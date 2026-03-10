Wintersports
Natural Selection Tour introduces a brand new stage in 2026
The NST returned with a brand new first stage, shaking up the beloved backcountry competition. Here's everything you need to know about Super Sessions and the riders that advanced to the main event.
The brainchild of snowboarder Travis Rice, the Natural Selection Tour brings elite athletes together to ride the world’s most challenging natural terrain. In 2026, the season launched with a brand-new opening stage: Super Sessions.
Unlike Duels, where snowboarders battled it out head-to-head, Super Sessions introduced a more collaborative, session-style competition, emphasising creativity, line choice and natural terrain expression.
The three Super Sessions determined which athletes would advance to compete in the main event at the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke. Read on to find out more about each Super Sessions venue and find out which riders will now compete in British Columbia, Canada.
How athletes lined up at Super Sessions
The women competed at evo's Journeyman Lodge, near Whistler. Three women were invited by the NST selection committee to compete, and an additional woman was added to the contest via fan vote.
The men were split into two groups and competed in Myōkō, Japan, and Utah, USA. Seven were selected by the selection committee, and an eighth was selected through a fan vote.
At the end of the Super Sessions, one woman and four men advanced to compete in Revelstoke. That contest is scheduled for a weather window of March 10-16, 2026.
NST Snow Super Sessions – Revelstoke qualifiers
Results from NST Snow Super Sessions determine who goes forward to YETI Natural Selection Snow in Revelstoke.
Where did the Super Sessions take place?
The new Super Sessions events took place at Powder Mountain in Utah, Myōkō in Japan, and evo's Journeyman Lodge at the Callaghan in British Columbia.
Powder Mountain, Utah, USA
Bringing the Super Sessions to the continental US was Powder Mountain, Utah. Held in a zone known locally as 'Don’t Mention It' or DMI. The 1,000-plus-acre zone lies beneath James Peak, Powder Mountain's highest point, and features cliff bands, spines, technical chutes and other natural terrain for riders to work with. The resort has plans to add lift access to DMI, but ahead of the lift's opening, NST athletes rode the terrain as it exists today: unserved, expansive and defined by its natural terrain.
Callaghan, British Columbia, Canada
The women competed in a Super Session at evo's Journeyman Lodge at the Callaghan near Whistler, British Columbia. The Callaghan is known for its deep Coast Range snowpack, pillow lines, natural gaps, and rolling alpine-to-tree terrain. The event was entirely human-powered, requiring riders to tour for all access and emphasising backcountry decision-making alongside freestyle meets freeriding performance.
Myōkō, Japan
The crew returned to Myōkō, Japan, a region known for some of the deepest snowfall in the world, for a Super Session stacked with fresh NST blood. The venue for last year’s epic DUEL between Aya Sato and Šárka Pančochová, Myōkō’s terrain featured rolling volcanic contours, natural transitions, and evenly spaced trees that create a fast, technical riding environment well-suited to deep snow.
Who advanced from the Super Sessions?
Powder Mountain, USA, line-up:
- Blake Paul
- Brin Alexander
- Garrett Warnick
- Brock Crouch
From the competition in Utah, it was NST rookie Garrett Warnick and BC crowd favorite Brin Alexander who impressed the most and earned a place in Revelstoke.
Callaghan, Canada, line-up:
- Enni Rukajärvi
- Katie Kennedy
- Stefi Luxton
- Marissa Krawczak
- Billy Pelchat
There was a stacked women's roster in Canada but it was late entrant Billy Pelchat who impressed the most with her backcountry skills. The Canadian will now have the chance to compete against the best freestyle riders in the world.
Myōkō, Japan, line-up:
- Mateo Massitti
- Mason Lemery
- Miles Fallon
All four competitors in Japan were NST rookies, but it was Mateo Massitti and Miles Fallon who impressed the most and secured a spot at the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke.
History of NST
When it launched in 2021, NST had a three-stop championship culminating in a final in the Tordrillo Mountains, Alaska. The first overall tour champions were Mikkel Bang (men) and Robin Van Gyn (women). This set the template for the event's big-mountain, terrain-driven format.
In 2022, the tour expanded its reach to include stops in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Baldface, British Columbia; and Alaska. Travis Rice took the overall men's title while Elena Hight secured the women's championship.
The showcase continued to grow in 2023 – Travis Rice and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott were crowned overall tour champions after big performances in Alaska and other stops.
The 2024 competition featured more backcountry face action in Revelstoke and other classic freeride terrain. Mikey Ciccarelli (men) and Marion Haerty (women) won the tour titles.
NST continued its growth in 2025, with events such as the Revelstoke finals featuring large fields and head-to-head matchups. For the snowboard portion, Ståle Sandbech (men) and Spencer O'Brien (women) topped the podium at Revelstoke.
How to watch the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke
YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke broadcasts will be live on Red Bull TV for two days within the March 10-15 competition window.
