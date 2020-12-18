NBA 2k21 MyLeague: Next-gen updates

Visual Concepts and 2K Sports dropped their 22nd installment of the basketball simulation sports game NBA 2K21 in late 2020. Initially available for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia, the next-gen versions for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles joined them in November 2020.

What Is NBA 2K21 MyNBA?

MyLeague has been a staple feature in NBA 2K games for some time, but it's a bit different for the 2K21 next-gen game. Now dubbed MyNBA, this game mode is a combination of the classic MyLeague, MyLeague Online, and MyGM modes with a few new features. Just like with MyLeague, MyNBA lets you make decisions impacting not just individual NBA players or teams but the entire basketball league. For example, you can draft impact rookies, trade a star player or free agent, and relocate teams at will. This game mode brings a few key differences worth noting.

New Admin Controls

Fans of playing NBA 2K20 and earlier editions in MyLeague mode will notice users have greater control in 2K21 next-gen's MyNBA mode. All the features of earlier modes are available, but users can turn them on and off to customize their gameplay. Users can now assign specific controls over various aspects of online basketball leagues. The new activity log also helps users keep track of their moves and transactions.

New Customize League Rules Feature

The customize league rules feature is brand-new for the next-gen 2K21 game. In the past, users had to sit through league meetings in the off-season to change game rules. They were also limited to just five rule changes each year. Now, users can change as many rules as they want, as often as they want. These rules govern team salary caps, player trades and contracts, foul outs, and the lottery.

The Ability To Remove Teams

For the first time, next-gen players can also remove teams from their league. A new addition to the custom league feature, it lets users create a league with as little as 12 teams or as many as 36. The ability to make a smaller league lets users recreate NBA competitions of old and focus on a smaller competition.

Greater WNBA Representation

The male athletes don't get all the attention in the new game either, with all 12 WNBA teams represented in NBA 2K21. For the first time, you can make all the same player moves with the female athletes that you can with male players. We first saw female players in NBA 2K19, but their role has been totally expanded in 2K21.

G League Returns

After being largely absent from NBA 2K in recent years, except for a few passing negative references , the G League has returned with full force in NBA 2K21 next-gen. MyNBA mode lets you play a full schedule of G League games. There are also full G League management options for nurturing the next generation of players.

How To Get the Most Out of NBA 2K21 Next-Gen MyNBA

Investing in a new-generation console plus a new game like NBA 2K21 isn't cheap, so you'll want to make the most of them. These tips will help reduce your learning curve and give you the best playing experience quickly.

Play on an HDTV With Gaming Mode

NBA 2K21 for next-gen consoles looks visually stunning , but only if you play games on a TV with high-definition resolution and some serious processing power. The best TVs have a gaming mode, which deactivates a lot of the picture processing functions to reduce input lag.

Spend Time Getting To Know the Game

Too many users get comfortable with playing in one way and never explore a game's full potential. These players end up missing a lot of what a game has to offer. Spend some time exploring the MyNBA mode and experimenting with different functions and features. See what adjusting your options changes and what you like best. Play with leagues of different sizes so you can see what feels most natural for you.

Turn On Automatic Updates

Developers will continue refining NBA 2K21 until next year's release. We already know the first release won't have its “Start From Today” function added until the NBA season starts on December 22, for example. Turning on automatic updates ensures you'll have the latest features as soon as they're available. Make sure you turn on both auto-download and auto-install in rest mode for updates as they drop.

Can You Carry Over Progress to NBA 2K21 Next-Gen MyNBA?

Unfortunately, you cannot carry over your progress from an earlier version of NBA 2K to the new NBA 2K21 next-gen MyNBA mode. That includes progress made on the NBA 2K21 standard edition in MyLeague mode.

NBA 2K21 Next-Gen's Injury System

The NBA 2K21 next-gen's injury system helps you feel like you're part of the action. The game uses advancements like the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features on the PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller. Now when players collide, users' controllers vibrate according to the impact's severity and players' size. As players become fatigued or injuries impair their movements, users will feel more resistance on the sprint trigger. This clever change helps users really understand the health of their players and make the right changes to get the best from their teams.