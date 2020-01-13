PGstats is proud to present the latest Melee ranking, #MPGR2019, in concert with Red Bull! The #MPGR2019 ranking season spans the end of 2018 (after Don’t Park on the Grass 2018) to Dec. 8, 2019 (Mang0’s Birthday Bash).

PGstats has asked 45 top players, community leaders, tournament organizers, and analysts to rate the quality of play for each qualifying player during the 2018 ranking season. They were prompted with the following statement:

“Based on quality and quantity of results in 2019, rate each player on a scale of 1 to 10. A tournament is held every weekend during the ranking period, and all players on the list are able to attend every event. Over the course of the season, who performs the best? You may give the benefit of the doubt to players who attended more events during the ranking period if you so choose.”

Each panelist gives each player a score from 1 to 10, and the ratings are compiled into one overall average after suppressing the effect of outliers. Finally, scores were rescaled to a 1-100 rating, which is displayed under each player’s graphic.

New this year: We’ve tried to interview every player in the Top 100! Players in the Top 50 will still have blurbs, but the focus on the first 50 will be their interviews.

#MPGR2019 No. 100: Snowy © Sophia Lyon (@lyoneer)

Rating : 24.3 | #MPGR2018 Rank : N/A

MPGR: What are your priorities for 2020?

Snowy: Making a big enough poker bankroll so that I can finally keep moving up stakes.

MPGR: How do you feel about your 2019 in Melee, as a whole?

Snowy: I think I did pretty well for someone who doesn't like the competitive side of Melee, so I enjoyed it.

MPGR: Where do you think you'll be ranked?

Snowy: Probably not on the top 100 but when I play outside of tournament I know I'm at least top 50, so it really sucks to me that I'm a nervous competitor.

#MPGR2019 No. 99: TheSWOOPER © Evan Johnson (@EvanJPhoto)

Rating : 24.7 | #MPGR2018 Rank : N/A

MPGR: Currently, what motivates you to compete in Melee?

TheSWOOPER: My friends. I’ve met some of the best people ever at these tournament and it’s a lot of fun hanging with them and getting to see everyone when I go out to a big event. My mental health hasn't been the greatest as of recently and the support of my friends really keep me going strong and it means the world to me.

MPGR: How do you feel Melee changed in 2019?

TheSWOOPER: Everyone just keeps getting better and better. The game has been the same since 2001 and while the game itself hasn't changed it’s incredible to see how much higher the average skill level is and how much access to new tools and forms of playing the game that are available for practice.

MPGR: What's your favorite tournament series, and why?

TheSWOOPER: Smash'n'Splash! In my opinion it’s always been the best national to attend for all skill levels. So many setups and so many fun things to do at a water park resort. It was also my best performance of the year probably.

#MPGR2019 No. 98: Soonsay © Evan Johnson (@EvanJPhoto)

Rating : 24.8 | #MPGR2018 Rank : N/A

MPGR: What was your proudest achievement of 2019?

Soonsay: Being the highest placing unranked + unsponsored player at EGLX 2019. That netted me a sponsorship which, after a year of falling *just* short, was extremely cathartic to finally do something great for myself in Melee.

MPGR: How do you feel about your 2019 in Melee, as a whole?

Soonsay: My Melee in 2019 was all about solidifying my belief in my own skills, and finding confidence to compete against the best players on the biggest stages. I think I've done that now, and set a sharp upward trajectory for myself in 2020.

MPGR: Where do you think you'll be ranked?

Soonsay: 85-100.. maybe? The goal for this year was top 100, so I don't mind where I make it. I just hope that I do!

#MPGR2019 No. 97: Panda © Evan Johnson (@EvanJPhoto)

Rating : 24.9 | #MPGR2018 Rank : N/A

Unfortunately, we couldn't get a hold of Panda before the rankings were published.

#MPGR2019 No. 96: Schythed © Tetra "Shy" Barratt (@ShyPF)

Rating : 25.4 | #MPGR2018 Rank : N/A

MPGR: At this stage in your Melee career, who would you consider your rival?

Schythed: Tai, because we play all the time and I always barely lose, except for at smash camp. He's pushed me more than anyone else for a good while now.

MPGR: What are your priorities for 2020?

Schythed: Graduating from Grad School and developing software full-time.

MPGR: What's your favorite tournament series, and why?

Schythed: Smash Camp. It's the best experience to hang out with people in the middle of nowhere and play some video games.

#MPGR2019 No. 95: Kage © Evan Johnson (@EvanJPhoto)

Rating : 25.4 | #MPGR2018 Rank : N/A

Unfortunately we couldn't get a hold of Kage before the rankings were published.

#MPGR2019 No. 94: HTwa © Harrison Turner (@HTwa_)

Rating : 28 | #MPGR2018 Rank : 80

MPGR: How do you feel Melee changed in 2019?

HTwa: Three things: defensive edge cancel options became more meta, Marth players improved a lot after copying zain, and more people are creating content now.

MPGR: What's your least favorite matchup, and why?

HTwa: I don't really hate matchups, moreso playstyles. I hate people who execution test and get away with it, and then have egos.

MPGR: At this stage in your Melee career, who would you consider your rival?

HTwa: Colbol, but he's more of a nemesis than a rival.

#MPGR2019 No. 93: Sharkz © Andrew Poteet (@astropancakes)

Rating : 29.8 | #MPGR2018 Rank : 70

Unfortunately, we couldn't get a hold of Sharkz before the rankings were published.

#MPGR2019 No. 92: Rocky © Kristian Cruz (@Rocky_Fights)

Rating : 30.1 | #MPGR2018 Rank : 51

MPGR: Why do you main who you main?

Rocky: I main Falco because of his Street Fighteresque laser projectile. Before competing in Smash tournaments, I competed in Ultra Street Fighter 4 tournaments. Falco's projectile made the transition from USF4 to SSBM much smoother for me. It also just so happens that Falco has super stylish combos and is a fan favorite which is nice.

MPGR: What was your proudest achievement of 2019?

Rocky: I won a 1v2 against Zain and Swedish Delight ending with a suicide double down air. This was my proudest achievement because I was the clear underdog and I loved the energy the crowd was giving me.

MPGR: What's your least favorite matchup, and why?

Rocky: My least favorite matchup is against Ice Climbers. It's not so much the actual matchup but the idea of wobbling. I wish the community could just agree as a whole to have wobbling banned or legal.

#MPGR2019 No. 91: Amsah © Marie "Whim" Notot (@MarieNotot)

Rating : 30.9 | #MPGR2018 Rank : 64

MPGR: Currently, what motivates you to compete in Melee?

Amsah: The same reason as always, I enjoy the game. I don't need any more motivation than that.

MPGR: How do you feel Melee changed in 2019?

Amsah: The meta is shifting towards more defensive play. Or maybe things were always this way and I just started noticing? But there seem to be way more players only throwing out defensive aerials, avoiding interactions and looking only to whiff punish. Even if that means having long drawnout games in traditionally fast paced matchups. I wish I had that kind of discipline.

MPGR: What's your favorite tournament series, and why?

Amsah: Heir, no question. I could type an essay on why, but unless you've been to one you won't understand. I'm glad I got to experience a few before they called it quits.

Administrative Team:

Head Editor and Statistician: Andrew “PracticalTAS” Nestico

Graphics: Nick “DarkDragoon” Konstantino

Fact-Checking: Brendan “GimmeDatWheat” Malone

PGstats Director: Luis “suar” Suarez