No Small Feat Season 2 opens not with daring feats of human athleticism, but the gentle lilt of piano notes floating from inside a sun-splashed, Maui home. The camera follows the music and finds big wave surfer Annie Reickert in the corner of her room. She’s perched on a stool with one leg folded up, blonde hair loose and hands moving nimbly across a keyboard.

Seeing the camera Reickert suddenly stops, laughs and delivers the disclaimer: she’s only been playing for three months.

It’s an atypical start to a series that follows big wave surfers through the training, triumphs and travails of their pursuits. But in Red Bull’s second season, which focuses on Reickert and Oahu surfer Moana Jones, it’s an apt metaphor for each woman’s approach to their surfing: focused, intentional and above all, ambitious.

Moana Jones © Jake Marote/Red Bull Content Pool

I want to achieve something in riding that no other girl has before. Moana Jones

“I want to achieve something in riding that no other girl has before,” says Jones, in a voiceover with a shot of her tucking into a tidy tube. As for Reickert, who has a penchant for building-size waves, her goal is to show that women belong in the water, everywhere. From paddling across the 26-mile Ka’iwi Channel to downwind foiling, at 18 she’s becoming a well-rounded waterwoman who’s also making a name for herself at Pe’ahi, Maui’s homegrown big wave (known locally as Jaws).

As with Season 1, which featured Oahu’s Emi Erickson and Maui’s Izzi Gomez , Season 2 is an up-close look at two young women who are reaching for the absolute peak of their mental and physical potential while taking what their elders (a relative term here, with more seasoned mentors ranging from five to 20 years older) have done and dreaming even bigger.

Moana Jones © Jake Marote/Red Bull Content Pool

Their mentors make appearances throughout the series, lending context for the culture and requirements of each woman’s chosen path–as well as the pitfalls. On Maui, 3x Big Wave Champion Paige Alms describes the wonder and the power of Pe’ahi, plus what it takes to surf it well (hint: a lifetime of learning); seasoned big wave surfer Andrea Moller explains how Pe’ahi earned its nickname (yes, it looks that scary) and that a surfer can’t truly know the wave until they’ve been humbled there (read: wiped out on a 50-footer).

Over on Oahu, luminaries like freesurfing icon Jamie O’Brien and Volcom team coach Dave Riddle set the stage for the particulars of Banzai Pipeline: “it’s a man’s world out there,” he says, in something of an understatement. Big wave surfers Eli Olson and Kai Lenny chime in too: in a series of awestruck sound bites, they attest to Pipe’s life-or-death consequences, it’s man-packed lineup and Jones’s role as an anomaly in the hollow, fast-moving wave.

In fact, Jones has not only become one of the local experts at Pipe, but has her sights on mastering the rest of the North Shore breaks; the waves that traditionally earn male surfers status and sponsorships. So far, the strategy is working. As Riddle and the others spell out, even now, in 2021, there are few women who surf Pipe consistently; fewer still who go the O’Brien route and push to build a career around it. That Jones is earning praise from some of the world’s best at the notorious lefthander is just one indicator of her growing prowess and potential.

Annie Reikert © Jake Marote/Red Bull Content Pool

With its breadth of interviews with experienced surfers, No Small Feat reveals what it takes to create the types of careers that Jones and Reickert are pursuing. In addition to hard work and a literal village of mentors, their friends and family matter, too. On Maui, we meet Annie’s parents, Chris and Melissa Reickert, and her best friend, professional kitesurfer Olivia Jenkins. While Jenkins is Reickert’s ride-everything, explore-everywhere partner in crime, Reickert’s parents are her support system and among the series’s most relatable people. In one segment Melissa describes how scared she gets when her daughter paddles out to Jaws; it was Paige Alms’s mother who helped her find a way to embrace Annie’s career of choice.

Back on Oahu, Jones’s mother, Dussy, and sister, Kai, are her biggest cheerleaders. The implications of Moana’s wave of choice aren’t lost on them, either. At one point, Kai shares that every time her sister paddles out, she prays for her safety, while Dussy, holding a photograph of a barreling wave, reminds us of what, exactly, is at stake every session.

Annie Reikert © Red Bull

Jones and Reickert may be young–Annie is 18 and Moana is 21–but they know they’re mortal, too. One of the refreshing elements of the series is that neither its protagonists nor the directors shy away from the sheer terror of their pursuits. In one scene, Reickert is on a boat by a maxing Pe’ahi revealing how nervous she is. There’s no pretense here; just self-preservation. On a day that Jones, meanwhile, goes to check the surf, she faces waves bigger than she’d expected. In a significant departure from the long-dominant, chest-beating brand of professional surfing, instead of paddling out for bragging rights, she waits for the swell to drop.

While much of No Small Feat’s throughline focuses on the still-notable significance of women in traditional male spaces, it also portrays a remarkable, generational shift. It was barely eight years ago that after an up-and-coming female big wave surfer nearly drowned at massive break in Portugal, in a national television interview, a famous male waterman questioned her right to be there at all. In No Small Feat, each star suffers a serious fall at one point (it is, afterall, part of surfing). Jones tumbles after another surfer drops in on her at Pipe. Reickert, for her part, tomahawks down the 50-odd-foot face of Pe’ahi.

That’s where this understated digital series transforms from a mere document of a moment in time to a statement of how much has changed. Instead of derision for their stumbles, these women are earning respect. More remarkable still is that each woman believes that she belongs in her respective lineup.

In contrast to Moller, Alms and other women of their eras, Reickert and Jones are on paths whose ground has been broken, at least in part. There are sponsors, supporters and professional successes. There are jet skis, safety teams and allies. The headwinds here aren’t the establishment so much as the threshold of their dreams and commitment. And that, alone, makes their ambition worth every wipeout.