Mozzy reacts to The LOX: Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch

By Alyan Ryder
Published on
In the latest bonus episode, Mozzy reacts to the hard-hitting bars in a very rare group freestyle that puts gritty lyricism front and center.
Red Bull Spiral brings 3-4 of America's top artists together in Red Bull's state-of-the-art recording studio to deliver a flawless freestyle cypher in a single take. Recently New York's Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch stepped into the booth for a legendary freestyle. Which marks the first time the Yonkers trio has joined forces for a Red Bull Spiral session.
Check out The Lox: Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch Red Bull Spiral episode below and their full lyrics here.
Watch more episode on Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.
