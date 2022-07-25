For the first time since its introduction as a venue in 2019, Snowshoe in West Virginia isn't the last stop of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. However, there's still sure to be drama on downhill and cross-country courses that provide supreme entertainment every time we visit. Here’s everything you need to know for what should be a classic weekend of racing at the venue.

01 What's the schedule for racing?

July 29 – UCI MTB World Cup Snowshoe XCC

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 2:20pm PDT/5:20pm EDT:

July 30 – UCI MTB World Cup Snowshoe DH Women's Final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 9:25am PDT/12:25pm EDT:

July 30 – UCI MTB World Cup Snowshoe DH Men's Final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 10:45am PDT/1:45pm EDT:

July 31 – UCI MTB World Cup Snowshoe XCO Women's Final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 9am PDT/12pm EDT:

July 31 – UCI MTB World Cup Snowshoe XCO Men's Final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 11:30am PDT/ 2:30pm EDT:

02 What's the downhill track like?

Snowshoe's DH track blends high-speed and technical terrain in a course that is 2.1km in length and has a vertical drop of 474m in total. The first part of the course is all about building speed before that technical terrain hits. Open ski piste turns and big jumps help bring the average speed up before the track disappears into the forest, where the technical sections are dominated by rocks. There's plenty of it on this track and they seem to go on forever! Three successive jumps signal to the riders that the end of the course is near and will help build that speed up again.

Check out the Snowshoe course as it was in 2021 with explanations of the key sections on the course from Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally below:

3 min Snowshoe DH track explanation See what await the riders as we take you through the features of the 2021 downhill course at Snowshoe, USA.

03 What's the cross-country track like?

The cross-country course is 3.8km and like most modern cross-country World Cup courses has man-made features mixed in with the natural terrain. The track is undulating, with small and medium-sized uphills followed by small descents. There isn't a real big climb here, which makes for fast laps but also means fewer places for the riders to recover. When the track goes into the woods, there are lots of lying rocks to navigate, which if it rains will be slippery to ride over. A man-made rock garden descent towards the lap finish is the last technical challenge on the course.

Kate Courtney explains the key sections of the 2021 cross-country track:

2 min Snowshoe XCO track explanation See what await the riders as we take you through the features of the cross-country course at Snowshoe, USA.

04 Where are we?

Snowshoe can be found in the Appalachian Mountains in the state of West Virginia. The state capital, Charleston, is three hours away. The World Cup will take place on Cheat Mountain at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort. The resort's a major destination for skiing in the winter, but has extensive mountain biking trails that can be ridden in the summer. It's also a destination for golfers.

The slopes of Snowshoe Mountain Resort © Snowshoe Mountain Resort

05 What happened last time out in Snowshoe?

Downhill

Downhill fans were treated to a double dose of action as riders were put through their paces in a double-header that would decide the outcome of the World Cup overall.

The first race of the women's competition saw Valentina Höll securing her first World Cup win, holding off Camille Balanche and Marine Cabirou to take top spot on the podium. The second race of the doubleheader saw the course slightly tweaked, but it didn't bother Höll. The Austrian sensation needed a win to be in with a shot of the overall title, and win she did, with Cabirou and Balanche again completing the podium. Myriam Nicole needed to finish fourth to win the overall World Cup title but a fall saw her come home seventh and hand Höll the title

52 min Snowshoe downhill recap See how the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup DH overall titles were won at the Snowshoe double-header finale.

In the men's race, Reece Wilson broke his World Cup duck, with the Scotsman edging out title contenders Loïc Bruni and Loris Vergier to walk away with maximum points. In the second race, the World Cup overall title was up for grabs and a straight shootout between Bruni and Vergier for it The latter dropped in fourth from last but a costly mistake saw him cross the line 54th. All Bruni needed to do was to finish 10th or better to win his second overall title. And he did just that, shaving 0.421 seconds off the leading time of Troy Brosnan. Ángel Suárez Alonso claimed third.

3 min Loïc Bruni's winning run – Snowshoe race 2 Watch the winning run from Loïc Bruni at the second downhill race at Snowshoe, USA.

XCO

The XCC started racing off for the cross-country athletes. In the women's contest, Britain's Evie Richards took her first XCC race win since 2020. Her Swiss Trek Factory Racing team-mate Jolanda Neff finished second with Jenny Rissveds of Sweden in third. The men's race saw Victor Koretzky take the winning spoils from Brazil's Henrique Avancini and Switzerland's Filippo Colombo, who finished second and third respectively.

7 min Snowshoe XC short track recap Watch the best action from the gruelling cross-country XC short track race at Snowshoe, USA.

The main XCO races saw Richards enjoy the perfect weekend in the women's race as she doubled up to take a dominant victory. Australia's Rebecca McConnell finished second with Dutchwoman Anne Tauber in third. For the men, Christopher Blevins ended a 30-year American drought for a win in World Cup cross country racing by sprinting to victory ahead of Vlad Dascălu and Ondrej Cink.

3 min Men's XCO finish – Snowshoe Watch a recap of the exciting ending to the men's cross-country race in Snowshoe.

06 Who to look out for going into the 2022 races

Downhill

The women's field is looking like it's getting back to its competitive best following Höll's victory in Vallnord last week and Nicole's victory in Lenzerheide the week before that. Höll has been out of sorts for most of the season but things clicked in Vallnord and she's now coming to a track that she loves, as seen by the Austrian's wins here in 2021. Though Balanche hasn't won here, the Swiss rider did finish second and third in those two races last year and will be looking to extend her lead in the overall World Cup series point standings.

It's fair to say Bruni likes this track, having won here in the second race at the venue in 2021 and also finished second in the first race. In the 2019 World Cup race he finished fourth. He's also coming into form at the right time, with his second in Vallnord. His fellow Frenchie and Vallnord winner Loris Vergier will be aiming to put things right following his nightmare race run in that second race here last year that handed the overall title to Bruni. The odds on Aaron Gwin winning may have shortened somewhat following his fourth place display in Andorra, and he is of course on home turf.

Finn Iles knows who he's backing in Snowshoe © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Cross-country

France's Loana Lecomte opted out of racing at Vallnord, and at the time of writing, her intentions to race in North America are unknown. Kate Courtney missed Vallnord too but will definitely be racing in Snowshoe. Sickness seemed to be doing the rounds in Andorra so it will be interesting to see who has best recovered after coming over from Europe. Overall series leader Rebecca McConnell suffered mechanical misfortune in Vallnord but will have been boosted by how she performed in the early stages of that race alongside eventual winner Anne Terpstra.

The attention of everyone on the XCO scene is currently on Luca Braidot © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Another person missing from racing the main XCO race at Vallnord was Mathias Flückiger in the men's competition. Flückiger will be back in Snowshoe, and no doubt be ready to duel with Nino Schurter again for valuable points for the overall. No one expected Italian Luca Braidot to win the last two World Cup races, probably not even himself. Could he make it three in a row? We've already seen he's able to finish things off if he's in the lead group on the last lap, so why not.