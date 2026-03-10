Natural Selection Tour introduces a brand new stage in 2026

The brainchild of snowboarder Travis Rice , the Natural Selection Tour brings elite athletes together to ride the world’s most challenging natural terrain. In 2026, the season launched with a brand-new opening stage: Super Sessions.

Unlike Duels, where snowboarders battled it out head-to-head, Super Sessions introduced a more collaborative, session-style competition, emphasising creativity, line choice and natural terrain expression.

The three Super Sessions determined which athletes would advance to compete in the main event at the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke. Read on to find out more about each Super Sessions venue and find out which riders will now compete in British Columbia, Canada.

Travis Rice deep in the Alaskan backcountry © Chad Chomlack/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How athletes lined up at Super Sessions

The women competed at evo's Journeyman Lodge, near Whistler. Three women were invited by the NST selection committee to compete, and an additional woman was added to the contest via fan vote.

The men were split into two groups and competed in Myōkō, Japan, and Utah, USA. Seven were selected by the selection committee, and an eighth was selected through a fan vote.

At the end of the Super Sessions, one woman and four men advanced to compete in Revelstoke. That contest is scheduled for a weather window of March 10-16, 2026.

You can now watch all the action from the Super Sessions in the video below.

02 Where did the Super Sessions take place?

The new Super Sessions events took place at Powder Mountain in Utah, Myōkō in Japan, and evo's Journeyman Lodge at the Callaghan in British Columbia.

Hailey Langland at the Natural Selection Tour in Jackson, Wyoming © Tim Zimmerman/Red Bull Content Pool

Powder Mountain, Utah, USA

Bringing the Super Sessions to the continental US was Powder Mountain, Utah. Held in a zone known locally as 'Don’t Mention It' or DMI. The 1,000-plus-acre zone lies beneath James Peak, Powder Mountain's highest point, and features cliff bands, spines, technical chutes and other natural terrain for riders to work with. The resort has plans to add lift access to DMI, but ahead of the lift's opening, NST athletes rode the terrain as it exists today: unserved, expansive and defined by its natural terrain.

Callaghan, British Columbia, Canada

The women competed in a Super Session at evo's Journeyman Lodge at the Callaghan near Whistler, British Columbia. The Callaghan is known for its deep Coast Range snowpack, pillow lines, natural gaps, and rolling alpine-to-tree terrain. The event was entirely human-powered, requiring riders to tour for all access and emphasising backcountry decision-making alongside freestyle meets freeriding performance.

Myōkō, Japan

Aya Sato sends it off a snowed-in avalanche gate in Japan © Kentaro Matsuda/Natural Selection

The crew returned to Myōkō, Japan, a region known for some of the deepest snowfall in the world, for a Super Session stacked with fresh NST blood. The venue for last year’s epic DUEL between Aya Sato and Šárka Pančochová, Myōkō’s terrain featured rolling volcanic contours, natural transitions, and evenly spaced trees that create a fast, technical riding environment well-suited to deep snow.

03 Who advanced from the Super Sessions?

Powder Mountain, USA, line-up:

Blake Paul

Brin Alexander

Garrett Warnick

Brock Crouch

From the competition in Utah, it was NST rookie Garrett Warnick and BC crowd favorite Brin Alexander who impressed the most and earned a place in Revelstoke.

Callaghan, Canada, line-up:

Enni Rukajärvi

Katie Kennedy

Stefi Luxton

Marissa Krawczak

Billy Pelchat

There was a stacked women's roster in Canada but it was late entrant Billy Pelchat who impressed the most with her backcountry skills. The Canadian will now have the chance to compete against the best freestyle riders in the world.

Myōkō, Japan, line-up:

Mateo Massitti

Mason Lemery

Miles Fallon

Takeru Otsuka

All four competitors in Japan were NST rookies, but it was Mateo Massitti and Miles Fallon who impressed the most and secured a spot at the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke.

04 History of NST

Robin Van Gyn does a backie at YETI Natural Selection Tour in Jackson Hole © Dean Blotto Gray/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

When it launched in 2021, NST had a three-stop championship culminating in a final in the Tordrillo Mountains, Alaska . The first overall tour champions were Mikkel Bang (men) and Robin Van Gyn (women). This set the template for the event's big-mountain, terrain-driven format.

In 2022, the tour expanded its reach to include stops in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Baldface, British Columbia; and Alaska. Travis Rice took the overall men's title while Elena Hight secured the women's championship.

Kiwi rider Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed top honours © Tom Monterosso/Natural Selection Tour

The showcase continued to grow in 2023 – Travis Rice and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott were crowned overall tour champions after big performances in Alaska and other stops.

The 2024 competition featured more backcountry face action in Revelstoke and other classic freeride terrain. Mikey Ciccarelli (men) and Marion Haerty (women) won the tour titles.

NST continued its growth in 2025, with events such as the Revelstoke finals featuring large fields and head-to-head matchups. For the snowboard portion, Ståle Sandbech (men) and Spencer O'Brien (women) topped the podium at Revelstoke.

Travis Rice during the Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke, Canada © Chad Chomlack/Red Bull Content Pool

05 How to watch the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke

YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke broadcasts will be live on Red Bull TV for two days within the March 10-15 competition window.