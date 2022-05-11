What next for Avancini?
Find out everything you need to know about the XCO World Cup in Petrópolis

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country World Cup race season starts with a visit to a new venue in Brazil. Get ready for the racing in Petrópolis right here.
By Rajiv Desai
3 min readUpdated on

    What happened at the 2022 Petrópolis cross-country World Cup?
    Relive all the action from the Petrópolis World Cup
    Where are we exactly?
    What will the Petrópolis course be like?
The Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup welcomed a new venue in Petrópolis in Brazil for the opening round of the cross-country (XCO) series. This wasn't the first visit of the World Cup to Brazil however. Back in 2005 the South American country hosted a dual downhill and XCO round in Balneário Camboriú, a coastal beach city. With a new course in an exotic location, though, fans and athletes got very much a visual treat.
What happened at the 2022 Petrópolis cross-country World Cup?

Petrópolis recap

Here's what went down at the opening round of the UCI cross-country World Cup season 2022 in Petrópolis.

The cross-country World Cup season for 2021 opened up in Petrópolis with the XCC races. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot came out top in the women's race after she managed to get past Britain's Evie Richards and Austrian rider Laura Stigger on the last climb before the finish line. Richards and Stigger battled it out in a sprint finish for second with Stigger coming out on top.

Women's XCC finish – Petrópolis

Find out who won the Women's XCC race at the UCI Cross-Country World Cup opening round in Brazil.

Evie Richards
For the men, Alan Hatherly from South Africa grabbed his first XCC World Cup win after sprinting past Swiss racer Thomas Litscher just meters before the finish line. In third was Maxime Marotte from France, while local favorites Henrique Avancini could only manage fourth.
Alan Hatherly at the XCC Petrópolis UCI MTB World Cup 2022.
South African rider Alan Hatherly with his first XCC World Cup win
For the XCO racing on the Sunday, Australian Rebecca McConnell won the women's race. McConnell and second-placed Anne Terpstra of the Netherlands overcame and passed long-time lone leader Loana Lecomte of France on the penultimate lap. Lecomte would settle for third.

Women's XCO final lap – Petrópolis

Watch the action from the opening cross-country round of the 2022 World Cup season.

The men's race came down to a three man battle for the win. The riders involved were Switzerland's Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte and Romanian Vlad Dascălu. Marotte led going into the final descent but was pipped at the finish line by Schurter, who took his 33rd World Cup career win. Morotte finished second with Dascălu third.

Nino Schurter claims his 33rd win

Watch XCO legend Nino Schurter return to the top spot at the first World Cup of 2022 in Petrópolis, Brazil.

Relive all the action from the Petrópolis World Cup

Watch full replays of all the racing from Petrópolis below:
  • UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCC

XC short track final – Petrópolis

Watch the women's and men's XC short track races at the opening cross-country round of the 2022 season.

  • UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCO Women

Women's XCO final – Petrópolis

Watch the action from the women's XCO race at the opening cross-country round of the 2022 World Cup season.

  • UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCO Men

Men's XCO final – Petrópolis

Watch the action from the men's XCO race at the opening cross-country round of the 2022 World Cup season.

Where are we exactly?

Petrópolis is a city located in the state of Rio de Janeiro and lies 68km northeast of Brazil's iconic city. It's known as the Imperial City as it was where Brazilian Emperors resided in the 19th century and where the monied inhabitants of Rio de Janeiro escaped to for some fresh mountain air when it got too hot in the city. Petrópolis is still a favored holiday spot for many Brazilians and tourism boosts the local economy. It's also a hot spot for beer production, with two of Brazil's largest brewers, Grupo Petrópolis and Bohemia, based there.
A view of the Henrique Avancini Circuit cross-country MTB track in Petrópolis, Brazil.
The lush Atlantic Forest surrounds the São José Bike Club
What will the Petrópolis course be like?

Over the last few decades, Petrópolis has become the Brazilian capital for mountain biking. The forests and mountains north of the city, as well as the natural tropical climate of the region, makes for great riding. The course is located in the grounds of the São José Bike Club in the city and organizers there are promising a track that's something quite different to what athletes have raced on in Europe and North America over recent seasons.
The Petrópolis XCO course as seen before racing at the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup stop in Brazil.
Perfectly manicured and waiting for action
The forest area of the Petrópolis XCO course as seen before racing at the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup stop in Brazil.
A trip into a tropical rainforest awaits
Condition of the Petrópolis XCO course as seen before racing at the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup stop in Brazil.
The dirt in Petrópolis is reddy brown in colour because it is rich in iron
Course interior on the Petrópolis XCO course as seen before racing at the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup stop in Brazil.
Rainforests have their own peculiar vegetation and trees
A drop that will challenge riding technique
Two bridges but which one to choose?
A rock garden Brazilian style
The XCO course, which is known as the Henrique Avancini Circuit, is 4.5km in length and has approximately 200m of climbing. The terrain is the sort of light-colored dirt that's common with courses in tropical climates. If rain hits the circuit before the race, the track can get quite clammy. If dry, it will run pretty fast. It's been used for local events for a number of years and known to be quite physical. To make it UCI standard, new sections have been added, as well as other technical adjustments.

XCO track explanation – Petrópolis

Laura Stigger and Haley Batten take us through the new Petrópolis course as the UCI returns to Brazil.

Laura Stigger
