157kg to 153kg.
Jorge Martin at the Barcelona MotoGP test on November 19, 2024.

MotoGP™ World Champion Jorge Martín testing his new Aprilia

11

2025 MotoGP™ calendar

In 2025, the riders take on the biggest-ever season and a record-breaking 22 rounds. The Czechia Grand Prix returns to the championship after last featuring in 2020 and the competition returns to Hungary for the first time since 1992, breaking fresh ground at the new Balaton Park Circuit. The opening race is in Thailand, while the traditional curtain raiser of Qatar becomes the fourth round to make room for Ramadan.

Round

Grand Prix

Circuit

Date

R1

Thailand

Chang International Circuit

Mar 2

R2

Argentina

Termas de Río Hondo

Mar 16

R3

United States

Circuit of the Americas

Mar 30

R4

Qatar

Lusail International Circuit

Apr 13

R5

Spain

Circuito de Jerez

Apr 27

R6

France

Le Mans

May 11

R7

Great Britain

Silverstone Circuit

May 25

R8

Aragon

MotorLand Aragón

Jun 8

R9

Italy

Mugello

Jun 22

R10

Netherlands

TT Circuit Assen

Jun 29

R11

Germany

Sachsenring

Jul 13

R12

Czechia

Automotodrom Brno

Jul 20

R13

Austria

Red Bull Ring

Aug 17

R14

Hungary

Balaton Park Circuit

Aug 24

R15

Catalunya

Circuit de Barcelona

Sep 7

R16

San Marino

Misano

Sep 14

R17

Japan

Motegi

Sep 28

R18

Indonesia

Mandalika International Circuit

Oct 5

R19

Australia

Phillip Island

Oct 19

R20

Malaysia

Sepang International Circuit

Oct 26

R21

Portugal

Autódromo do Algarve

Nov 9

R22

Valencia

Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Nov 16

