PGstats is proud to present the latest Melee ranking, #MPGR2019 , in concert with Red Bull! The #MPGR2019 ranking season spans the end of 2018 (after Don’t Park on the Grass 2018) to Dec. 8, 2019 (Mang0’s Birthday Bash).

PGstats has asked 45 top players, community leaders, tournament organizers and analysts to rate the quality of play for each qualifying player during the 2018 ranking season. They were prompted with the following statement:

“Based on quality and quantity of results in 2019, rate each player on a scale of 1 to 10. A tournament is held every weekend during the ranking period, and all players on the list are able to attend every event. Over the course of the season, who performs the best? You may give the benefit of the doubt to players who attended more events during the ranking period if you so choose.”

Each panelist gives each player a score from 1 to 10, and the ratings are compiled into one overall average after suppressing the effect of outliers. Finally, scores were rescaled to a 1-100 rating, which is displayed under each player’s graphic.

New this year: We’ve tried to interview every player in the Top 100! Players in the Top 50 will still have blurbs, but the focus on the first 50 will be their interviews

#MPGR2019 No. 90: Prince Abu © Aaron Dolgos (@batteryazid)

Rating : 31.4 | #MPGR2018 Rank: 77

MPGR: What are your priorities for 2020?

Prince Abu: I like playing Melee when I can and will try to practice and compete when my schedule allows it. In 2020 I have to start my first year of medical residency, which is even busier than med school, so it all depends. I still like Melee, but I'm definitely not trying to climb the ranks or go to every major though.

#MPGR2019 No. 89: Pricent © Jan O. Killi (@fleskis)

Rating: 31.6 | #MPGR2018 Rank: N/A

MPGR: At this stage in your Melee career, who would you consider your rival?

Pricent: I consider all the other EU top foxes my rivals.

MPGR: Currently, what motivates you to compete in Melee?

Pricent: Knowing that I can be the best eventually.

MPGR: What was your proudest achievement of 2019?

Pricent: Winning Fête doubles.

#MPGR2019 No. 88: Zeo © John Lee (@sleepike)

Rating: 32 | #MPGR2018 Rank: N/A

MPGR: How do you feel about your 2019 in Melee, as a whole?

Zeo: Pretty up and down, but in general much happier with the start of the year vs. the end.

MPGR: What about the year do you feel unsatisfied with?

Zeo: I feel unsatisfied with my mindset in tournament. It feels like I've lost the ability to play the way I want to play.

MPGR: What are your priorities for 2020?

Zeo: Taking a break from competing and traveling for fun.

#MPGR2019 No. 87: Umarth © Brian Quan (thgbrian)

Rating: 32.8 | #MPGR2018 Rank: N/A

MPGR: What about the year do you feel satisfied with?

Umarth: I'm satisfied with how consistently I exercised and practiced melee this year. I placed well at regionals and majors. I also didn't choke when playing on stage/stream, which is a huge improvement.

MPGR: How do you feel Melee changed in 2019?

Umarth: People are better at slide off DI and amsah teching. Also, players that practice a ton of melee are doing much better.

MPGR: At this stage in your Melee career, who would you consider your rival?

Umarth: I consider Kevbot to be my rival. We're great friends, very different people, and we've played nearly 100 sets of Melee.

#MPGR2019 No. 86: TheRealThing © Addy Lai (kittycataddy)

Rating: 32.9 | #MPGR2018 Rank: 91

MPGR: What about the year do you feel satisfied with?

TheRealThing: I was able to make four big tournaments this year and I placed well at all of them.

MPGR: What about the year do you feel unsatisfied with?

TheRealThing: I need to raise my floor so I still can win sets when I'm not playing good.

MPGR: What are your priorities for 2020?

TheRealThing: I want to graduate with my bachelor's. I want to at least make the top 50 summer. Manage my time better.

#MPGR2019 No. 85: King Momo © Austen Laios (@xGomezFL)

Rating: 33.5 | #MPGR2018 Rank: 84

MPGR: How do you feel about your 2019 in Melee, as a whole?

King Momo: it was ighttt

MPGR: How do you feel Melee changed in 2019?

King Momo: Became more about the W and less about the game.

MPGR: What's your favorite button on the GameCube controller, and why?

King Momo: The shine button :)

#MPGR2019 No. 84: lint © Thom Palko (@yungwingss)

Rating: 34.7 | #MPGR2018 Rank: N/A

MPGR: Where do you think you'll be ranked? Do you think that'll be different from where you'd rank yourself?

lint: 80-90. I'd rank myself a bit higher cause I know what I'm capable of.

MPGR: What's your favorite tournament series, and why?

lint: Shine is litt af.

MPGR: Say something you want to share with your fans.

lint: Love you all! Probably taking a slight step back from Melee this year, but I'll be around and I'ma stay killing it either way. Stay true fam.

#MPGR2019 No. 83: Nicki © Phil Nolan (@nilpholan)

Rating: 36.2 | #MPGR2018 Rank: N/A

MPGR: Currently, what motivates you to compete in Melee?

Nicki: The way I view Melee and its place in my life has changed drastically in the second half of 2019. If I end up making it on this MPGR then I will have achieved all my "final goals" I had in mind when I started playing but now that I'm as good as I am there is no reason to stop trying to climb higher. The game is just too much fun.

MPGR: At this stage in your Melee career, who would you consider your rival?

Nicki: With Ice not attending many tournaments there isn't really anyone who I play against often enough to consider them my rival. However the players I most want to beat are also some of my best friends in the scene and it feels like I always have great sets against them: Frenzy, Pricent, Setchi and Pipsqueak all come to mind right away since we were all considered "Europe's hope for the future" 2 years ago and now we've all gotten really good and can compete with and beat the old school European top players.

MPGR: What's your favorite tournament series, and why?

Nicki: As a European, this question is especially hard to answer. Since the most important thing at a tournament for me is how much Melee I can play, I can safely say that I thoroughly enjoyed every single EU major I attended this year (like Awakening, Phoenix Blue, Valhalla, Fête etc).

#MPGR2019 No. 82: Franz © Addy Lai (@kittycataddy)

Rating: 36.4 | #MPGR2018 Rank: N/A

MPGR: What about the year do you feel satisfied with?

Franz: Getting better at the fox matchup specifically, and overall rising in ranks within SoCal.

MPGR: Currently, what motivates you to compete in Melee?

Franz: I want to show the world that Doc still has what it takes and I want to give other Doc mains a person to look up to, because i never had a modern Doc to look up to.

MPGR: Who are the two best characters in Melee, and why?

Franz: Theoretically I believe it's Fox and Puff, but due to human errors and how unrealistic it is to be perfect; in practice I believe it's Puff and Marth.

#MPGR2019 No. 81: Nintendude © Evan Johnson (@EvanJPhoto)

Rating: 36.8 | #MPGR2018 Rank: 65

MPGR: What was your proudest achievement of 2019?

Nintendude: Finally going solo marth at a major and getting a respectable 33rd (at The Big House 9).

MPGR: How do you feel Melee changed in 2019?

Nintendude: Lots of new blood rising up that is very technically proficient and good at flowcharts, but lots of old talent gradually stepping away or showing up to events really rusty. The old players play a much more improvisational and read-heavy style so as they depart, we're seeing a stylistic shift in the meta.

MPGR: What's your favorite button on the GameCube controller, and why ?

Nintendude: A. I like that it's placed right in the middle and larger than the others. I'm not sure why the button layout hasn't been used in any controller layout since.

Administrative Team:

Head Editor and Statistician: Andrew “PracticalTAS” Nestico

Graphics: Nick “DarkDragoon” Konstantino

Fact-Checking: Brendan “GimmeDatWheat” Malone

PGstats Director: Luis “suar” Suarez