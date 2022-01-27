Ben Ferguson Natural Selection Tour
© Tim Zimmerman / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool
Snowboarding

Watch the 2022 Natural Selection Tour Livestream

Watch the Yeti Natural Selection at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
By Alan Smithee
1 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Meet the athletes
  2. 2
    Get into the action
From snowboard legend and Red Bull athlete Travis Rice, The Natural Selection Tour is a world-class snowboard competition series that is at the forefront of the sports progression. It's a new generation of outdoor events and experiences designed to inspire a deeper connection to Mother Nature, where the world’s greatest snowboarders compete on our planet’s most challenging natural(ly enhanced) terrain.
01

Meet the athletes

These are the athletes taking flight at the 2022 Yeti Natural Selection Tour.
Jackson, Wyoming
Travis Rice
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Glacier, Washington
Austin Sweetin
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Pemberton, British Columbia
Marie-France Roy
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Chris Rasman
Chris Rasman
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Blake Paul
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Torgeir Bergrem
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Spencer OBrien
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Arthur Longo
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Elena Hight
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Cheryl Maas
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Torstein Horgmo
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Sage Kotsenburg
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Dustin Craven
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Marion Haerty
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Oslo Bang
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Ben Ferguson
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Kevin Backstrom
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Hana Beaman
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Sebbe DeBuck
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Jared Elston
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Gabe Ferguson
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
Danny Davis
© Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool
02

Get into the action

The Jackson Hole Ski Patrol gives a presentation during course preview day
The Jackson Hole Ski Patrol gives a presentation during course preview day
© Brett Wilhelm
Travis Rice during the course preview day
Travis Rice during the course preview day
© Brett Wilhelm
Getting ready during course preview day of the Natural Selection Tour
Getting ready during course preview day of the Natural Selection Tour
© Brett Wilhelm
Riders during the course preview day of the Natural Selection Tour
Riders during the course preview day of the Natural Selection Tour
© Brett Wilhelm
Travis Rice during the course preview day of the Natural Selection Tour
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Natural Selection Tour Competition Day 1
© Brett Wilhelm
Looking for more Natural Selection Tour content? Download the Red Bull TV App today and don't miss another moment.
Snowboarding
Wintersports