Add the conclusion to New York Red Bulls' season to your viewing list

If you watch the New York Red Bulls this season you can be sure of two things. One, you’re seeing the youngest team in the MLS and two, they will turn up and bring the heat.

A lively 4-3 victory over Austin FC on July 24 was their tenth of the league season and ensured they are in a promising position going into the final stages of the MLS season and the blockbuster friendly against La Liga giants FC Barcelona at the Red Bull Arena.

Their team is shaped around a core of fearless young talent with the team on the pitch consistently averaging a little over 22 years of age and captained by Aaron Long, himself only 29.

Goal celebrations have been frequent in the 2022 season © New York Red Bulls The mood in the team is on a very high level Gerhard Struber

Four teenagers started the match in Texas and MLS debut starts were handed to two academy graduates in the form of Daniel Edelman and goalscorer Serge Ngoma.

It’s officially the youngest roster in the MLS and coach Gerhard Struber is proud of what his players have shown so far out on the field.

“The mood in the team over the last few weeks and months is on a very high level,” the Austrian said.

“Our match plan, our behaviour on the field is very proactive. We have good pressing triggers – when we go in synchronised moments to press – and I think away [from home] this worked many times against our opponents.

“In transitions and in possession moments, the team is growing and it’s not so easy to handle and manage for other teams.”

In Texas, the three points were secured after displaying that very style – pressing their opponents aggressively, attacking at speed and being clinical in front of goal.

As Man of the Match Dru Yearwood revealed: “No one has gone to Q2 [stadium] and pressed them like that. No one’s got in their faces the way we did. It’s that fearless mentality we’ve got.”

Brazilian Luquinhas has been a revelation since arriving this season © New York Red Bulls

That relentlessness has rewarded them with notable victories as well as being absorbing to watch.

With 12 MLS matches remaining, the Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference with the top seven all progressing into the playoffs in October.

Huge fixtures continue to come thick and fast but defender John ‘JMi’ Tolkin believes the whole squad is more than ready for the challenge.

The 19-year-old American told the official club Lade Out Podcast: “Regardless of who is on the field they’re going to get the job done. We all have that next man up mentality; you’ve seen it for years in the past and we still have it now.”