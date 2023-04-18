When you’ve got a wave in the 50-60ft range marching at you, none of that stuff should change your commitment to the wave. I’m never thinking, “Okay, I’m going to send it ’cos I’ve got all these jetskis here.” They’re more to keep us in the water if something happens. A lot of the decision-making – committing to a wave and pulling the trigger – comes from your preparation, your equipment, your time in the gym, and your time in big surf over the years, assessing waves you’ve ridden.

Over the last 10 years, a lot of the progression can be directly correlated to the safety crews, as you can keep your head above water and catch a lot more waves. Without the safety, one fall on a proper big day and you’re done, the injuries are that bad, whereas you might have two or three falls with safety, and you’re able to have another session in the future.

I would hate to think that the safety being there is what lets us push it, that’s not the thought process at all, but the safety being in place is absolutely instrumental in us being able to go back and do it again and again.