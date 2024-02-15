B-Boy Sunni is a breaker known for high energy and a creative approach to power moves and blow-ups. Check out his battle against Luigi and find out 9 things you didn't know below.

Sunni was not his first, or only, b-boy name

Sunni's first breaking name was Sababa, which means 'cool' in Hebrew, but when he went to competitions, he found that no one could pronounce it. He then went by the b-boy name of Jiggy Puff, as a pre-teen kid, before finally just using his real name, Sunni.

He also has a lot of nicknames, mostly given to him by members of the Soul Mavericks crew. These include Mowgli, SunJib, SunFried and BumSquirt.

He went to a circus school for a while

When Sunni moved to London, he went to a circus school called Circus Space for about five months. The course he was doing taught general circus skills, so that students could then use those skills to apply for an international circus school, or to start working.

However, Sunni dropped out, as he wasn't truly motivated to become a circus performer. He says that he only enrolled in the school because his grandma said that she would help him financially to live in London if he went to university and so Sunni decided to try the Circus Space course. But in the end, it didn't work for him.

His mom travels the world selling clothes out of a van

Sunni's mom, known as Lady Jane Bristol on Instagram, makes original, ethical, sequin clothing, inspired by her past life as a circus performer. She goes to Thailand for five or six months of the year to get the stock for her clothing and gets her own sequin patterns made up. Her shop is half her own designs of showman's wear and circus outfits and half 1970s and 1980s vintage stock. And when she has her stock, Jane drives her van to all the summer festivals around Europe, selling it.

He has relocated to Holland and now lives in the Netherlands

This year Sunni made the decision to move to Holland. After growing up in the UK city of Bristol and then moving to London after he finished school, Sunni decided that he didn't want to spend the rest of his life living in London and so, when the opportunity to move to Holland came up, he took it.

Working as a freelance dancer, Sunni isn't tied down by his job and he also wanted to experience living in a new place, with a different culture and one that has more natural space than a dense city like London. He now lives in the Dutch city of Hilversum, near Amsterdam.

His roommate is another top b-boy

Sunni's new roommate in Holland is his close friend B-Boy Stepper , a previous Red Bull BC One Cypher Holland winner and a member of the champion crew, The Ruggeds .

He competed in climbing competitions as a kid

Sunni was a very active kid, doing a lot of different physical activities. One of them was climbing and he competed in the BRYCS (British Regional Youth Climbing Series), a national competition for speed climbing, and came in the top-three in the under 15s category when he was 12 years old.

He was earnest about climbing, but he got bored after a few years. He was living in the UK city of Gloucester at the time, training at a small climbing centre and after a while he found that he had simply climbed everything there. 'It's not like dance, you don't learn something and then make a variation, it's just about getting up the wall fastest,' Sunni said – and so he lost motivation. He could have tried bouldering and climbing outdoors but noted that the English weather was too cold for him.

He isn't actually flexible

Even though Sunni does a lot of moves that might make people believe that he gets up every morning and does yoga, he claims that he can't even touch his toes and is really stiff. Sunni says that because he has a flexible lower back and flexible hips everyone assumes he has excellent flexibility. But he is trying to stretch more, although he doesn't enjoy the process.

He has competed more times at the Red Bull BC One World Final than any other UK breaker

B-Boy Lil Tim represented the UK at the first ever Red Bull BC One in 2004. B-Boy Mouse danced at the World Final in 2006 and B-Girl Roxy represented the UK at the first ever Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Finals in 2018. But Sunni has represented the UK four times at the Red Bull BC One World Final – in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

His mom is his biggest inspiration

If you ever ask Sunni if anyone inspires him, you won't hear him say the names of g-boys or b-Girls, or famous music artists or movie stars. What he says, every time without fail, is his mom, Jane. And she is the first person he told when he joined the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

Take a look at Sunni in action in this compilation from Red Bull BC One 2018.

