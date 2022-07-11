Here's everything you need to know about the Vallnord World Cup

Vallnord returns to the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar after a break of two years. The high-altitude venue is springing a surprise on its return with the downhillers racing at a new location at the venue. Get the lowdown on that news and everything else you need to know about downhill (DH) and cross-country Olympic (XCO) racing at the venue below.

01 What's the schedule for racing?

July 15 – UCI MTB World Cup Vallnord XCC

July 16 – UCI MTB World Cup Vallnord DH Women's Final

July 16 – UCI MTB World Cup Vallnord DH Men's Final

July 17 – UCI MTB World Cup Vallnord XCO Women's Final

July 17 – UCI MTB World Cup Vallnord XCO Men's Final

02 What's the downhill track like?

As mentioned earlier, the downhill race is moving to a new location in the mountains of the Vallnord area. It's therefore a relatively new track, although it was used at the Copa Catalana Internacional meeting the week after the Leogang World Cup.

This new track starts on the hill of Pic du Cubil, and snakes its way down, mostly in the open, with light forest areas mainly at the bottom of the course. It's a high start at around 2,360m. Much like the previous two course incarnations in Vallnord, the terrain is rough and raw in places, with lots of rock, most of it loose. The top of the course is super-high-speed, while the technical sections in the forest are where things get steep.

High up in the Pyrenees © Nathan Hughes

03 What's the cross-country track like?

The cross-country races take place on a 3.8km track that's set on the area around the Pal-Arinsal ski station and so is set at high altitude. This can be a very real factor in deciding who wins here, with athletes who regularly train at high altitudes having a distinct advantage. The course itself is a mix of steep, rocky, punchy climbs and loose switchback descents. The Big Wall climb on the course is one of the longest on the World Cup circuit.

3 min Vallnord XCO track explanation Take a tour around the cross-country track at Vallnord, Andorra and check out some facts and figures.

04 Where are we?

Vallnord is in Andorra, one of Europe's smaller states, wedged between France and Spain in the Pyrenees. Andorra is the 16th smallest country in the world by land and the 11th smallest by population, with 85,000 souls fitting into its land mass. The capital city Andorra La Vella is the highest capital in Europe at 3,356ft above sea level.

Like most venues and locations on the Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, Vallnord is a year-round tourist hotspot, doubling as a place to bike in the summer and ski in winter. World Cup racing takes place at the Pal-Arinsal ski resort, with the nearest town being La Massana, which sits in the valley below it.

More than 90 percent of Andorra's made up of mountains, forests and meadows © Bartek Woliński

05 What happened last time there was racing in Andorra in 2019?

Downhill

Vallnord seems to be the personal playground of Rachel Atherton , as she's managed to win here four times in the World Cup, including the 2019 race as well as wins in 2008, 2013 and 2016. There's also a victory at the World Championships on the course in 2015.

3 min Rachel Atherton's DH winning run – Vallnord Check out Rachel Atherton's winning run in the women's downhill final in Vallnord, Andorra.

For the men, Loïc Bruni took the race win last time out at the World Cup in 2019. He also won the World Championships on this course back in 2015.

3 min Loïc Bruni's run – Vallnord Watch Loïc Bruni's run in the downhill race at Vallnord, Andorra.

XCO

The high altitude of Vallnord seems to suit Nino Schurter. The Swiss legend won here in 2019, to add to World Cup wins in 2013 and 2017. He also won the Worlds in Vallnord in 2015. For the women, 2019 saw Anne Terpstra win her only World Cup to date.

26 min Cross-country highlights – Vallnord Enjoy extended highlights from a historic XCO World Cup round in high altitude Vallnord, Andorra.

06 Who to look out for going into the 2022 races

There's not much of a recovery period for the cross-country and downhill athletes, as they are on the move quickly from Lenzerheide to Vallnord and will be getting to work as soon as they arrive in Andorra.

Cross-country

There are probably two clear favorites in terms of the women's race. Sweden's Jenny Rissveds has been in impressive form since the Leogang round, while France's Loana Lecomte has won the last two rounds and is now leading the overall title race from Australian Rebecca McConnell by just one point . McConnell has struggled in the last two races and is less looking at winning races now and more trying to finish as high as she can.

Lecomte is now the overall series leader © Bartek Wolinkski/@wolisphoto

The fallout from the Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger crash at Lenzerheide will no doubt be lingering in the air in Vallnord. The two Swiss athletes are probably the two strongest male racers in the field at the moment and will no doubt be at the business end of the Andorran race. Everyone will be looking forward to another ding-dong battle between the pair.

Downhill

Myriam Nicole has been super consistent this season and will be buoyed by finally getting a win in Lenzerheide. Nicole has not placed outside of the top three in the four rounds so far, which in any other season would see her leading the chase for the overall title. However, there's one woman more consistent than the Frenchwoman – series leader Camille Balanche.

Valentina Höll 's struggles this year continued at Lenzerheide, but she'll be hoping something clicks and she can put together a run which she is truly happy with. Rachel Atherton won't be racing in Andorra after her appearance in Switzerland.

These ladies will go again in Vallnord © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Overall series leader Amaury Pierron is still the man to beat in the men's field, having knocked everyone out of the park with his run in Lenzerheide. The Frenchman is simply unstoppable this season. Finn Iles couldn't have done anymore in Lenzerheide to get that first World Cup win under his belt and the Canadian was only denied the fastest time by Pierron's peerless run. If Iles can continue to produce the goods as he has done at Leogang and Lenzerheide that first World Cup win could come at Vallnord.