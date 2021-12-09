Breaking into the Nashville music industry as a young artist used to be a matter of skill, hustle, luck and learning on the job. These days, those things still apply, but a career in music is something you can study for.

With over 30 higher education institutions in the area and a booming student population, there’s no doubt Nashville looks like a college town — and it sounds like one too. Young artists in cuffed denim overalls and knit beanies busk on the sidewalks. They play gig-to-gig on weekends before rolling out of bed Monday for classes in artist management, music production and copyright law.

The future of music in Music City lies with its college crowd, upcoming artists and industry professionals who are learning the ropes of the industry while having access to the city’s vibrant music scene and the professional network within it. Nashville universities are producing musicians whose budding careers get a boost from a formal education in entertainment, much like with Red Bull SoundClash artists and Belmont University Alumni, Bren Joy and Jake Wesley Rogers, who will clash and collaborate on the beloved Marathon Music Works stage on December 9 in Nashville.

“Having students prepare a full understanding of how things work — how tours work, how concerts work, how promoting works — I think it benefits the entire community because you have students that graduate and can jump into the industry at a high level,” said Eric Holt, an assistant professor of music business at Belmont University.

And these artists don’t just strum country chords on six-string guitars. They rap, chaining together sharp, syncopated verses; they belt out beaming pop choruses, faces done up in full glam; they write caramelly R&B grooves, mix lo-fi indie rock records between lectures and exams.

But Holt teaches his students that the biggest names in music can carry more than just a tune.

Red Bull SoundClash Nashville © Lindsey Grace Whiddon

Though Belmont is recognized nationally for its performing arts programs, the crown jewels of the university are its offerings in music business, where students learn to navigate the industry — to promote and produce for themselves, to work with management and parse contracts.

Alongside industry professionals like Holt, whose experience lies in music marketing and branding, notable faculty of Belmont’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business include decorated names like country music historian and author Don Cusic, as well as Grammy Award winners like audio engineer Joe Baldrige and songwriter Drew Ramsey whose collaborator credits run the gamut from Taylor Swift to CeCe Winans.

There is no shortage of entertainment educators in the Nashville area. A 45-minute drive from Belmont sits Middle Tennessee State University and its Department of Recording Industry, which, like Belmont’s Curb College, ranks among Billboard.com’s top-rated music business schools .

The big names teaching at the Murfreesboro university include engineer and producer John Merchant — known for his tenure with the Bee Gees — as well as scholar of popular music Mike Alleyne and career songwriter Odie Blackmon, who has penned No.1 charting hits for stars of the South like Lee Ann Womack, George Strait and Gary Allan.

Like Blackmon, many of Nashville’s current music industry leaders struck success writing, producing, promoting and marketing in the country sphere. But it’s important to know the music landscape is exploding outside the boot-tapping bounds of Broadway and its honky tonk tunes.

Look at a schedule of upcoming shows around town, and it’s clear Nashville is a hub for more than country. Young pop artists especially are creating big buzz, said Holt.

Jake Wesley Rogers © Credit unknown

Jake Wesley Rogers is one of them, a 2018 Belmont graduate who made a name for himself with his skyscraping vocals, honest writing chops and stage presence like a fiery phoenix. He’s toured his latest, cosmic EP, “Pluto,” across the US and made his late-night TV debut in October as a guest on the “Late Late Show,” where he performed his larger-than-life track “Middle of Love.”

At 24-years-old, Rogers is one of Nashville’s shiny college success stories, in part due to the connections he was able to make through Belmont. The university partners with local music execs to put upcoming songwriters in front of the right people — that’s how he got his first publishing deal.

Though Rogers’ talent is taking him national, the roots of his career are in Nashville. Going to college in music city ingrained him in the industry quickly, he said. The earliest shows he played in town were at the little Curb Cafe on Belmont’s campus, and he reached major career milestones on the Music City venue circuit.

“It’s the best place to be in terms of songwriting,” Rogers said. “The first place I ever sold out was the original Basement and actually the most recent show that sold out was the Basement East. So full circle.”

He’s been able to pave the way for other pop successes in Nashville.

“As artists I think we have to support each other, as the industry here is still very country and a little set in its ways. But I think it ultimately only takes a few people to change that. I hope we can continue to support each other in the growth, in the exploration and in branching out in pop music. Who knows, maybe even make a version of pop that’s unique to Nashville.”

And as pop blooms on the scene, the city is set to grow even more diverse in the genres it supports, said Holt.

“I think you're going to have R&B and hip-hop success out of Nashville, and I think it’s going to come soon, because there are a lot of talented artists that are securing deals,” he said. “The business infrastructure for urban music is developing behind the scenes, and you're going to see the fruit of that in the next couple of years.”

Bren Joy © Lamont Roberson

The future of the city’s R&B market lies in the hands of newcomers like Bren Joy. Another 24-year-old Belmont alum, Joy’s velvety vocals, jazz-kissed piano playing and genre-blending sensibilities on tracks like “Henny in the Hamptons” and “Twenties” have earned him millions of streams on his debut EP, and he’s taken the stage with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Nashville native and artist-to-watch wasn’t set on his path to performing until he started writing his own music in 2018, gigging on the same Belmont stages as Rogers.

“I really figured out I wanted to be an artist in college, and afterwards began developing personally,” Joy said. “Nashville really applied the pressure and consistency that I needed. … Music City is such an infectious city that instantly makes you want to rise up to the height of what it’s known for.”

And though what it’s mainly known for is country, Joy’s growing brand is helping carve out a place for R&B in Nashville, and the future looks bright, he said.

“Nashville definitely has growing to do, but I feel like having those industry professionals that are willing to invest and work with artists that aren’t necessarily ‘safe’ or right off the back ‘clearly marketable’ is huge. Innovation should be the selling point.”

In a city that lacks infrastructure for hip-hop and R&B artists, the next generation of music industry professionals will play a key role in elevating R&B, rap and hip-hop artists based in Nashville.

“If you're a talented rapper in Nashville, who's the lawyer you go to? Who's the manager, who's the touring agent? Those elements are being fortified behind the scenes as we speak,” said Holt.

And as students’ paths into the music industry become more business-focused, more colleges will expand their programming to teach them what they need to know in order to play the game better, Holt said.

Red Bull SoundClash Nashville © Lindsey Grace Whiddon

“The formal business skill sets that you get from this type of education … I think the value is going to be seen in other universities. We’re going to see more music business programs grow.”

In the meantime, as young people flock to Nashville-area universities looking for a music education in the heart of Music City, the pool of talent grows wider and deeper — and it’s not just performers, but also writers, producers, promoters, event specialists, managers and engineers. With fresh, hungry talent coming to town every year, the creative cogs of Nashville are always turning and churning out new music that listeners love, like Rogers’ bold ballads and Joy’s soulful, sojourning tracks.

Whether Nashville’s students are shooting for superstar status on stage or industry success behind the curtain, the college kids that will be the next wave of music movers are learning fast and rising up onto the scene at the speed of sound.