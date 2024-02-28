New York Red Bulls soccer star John Tolkin wants it all

New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin—known professionally as JMi—has always wanted more from life. Whether pushing himself on an extra rep or another minute of a drill, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) member craves taking his game to the next level and knows no limits.

Growing up in Chatham Borough, New Jersey, Tolkin credits his parents for instilling a work ethic in him that keeps him wanting more—that there’s always another threshold he can reach for if he works hard for it. At a certain point, he had to choose between soccer and basketball, and with his father’s guidance, he focused on soccer.

John Tolkin © Red Bull Content Pool

“When I was younger, my parents really instilled in me that your work ethic can take you wherever you want.” Tolkin said. “It’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing well here but I want more.’ I want to go as high as I possibly can and I think that just comes from working hard every single day. In my opinion, the more you can do that, the further you’re going to go.”

It’s the kind of discipline that can separate two equally skilled players from one another and can even be the x-factor when an extremely talented player does not pan out.

“I’ve seen a ton of players I grew up with who had all the talent in the world—who were probably technically better than me,” Tolkin said. “But I think work ethic and discipline every-single-day is huge and something I live by. There were guys who were more athletic than me on paper who should have made it, but I think it comes down to who works the hardest day in and day out and who wants it the most.”

Tolkin is being modest. What he’s really saying is that while there might have been players ranked higher than him, they may not have followed through on the discipline of drills, nutrition, and other elements required to be at the top of one’s game.

Which is how Tolkin recognized the importance of being disciplined and how sticking with good habits could be the difference-maker in his success. The hard work paid off in 2021—when, at the age of just 18—he made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut with the New York Red Bulls.

John Tolkin © Red Bull Content Pool

“It was pretty crazy,” Tolkin said. “I had just gotten out of high school and all of my friends were at college. That transition was a little interesting because I was the only one living at home with my parents. But then I’d go and play in games and started scoring. It was really cool and really humbling as well.”

While the transition from high school to MLS might have been a bit of a culture shock for Tolkin, the MLS regular season is where he now feels right at home.

“I’m honestly just excited to start playing again,” he said. “The offseason is nice but it’s way too long. We’ve got a few new signings—everybody’s excited to see Emil [Forsberg] and Noah [Eile]. The team is looking pretty good right now and I’m ready to get out there and run with them.”

During the offseason, Tolkin said he takes a few days out of each week to have a cheat meal here and there. Nothing egregious, just something to mix things up from the standard healthy regimen.

“I used to eat really poorly, but now, I feel terrible when I eat poorly,” Tolkin said. “A cheat meal for me now is destroying sea food—crabs with a ton of butter—that kind of stuff. We have a nutritionist who does a great job managing us with what we like and don’t like, so it’s good.”

And while he may enjoy far more cheat meals during the offseason than the regular season, Tolkin leaves room to incorporate in-season cheats on certain special occasions.

“Usually when we win a game during the season, I’ll have a little something that maybe I shouldn’t—but I think every player does that,” he said. “You need it, too, if you’re eating the same stuff every single day. That being said, I know guys who eat horribly but can still perform. Some people can do it—I personally cannot—but some people can.”

Tolkin said he prefers fruit to vegetables and consumes mostly fruit, protein and carbs. For energy, he’ll grab a Red Bull.

John Tolkin with the New York Red Bulls © Red Bull Content Pool

“Red Bull is super refreshing after a game or at half-time, especially in the summer,” he said. “Everybody drinks it here and we’ve got coolers of it all over the place for the preseason, which is pretty dope.”

For the 2024 regular season, Tolkin wants to build on his previous runs with the Red Bulls and make this season the best one yet.

“I want to be more of a leader this year,” he said. “Last year, I started taking on that role a little bit and may have displayed it more on the field. This year, I want to be an even bigger part of the locker room and be a guy who other guys can come and talk to, which I think would be good for my development.”

It’s part of his development that Tolkin believes could also aid him in the Olympics.

“Obviously I want to have as many goals, assists and clean sheets as possible this season, but long term my goal is set on the Olympics — that’s what I'm really focused on.”