The Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season passes its half way point at a track that the majority of downhill and cross-country riders will know well – the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide . Here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about racing at the venue.

01 What's the schedule for racing?

July 8 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide XCC

July 9 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide DH Women Final

July 9 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide DH Men Final

July 10 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide XCO Women Final

July 10 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide XCO Men Final

02 What's the downhill track like?

One of the features of Lenzerheide's STRAIGHTline downhill track is the extremely high average speed – as much as 65kph in some sections. The Full Gas Step Up section on the course is loved by riders and provides many a photo opportunity for snappers, as the athletes regularly clear the small bridge with scrubs aplenty. Just before the finish is the Red Bull Drop of Fame, which is a spectacular 8m drop that takes riders into the finishing line.

The 2.2km track is short by World Cup standards, but it can be tricky and tempering aggression with forward momentum is key to racing on this course. It features a drop of 413m and an average gradient of a not-insignificant 18 percent. It also boasts the highest start line of the year at just over 1,700m above sea level.

03 What's the cross-country course like?

That altitude in Lenzerheide affects the cross-country racing slightly more than the downhill. Athletes try to acclimatize to the altitude in the days before the race, but the lack of oxygen high up can have an accumulative effect when going full gas for five or six laps.

Getting a good position at the start of the race is traditionally key in Lenzerheide, as a fast starting climb deposits the train into Heidi's Hell, a fast, off-camber root section. The climbs on this 4.1km course are lengthy, but not too difficult. They also offer places to overtake. When the track goes into the wooded areas, riders often get caught out by how slippery the roots that litter the track are, so line choice is critical.

04 Where are we?

Lenzerheide is located in the Graubünden region of Switzerland, with the town sitting in a valley at the foot of the Alpine Parpaner Rothorn mountains. At 1,500m above sea level, Lenzerheide is a popular resort in both winter and summer for sports enthusiasts and families keen to enjoy the park-like countryside of the area. An idyllic lake at the bottom of the World Cup courses serves as a perfect place to cool off when temperatures rise.

05 What happened at the 2021 Lenzerheide XC World Cup?

As usual, the short track (XCC) race kicked-off racing for the cross-country riders and teams. In the women's XCC, Sweden's Jenny Rissveds, Switzerland's Jolanda Neff and Great Britain's Evie Richards were battling each other for the win with one lap to go. In the end it was Rissveds who prevailed, with Richards taking second and Neff in third place.

The men's race saw Brazilian Henrique Avancini take the win after he managed to out sprint Swiss home favorite Mathias Flückiger to the line. France's Victor Koretzky finished third.

When it came to the main XCO races on Sunday, the women's category saw a first World Cup win for new World Champion Evie Richards , who raced away from the leading group with two laps to go. Australia's Rebecca McConnell came in next to secure second place, with Jenny Rissveds in third.

In the men's XCO, Victor Koretzky found himself up against Swiss duo Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger in the closing stages of the race. The Frenchman managed to gap the two however and powered to the win, his second World Cup victory. Schurter got the best of Flückiger in the race to finish second.

06 What happened at the 2021 Lenzerheide DH World Cup?

France's Myriam Nicole was in a class of her own on the way to winning the women's downhill event, finishing just under three seconds ahead of second-placed Tahnée Seagrave of Great Britain. Austria's Valentina Höll rounded off the podium in third.

The men's racing was dominated by the French, with the podium seeing a 1–2–3 of French talent. Loris Vergier came down the fastest to take the win, edging Loïc Bruni into second place by the smallest of margins. Thibaut Dapréla finished third.

07 Who to look out for going into the 2022 races

XCO

Loana Lecomte was back to her best at the last round for the women in Leogang after an indifferent start to her season. The Frenchwoman was at her dominant best in the main race and also won the XCC race. Lecomte maybe trying to peak for the World Championships in France in August this year, so the overall may not be her priority, but she'll take a win wherever it comes.

Overall series leader Rebecca McConnell of Australia wasn't at her best in Leogang, but will be looking to score as many points as possible and could look to try and stay with Lecomte should the French rider go early. Being a Swiss race, you can't not mention Jolanda Neff and the extra 10 percent performance effort a home crowd can give home riders. She will have her Trek team-mate Evie Richards back at this race also after the Brit missed Leogang to rehab a back problem.

The Swiss crowd love Jolanda Neff and the feeling is mutual © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

On the men's side, it would be magical for Nino Schurter to break the all-time World Cup wins record of 33 he currently shares with Julien Absalon on home soil. Nothing runs smoothly, of course, and fellow Swiss Mathias Flückiger will be looking to upset the party, as he did when he beat Schurter to the victory in Leogang a few weeks ago.

Downhill

Swiss star Camille Balanche, the overall series leader for the women, has been the most consistent female racer on the circuit this year, with two wins and a second in the first three World Cup races. Balanche goes into this race as the pure favorite and is on her home track as well. The only thing that goes against her is that on her two previous World Cup appearances she's only finished fifth here, so it may not be a track that she favors.

Valentina Höll came away from the last race in Leogang mentally shattered after finishing outside the top five in a finals run full of mistakes, but a win at Crankworx Innsbruck just a week after may have given the Austrian some renewed optimism.

Höll is coming off a good week at Crankworx Innsbruck © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Loïc Bruni should be back racing in Lenzerheide after missing Leogang with a broken collarbone. He'll be hoping that he can show the form of team-mate Finn Iles , who's pace in the two races since coming back from concussion in Leogang and Innsbruck has been hot to trot.

Overall series leader Amaury Pierron has the knack of producing fast runs out of nowhere and probably is the man to beat. He won here in 2019 and the track suits the way he rides. Brit Matt Walker, the winner at Leogang, will be hoping that momentum can propel him to another World Cup win.