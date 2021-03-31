Naty Lite Is A Florida Powerhouse Advocating For B-Girls Everywhere

Nathalie Kanda—aka Naty Lite —is a one-woman powerhouse in the breaking scene of southern Florida. Born and raised in Orlando, Naty initially moved to Gainesville to attend the University of Florida, but has lived there ever since, and ended up becoming an integral part of the hip-hop and breaking community even during her college years. First with her role as the treasurer of the student-run organization The Hip Hop Collective, and later producing collegiate jams like Soul Cypher, Icing On The Break, and creating the event Nightmare On Beat Street, Naty’s knack for producing jams that put a spotlight on the city’s vibrant breakdancing scene quickly became clear.

First drawn to dance through a relationship with her now-husband Ray Gunz, Naty has been dancing since 2002. However she began to pursue her role as a B-Girl seriously back in 2014, when her daughter Izzy was a bit older. Still, despite her skills on the floor—and an early lightweight status that earned her the tongue-in-cheek nickname “Naty Lite”—it’s producing, organizing, and leading events that captured her attention. Studying under one of the Florida scene’s legendary figures, Mex One (David Alvarado), Naty has been carrying on his legacy since his unfortunate passing in 2017 by continuing to produce events he founded, like BRKN International and keeping his community hub The B-Boy Spot up and running.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Naty founded and is currently the president of her own production company, Shaolin Productions—with fellow breakers Freeze (Rafel Castellon) and her husband Ray Gunz (though Ray left the company in 2017)—worked with Red Bull to help produce BC One events, and also curate for a local vintage market, The Florida Vintage Market. Along with all this, she’s consistently adding her own ideas and categories to events like Temple Rock and Legendary Jam for years, including major boosts for the B-Girl programming, and maintains a presence breaking in her own crew, Beyond Violence & Disorder (The BVDs). Oh, and that’s all just in her spare time—for her day job, Naty works as a biological scientist at the University of Florida researching a cure for lupus.

Get to know more about this community legend in her own right in our conversation below, where she lays out how she fell in love with the breaking community, what she learned from Mex One, and what makes the Florida breaking scene stand out internationally.

Naty Lite in action © @documentthestreets (Jared P.)

What initially drew you to breaking and sparked your love for dance?

I’ve always been a hip-hop head, but it really wasn’t until I met my husband back in 2001 that the world of breaking was introduced to me. My husband, Ray Gunz, he’s a B-Boy and started breaking in 1997 at 12 years old. Since I met him I was trying to learn and train, but it was really hard for me because my priorities were finishing school. I had my daughter in 2004 as well, so my priorities as a woman were a little bit different—I wanted to take care of my family and get a secure job.

So breaking was an on-and-off journey for me, but I still wanted to be a part of the hip-hop community where I could, so while attending UF I ran for office in The Hip Hop Collective and became the treasurer. And that was actually my first experience with event production, back in 2008-2009. That was when I knew event production was something I wanted to do. After I graduated, I was ready to put more time into it, my daughter was older and I had more “me” time to dedicate to my skills breaking, simultaneously that’s when I started producing events.

What were some of the first events you were involved with?

After attending workshops, battling at all the local jams, traveling nationally and internationally to battle and build with other breakers, I started throwing jams with the crew, Sonz Of Shaolin, where Temple Rock and Legendary Jam were created. I started getting involved with these events because I wanted to create opportunities for the B-Girls. As a new female competitor to the scene, I personally wanted to participate in platforms that would comfortably help build my experience and skills.

At the time, I was not the only one that felt that way, so I took the lead in including B-Girl categories at Temple Rock and Legendary Jam and continued to do my best to represent the voice of our B-Girl community through our jams. I advocated for a better cash prize, equal or more, different B-Girl categories, and added 2 vs 2 for B-Girls.

Naty Lite © @faretv

As you grew into your role as a producer, when did Mex One begin to mentor you?

My first collaboration working with Mex was back when I was the treasurer at UF. He helped me a lot back then organizing these really well-known events that are thrown through The Hip Hop Collective. After I graduated Mex really took me under his wing after the first jam we threw, Temple Rock in 2014, and guided me on how to produce high-quality events. Temple Rock and Legendary Jam were initially produced on a smaller, local scale, but Mex started to notice the commitment, organization skills, and growth behind these events.

We exceeded his expectations when it came to the standards and work ethics behind all our jams that he asked us if we wanted our event to be a part of The Pro Breaking Tour, and in 2016 Temple Rock was added, making me the first female promoter to be part of The Pro Breaking Tour. With the introduction to working with sponsors and taking our events to the next level, we decided to use a more official name to represent the team and Shaolin Productions was created.

What is your vision for Shaolin Productions? And how did formalizing the production company lead to more growth opportunities for you?

Shaolin Productions is more than hosting jams—we wanted to bring any and all opportunities to our community, which included but isn’t limited to workshops, sponsoring events, collaborating with national promoters to create qualifiers that led to branching out internationally, and creating opportunities for those with financial and traveling hardships to experience and be a part of our jams. We work with local promoters to host qualifiers so the winner can be flown out to Orlando and represent their country by earning an automatic spot in the bracket to battle at Temple Rock. To date, we’ve hosted international qualifiers in Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

In 2017, with Mex One’s recommendation and reference, I started freelancing for Red Bull as project lead, production assistant, advisor and consultant for BC One cyphers in the US. This was a life changing experience for me–to see the skills I acquired through Shaolin Productions be used on a much larger scale. To be able to travel and meet the amazing culture team at Red Bull has also been and continues to be such a huge part of my growth.

What’s the most important thing you learned from Mex One?

David always valued and respected my opinion, and always pushed me to voice it. If it wasn’t for him, I can honestly say I would not be in the position I am today. The knowledge he passed down to me is priceless. He became like a brother to me, not just a mentor. One of the phrases that he coined was “for the community, by the community.” So that’s something that’s really resonated with me since I met him. What I learned through him, is really taking a step back and thinking more of the bigger picture.

Yes, I was on this path to keep learning breaking, compete more and battle more, but I put that aside to really build my community. I really wanted to keep developing Florida’s illest B-Boys. We’ve produced some of the best B-Boys and crews to date. To this day, I live by that motto and it will always reflect in everything I do. And I’m now part of the Board Of Directors for The B-Boy Spot that works to preserve his legacy.

To be able to travel and meet the amazing culture team at Red Bull has also been and continues to be such a huge part of my growth. Naty Lite

What other events are you working on now that help spotlight the breaking scene in Florida and Mex’s legacy?

Recently I brought back the event BRKN International, which was created by Mex One and Insight starting in 2013. The concept behind this event is to cultivate the Florida breaking scene, shine light on the up-and-coming Florida breakers, and provide a platform to prepare them for high-caliber events, including opportunities at Red Bull BC One. To continue commemorating Mex’s legacy, I brought back BRKN International for Season 2 in 2018 by following the sample principles Mex One had established.

We invited twenty-two rising breakers in Florida to battle monthly and let their performance determine their stats, like boxing. The top three ranked contenders in Season 2 earned an automatic spot in the Top 16 bracket in the Red Bull BC One Orlando Cypher in 2019. This slate that I’m working on now for Season 3 is actually bringing back contenders from the first two seasons, with the original veterans versus the new generation. Season 4, which I want to do next year, goes back to the original concept where we work with up and coming B-Boys again.

Naty Lite © @documentthestreets (Jared P.)

What are some specific elements that set apart Florida’s dance scene?

The Florida dance scene is one of the best in the nation. That’s due to the fact that Florida breakers have taken the best from other scenes and made it their own, while staying true to traditions within the dance. The most important thing dance can offer to young people in Florida is the sense of belonging. Nowadays, the Florida dance scene is very welcoming and tight knit which makes new dancers feel embraced like family.