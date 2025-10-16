© JD Deputat
Music
Mozzy reacts to The LOX: Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch
The West Coast's Mozzy reacts to legendary rap trio, The Lox as they take on Red Bull Spiral. Watch now!
In the latest bonus episode, Mozzy reacts to the hard-hitting bars in a very rare group freestyle that puts gritty lyricism front and center.
Red Bull Spiral brings 3-4 of America's top artists together in Red Bull's state-of-the-art recording studio to deliver a flawless freestyle cypher in a single take. Recently New York's Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch stepped into the booth for a legendary freestyle. Which marks the first time the Yonkers trio has joined forces for a Red Bull Spiral session.
Check out The Lox: Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch Red Bull Spiral episode below and their full lyrics here.
Watch more episode on Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.