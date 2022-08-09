The second Crankworx Festival Series gets under way this week, with the action coming from the mecca of mountain biking that is Whistler, Canada. The last time we saw competition at Whistler was in August 2019 , so the 2022 edition will be a joyous return for the fans, the athletes and the Crankworx organization.

As usual, the main centerpiece for a Whistler stop of the Crankworx festivals is the Red Bull Joyride slopestyle event. This year's competition is special, with it being the 10-year anniversary of the first-ever Red Bull Joyride.

13 min The history of Red Bull Joyride As Red Bull Joyride reaches its 10th anniversary, here’s a brief history of this iconic Slopestyle MTB event.

Plenty is going on during the jam-packed week of mountain biking competition at Crankworx Whistler. Scroll on down for all the info on the schedule, events other than Red Bull Joyride that are being broadcasted live on Red Bull TV, news of a new course feature for this edition of Red Bull Joyride and who's riding this iconic event.

01 Here's the Crankworx Whistler 2022 schedule

Red Bull Joyride

Red Bull Joyride this year takes place on Saturday, August 13, in Whistler. You'll be able to watch the finals live on Red Bull TV from 4:30pm PST / 7:30pm EST on that day.

Red Bull TV will also be showing the following competitions live from Whistler:

02 So what makes Red Bull Joyride so special as a slopestyle contest?

Whistler is arguably where the sport of slopestyle was born and took root, so the reverence given to Red Bull Joyride by competitors and spectators alike is no surprise. The event at Whistler Bike Park's legendary Bone Yard is the one that all the slopestylers want on their win sheet. Whereas fans want to be among the electrifying atmosphere of mountain bike's most spectated event.

There's nothing quite like the Bone Yard at Red Bull Joyride © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

The thing that grabs people's attention, whether spectating or competing there for the first time, is the sheer size of The Bone Yard. No amount of videos you've watched or photos you've seen do it justice. You have to see it for yourself. Riding it seems fairly implausible, never mind doing so while throwing crazy combinations of tricks the competitors perform.

Crankworx Joyride © Reuben Krabbe

03 What does the 2022 Red Bull Joyride course look like?

This will be the first Red Bull Joyride contest since 2019 . Back in 2019, the course underwent a significant redesign that was welcomed by the competitors for its seamless flow and stripped-down features.

The course as it was in 2019 © Guy Fattal/Red Bull Content Pool

For its return in 2022, we'll see one new feature: The Sphere. The Sphere is the first fan-selected feature introduced to the Red Bull Joyride course. Fans had the chance to vote for their favorite feature created for Brandon Semenuk's edit, Realm, and The Sphere came out on top of the four features constructed for Realm. Elevated above a two-way Hip, this skatepark-inspired bowl will act as a puzzling crux amid the fast-flowing slopestyle course.

Red Bull Joyride course map for 2022 © Red Bull

04 Who to look out for at Red Bull Joyride

As you'd expect, there's a stacked list of 15 competitors competing at Joyride. Confirmed so far are Emil Johansson , Erik Fedko , Timothé Bringer, Nicholi Rogatkin, Dawid Godziek , Tomas Lemoine, Griffin Paulson, Lucas Huppert, Thomas Genon , Max Fredriksson, Torquato Testa, Paul Couderc, Szymon Godziek and David Lieb.

As ever, Johansson will be the rider to beat, given he is unbeaten at seven consecutive Crankworx Slopestyle events since he took the Red Bull Joyride title in 2019 – watch that winning run below. Johansson was pushed hard at the last Crankworx Slopestyle contest in Innsbruck, Austria, in June this year by Fedko and Bringer, so the Swede will have to be at his best in the Bone Yard to continue that unbeaten run.

3 min Emil Johansson's winning run – Red Bull Joyride Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.

05 Who's riding elsewhere at Crankworx Whistler?

Some of the slopestyle athletes will compete across the multiple Whistler events. Lemoine, Leib, Genon and Paulson are among them. They'll be fighting to claim points for the King of Crankworx title (fought over the course of all four Crankworx series events).

Niels Bensink of the Netherlands is currently in the King position with 136 points, just ahead of Lemoine on 135 points, with Canadian Bas van Steenbergen in third. The women's Queen standings see Austrian downhiller Vali Höll standing top so far with 180 points. Caroline Buchanan is second on 170 points, with Jordy Scott in third on 163. Höll won't be in Whistler, so we'll have a new leader in the Queen's standings once events wrap up on August 14.

The women's events are getting ever more competitive, with the entry lists getting longer. It was at Whistler in 2019 that we first saw an official speed and style competition for the women, and since then, we've seen all sorts of progression in this event from the likes of Robin Goomes, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Buchanan. As such we're expecting all the women's events to be super popular with spectators and those watching on Red Bull TV.

Check out riders lists for all the competitions here .

Backflips come with ease to Robin Goomes © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

06 Review what happened at Crankworx Innsbruck this year

The first Crankworx stop this year was in Innsbruck in June. Review all the action from the slopestyle, dual slalom, speed and style, pump track and downhill events there in the bumper highlights package below:

52 min Recap show – Innsbruck Watch the full recap from the first stop of the world's biggest mountain bike festival at Crankworx Innsbruck.

Download the free Red Bull TV app and tune in August 10-14 to catch all the action from Whistler.