From snowboard legend and Red Bull athlete Travis Rice, The Natural Selection Tour is a world-class snowboard competition series that is at the forefront of the sports progression. It's a new generation of outdoor events and experiences designed to inspire a deeper connection to Mother Nature, where the world’s greatest snowboarders compete on our planet’s most challenging natural(ly enhanced) terrain.
Meet the Athletes
These are the athletes taking flight at the 2022 Yeti Natural Selection Tour.