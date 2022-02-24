Deniseea Taylor, A.K.A. Chicken and Champagne , knows that in her industry, crafting a good story is just as important as crafting a good cocktail.

The NOLA-based cocktail consultant laughingly calls what she does “drunk Black history,” using curated beverages to teach about the cultural influences of Black people on what, why, and how we drink. “I find that if you give somebody a cocktail, they’ll listen to you for a little bit, especially if it’s good.”

Deniseea started entertaining “juke joint style” out of her brownstone in Harlem over a decade ago. She now makes a career out of lovingly creating cocktails and events with an emphasis on engaging with the history of Black culture. We sat down for a conversation in her New Orleans speakeasy “Good Trouble”, at an undisclosed location.

Deniseea Taylor © Justen Williams / @justenwilliams

Let’s talk about New Orleans and how living here has influenced your work.

I know they say New York is the city that never sleeps, but New Orleans is the city that never goes to bed. Coming here was sort of a reverse Great Migration (her grandfather is originally from Shreveport, La), and what I love about New Orleans is the drinking culture. There is no set time for anything – you can’t tell us what to drink or when to drink it, there just are no rules around that. And when I say no rules, I don’t mean the idea of coming here as a tourist and just going crazy, but the idea of doing what feels right in the moment. If you start your day with a shot of Fernet instead of a mimosa, this city embraces that. Living here has been so transformative because so much Black culture and history is truly alive here. Not just a history of slavery, but well before that, of the Black people who were living and creating in this place before we were even a country.

I also want to share the story of the woman down the street who feeds the neighborhood after a storm. Or the Black-owned bar on the corner that’s been here for decades, surviving off of the community and $5 fish plates. Deniseea Taylor

I mean, think about the way we put the dead to rest here – we celebrate, and we dance, and we keep them among us. It’s just a perfect place to say cheers to Black culture, and it changes the stories I want to tell in my classes. I can go and talk about Black icons, and my ancestors, but I also want to share the story of the woman down the street who feeds the neighborhood after a storm. Or the Black-owned bar on the corner that’s been here for decades, surviving off of the community and $5 fish plates. You don’t need to be this great activist who’s already died to be a crucial part of our ongoing history. That’s why I try to amplify these stories, because we literally have walking legends among us today.

What got you thinking about Black history as it relates to cocktails?

I started noticing in the service industry how much we, as Black people, have influenced everything from what’s in the kitchen to what’s behind the bar, and how so many people don’t realize this. And I thought ‘I want to take this further – I want to share this history and this influence’. The bar is the one place you can get strangers together, where all classes and backgrounds will mix and mingle. Imagine pairing that atmosphere with the history behind so much of what we’re drinking? Thinking about rum as it relates to the West Indian slave trade, or how Black soldiers stationed in France brought back cognac to Black folks in the states. There’s so much opportunity there.

When you go out and do these classes and events, how do you open up these conversations?

Well, for example, I recently did a class for a corporate team in Nashville. And we’ll start off with a drink, lowering inhibitions a little but in a controlled setting. And then I’ll start going through an oral history of juke joints and speakeasies in the Delta. How hush harbors on plantations, these spaces where enslaved folks could dance and sing and worship, slowly evolved into juke joints. And of course, because it’s Nashville, you have to incorporate music, so we’ll segue into the birth of blues. And in between all this history, we’re making cocktails. I find that most people who might be uncomfortable with some difficult history, once you lower the inhibitions and the tensions with these curated cocktails, they’re actually really interested in these whole swaths of history they might know nothing about. I tell people that this is going to be a different kind of class, and I’m a different kind of professor. And we all know that some parts of history are hard but guess what? If at any point that makes you uncomfortable, congratulations – you’re learning compassion, too.

How has what you do evolved as you started to garner a wider audience?

I can remember being so mute starting out. Muting myself and the way I dressed and my hair, and even what I would share with people about my cocktails. The pandemic altered my mindset. I started thinking, ‘why do I feel like I have these constraints?’ It really made me feel like what do I have to lose? I want to do classes about Black people and the origins of cowboys, or talk about the life expectancy of a slave who cooked down sugarcane to make rum. I want to talk about these things that might be uncomfortable because what’s the worst that can happen? Someone will unfollow me? And honestly, it just worked. I realized I didn’t need to dilute the things I wanted to say. And in working with different brands and companies, I said yes to enough of the right things to be able to say no when the wrong things came along – and that’s really powerful.

Deniseea Taylor © Justen Williams / @justenwilliams The only way not to get burnt out in this industry is through authenticity, and for me, I can’t separate loving what I do from loving who and what I am. Deniseea Taylor

Working with Red Bull has been great because they appreciate what I do for what it is. I do what I do because I want to see the world change, and I don’t need to do it with the approval of these industrial giants. The only way not to get burnt out in this industry is through authenticity, and for me, I can’t separate loving what I do from loving who and what I am.

Where does your handle “Chicken and Champagne” come from?

So I break it down like this – fried chicken has always been stereotypically associated with Black folks, but not always in the best way. Which is crazy, because everybody loves fried chicken, right? But when you dig into the history, you realize that for a long time, chickens were the only animals slaves were allowed to raise for themselves. And so they took this thing and they elevated it. Chicken became “the gospel bird,” and it was this sacred dish that you had on Sundays, or on special occasions as a celebration. We forget, because now fried chicken is mass-produced, how much work went into slaughtering and plucking and preparing this meal. It was ceremonial. And conversely, you have champagne, which was a mistake from the beginning. They couldn’t figure out how to get the carbonation out of this wine and the bottles used to explode. But now champagne is this sort of glorious, elevated drink, which is also mass-produced. So I wanted to take these two things – one that was elevated by Black culture and one that was elevated by culture at large – and hold them up side by side. And let’s be honest, they pair really well together.

Deniseea Taylor © Justen Williams / @justenwilliams

Celebrate history and put on your own mixology hat to try Deniseea's signature mocktail, The Rukay , "in honor of my late aunt who was the matriarch of my family and recently passed away in Los Angeles."

What you’ll need:

.5oz lemon juice

Teaspoon orange blossom water

1oz pineapple juice

.5oz Lemon Monin syrup

How to make:

Shake Serve up in a coupe glass Top with Red Bull Yellow Edition