Gaming
Games
Naomi Kyle
A prominent figure in the gaming industry.
Naomi Kyle is an actress and the former host of The Ready Room on CBS. She’s also the former Executive Producer and talent for IGN's award-winning news show, The Daily Fix.
Naomi is considered a prominent figure in the gaming industry.
She recently produced & created an entire 24 episode run of her weekly news show, “Last Week in Gaming” in collaboration with Caffeine.TV. Naomi has also acted in indie films, TV shows, shorts and feature films, opposite reputable actors such as Terry Crews and Clint Howard.