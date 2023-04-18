My Last Two Winters paints a vivid portrait of Ian Walsh's surfing life
Ian, how was your last winter?
It was a good season. We had a monumental January run, a lot of Hawaiian swells, The Eddie ran and a lot of West Coast stuff too. I did a strike to Todos Santos in Mexico, which was great for a couple of days, then I went snowboarding and now I’m home. It’s fun, but it looks like that’s ribbons for the winter, we’re just riding out the last of it. Should we talk about the edit?
Absolutely. It’s great. How many times have you replayed that Maverick’s wipeout in your head?
Quite a bit. The last few seasons have been so constant that it’s been easy to move on to the next swell without stopping and thinking too much, but I’d definitely like to have another crack at that wave and be two feet closer to the channel. I might have avoided so much of the airdrop, got over my board a little more, and ridden out. There are definitely some things I can take away from that one and I’ve definitely replayed it a few times.
How did it feel the next day?
That might have been the most violent pounding I’ve ever had underwater. I woke up and had whiplash. My ankle was sprained from the leash. I got rag-dolled underwater and lost my vision for a couple of seconds when I first surfaced. That was a unique, violent fall and I hope I don’t have many more of those still to come in my career.
Aside from the surfing, what really stands out in the edit is how meticulous you are when it comes to every aspect of your preparation. Is that who you are, or did you decide that was going to be your approach when you entered the big wave realm full-time?
That’s a really good question. I’d lean more into it, being the type of person I am, and big-wave surfing has enhanced it further. It’s consumed me to the point of obsession, where sometimes it’s hard to find the balance and get back to normal life.
Among your peers, this attention to detail seems to be a non-negotiable.
I try to surround myself with those kinds of people, whatever the project is. If it’s a sailing expedition or a big mountain project, a lot of the other athletes I’m around seem to be pretty like-minded, and as far as big wave surfing goes, attention to detail is absolutely non-negotiable. We’re a long way removed from land. We’re way out there and reliant on whatever we’ve put together ourselves in the way of systems and safety in case something catastrophic goes down. I want to be with people who are thinking things through and are really set up and well-dialed in so that we can push ourselves with confidence knowing that we’ll be looked out for.
You and your brothers take safety very seriously. How much harder can you charge knowing you’ve got each other’s backs?
When you’ve got a wave in the 50-60ft range marching at you, none of that stuff should change your commitment to the wave. I’m never thinking, “Okay, I’m going to send it ’cos I’ve got all these jetskis here.” They’re more to keep us in the water if something happens. A lot of the decision-making – committing to a wave and pulling the trigger – comes from your preparation, your equipment, your time in the gym, and your time in big surf over the years, assessing waves you’ve ridden.
Over the last 10 years, a lot of the progression can be directly correlated to the safety crews, as you can keep your head above water and catch a lot more waves. Without the safety, one fall on a proper big day and you’re done, the injuries are that bad, whereas you might have two or three falls with safety, and you’re able to have another session in the future.
I would hate to think that the safety being there is what lets us push it, that’s not the thought process at all, but the safety being in place is absolutely instrumental in us being able to go back and do it again and again.
How do you feel waking up after a day of big waves, with a few solid wipeouts thrown in the mix?
The impacts are very violent and you definitely feel them. When you get smoked on a big day, you’re going to have whiplash, there’s going to be things you’re going to feel, but the next swell could already be arriving so a large part of your preparation is doing whatever will allow you to get back out there quickly.
This winter, for example, I surfed Jaws, caught a red eye to California and the went to Baja and surfed Todos Santos. After that I raced home, had a few days to get ready for the Eddie and flew home straight after the event ended. I then towed Jaws the next morning, had one day to come up for air then the next day at Jaws was pumping again. You get in these rhythms and your body gets resilient. It’s pretty amazing, but you’re still waking up sore. Sometimes the best way to work out the kinks is by keeping moving, keeping things going.
At the end of the season do you fall apart?
In the past, I used to surf year-round, winter would finish in Hawaii and I’d head to the southern hemisphere and surf Australia, Indonesia, Tahiti, Fiji and South Africa. I’d do that cycle and then by September, I’d get injured and limp into the northern winter again. The last few years, I’ve started taking time to reset after our winter. Then I’ll do a big training block leading into the new season around August as well. Right now is the end of our winter, and in the past, I’d be hanging on by a thread at this point, but these days I finish every season feeling strong.
Tell us about Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca. He seems a little looser than the rest of you, but there’s no way you’d surf with him if that was the case.
Lucas is definitely a bit of a cannon, he’s a very good time, but he’s also very purposeful in the surf and an incredible jet ski driver. Kai, Lucas and I had a Nazaré trip where the three of us rotated as surfer, driver and safety for five days of huge waves, and it was a massive success. Before Lucas goes out on a big day, he’s running through a checklist of what he wants to do, and how he’s going to make that happen. Make no mistake, Chumbo’s calculated on the big days and knows what he’s doing. He’s also a great guy to win an event with, don’t worry about that.
Speaking of events, was the 10 you got at Jaws in 2017 the highlight of your competitive career?
I think that’s one of them, for sure. There’s still quite a bit to be written in the story of my career, I hope, but that was pretty high for me. A lot of things came together, experiences good and bad, which all made that a very special day for me.
We saw Kelly Slater sit out the Eddie this year because he wasn’t feeling on top of his game, and he probably got more respect for it than if he’d paddled out and hurt himself. At the same time, a lot more surfers are paying attention to safety and wearing inflation vests and helmets these days. Do you think big wave surfing has matured over the past 10-15 years?
For sure. As things are evolving, it’s not weird to see a guy pull on a helmet and that’s great. On the safety side of things, we’ve learned how instrumental jetskis are and how pickups in the white water are crucial rather than letting someone get pounded, and we pay more attention to whatever is needed to keep more surfers’ heads above water.
You’ve spent a lot of time snowboarding with Travis Rice, is he as meticulous as you are when it comes to his preparation?
Totally. He comes to Maui, trains and spends a lot of time in the surf before his winter season kicks off. Over the years of our friendship, I’ve seen up close how dedicated he is to his passion. It’s a common trait amongst all of us who deal with an obsession, it can be daunting and come at the cost of things outside of that, but it can also be a blessing to focus all your energy on one thing that you’re entirely committed to.
Do you find snowboarding helps your surfing?
For sure. Standing the way I do, on a surfboard or a snowboard, there’s a lot of muscle memory, especially in powder. If you’re a good surfer, your style will bleed through pretty quickly when you get into good-quality snow. I find it helps from a training point of view too. A lot of surfing is repetitive movement, like paddling, and the impacts are similar to a lot of falls in snowboarding as well, so you definitely build up some resistance from all the falls over the years. I find that snowboarding also uncorks me a little, I get to use different muscle groups and train different parts of my body, and it allows any bumps and bruises to heal while you work other areas. I come home from snowboard trips feeling refreshed, my body gets a quick reset away from the surf, and I feel a lot better when I do get back in the water.
Who’s the best snowboarder out of the surfers?
Gerry Lopez, has to be. He moved to Bend, Oregon in 1992, has been in the snow ever since and is pretty much a wizard in the mountains. He’s the grandmaster, still getting after it. Kai Lenny’s good. He’s gotten into it more and more over the years. The first time I went snowboarding was in Jackson Hole and we did a big surfers trip, Shane Dorian, Andy Irons, Joel Parkinson and Mark Occhilupo. Some guys were terrible, but the trip was so funny and Shane got right into it afterwards, he’s good too.
Back to surfing, people probably forget you rip when it’s small too. You used to do well on the Qualifying Series, right?
Ha, that might have gotten lost in translation over the years, but I grew up grinding and groveling and competing, and I still love it. I literally just surfed for an hour-and-a-half in head-high, super fun waves. I think the best big wave surfers all rip and can throw their fins out the back; it’s no coincidence that the best guys in big waves are still some of the best guys in high-performance waves too.
Do you blame Maui for you becoming a big wave surfer?
I’m definitely a product of my environment. Maui has a lot of variety, from slabs to points to sand bars and QS-style waves, and then at the other end of the spectrum, one of the best big waves in the world is five minutes from my house. I gravitated to some of the outer reefs when I was young and then found myself out at Jaws, that’s all thanks to Maui.
Tell us about the first time you ever surfed Jaws.
I was in high school, I would have been 15 or 16. I used to go down and watch the guys tow out there, then I’d scurry off to surf another wave that pumps on the same swells. In the back of my mind, I was laughing that these guys were spending all day at Jaws when this wave was as good as it gets. Then, one morning, as I was on my way to school, my neighbor came out and said he’d take me out to Jaws in the afternoon. I couldn’t bail school quick enough that afternoon, left a note for my mom and was out of there.
I still vividly remember the first couple of waves I got and I immediately understood that this was why everyone ends up getting consumed by it. Straight away, I knew I never wanted to miss a swell out there, and sitting here now, I don’t know if I ever have since, apart from the two times when I’ve competed at The Eddie (Aikau Invitational, held at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu). I still remember my first couple of waves, thinking if I could be deeper, where I could do turns, really analyzing it all, and it’s been like that ever since. The talons sunk right into my back that day. That was me done for life.
Now that you’re all grown up, what’s left on your bucket list?
That’s a good question. I want to keep pushing myself in big surf and keep refining my equipment to allow my boards to go where I see them going in my head. I enjoy traveling and the last few years have made me appreciate it even more. Now I like to take a bit more time wherever I am, to experience the local life beyond the ocean. There are always more projects to work on and I’ve got a few exciting things on the go that you’ll have to wait to see come out. I’m really happy doing what I’m doing, so as long as I keep waking up psyched, I’m going to keep going.