Map in hand and always moving, who can catch Nick Goepper?
Welcome back and congrats on another World Stage victory! What does achieving something like that feel like?
How does it feel compared to the first two times you won?
What’s your preparation look like for competing at the highest level? Are there more mental roadblocks versus physical ones?
I think early in your career, you have no idea what you're doing. You're blazing a trail, everything is new and you're figuring it out. Now, I feel like I have a map with the mental and physical prep. I know what it takes and it's up to me to follow it. There's a lot more self-accountability now. If you screw up, you usually know exactly what you did wrong, what you could’ve done to prevent it, and what you could have done to succeed.
Where did you grow up skiing and what’s your favorite memory from there?
There's a hill close to where I grew up called Perfect North Slopes and it's about 400 feet tall. I could do 30 runs in an hour. I got to ski a lot more than some of my friends who grew up on the West or East Coast. My favorite memories were probably learning tricks in front of my mom and showing her. There was a deck where you could see the terrain park and I’d say, “Mom I'm throwing a backflip, check it out,” and her and my grandma would be there and I'd do a trick, then ski by and wave to 'em and get on the chairlift.
When you were competing in February, did you have a ritual or anything that you would do before competing?
I was a little more focused in Beijing than at other events. They gave us mattress toppers for our beds and I put it on the floor in my room as a yoga mat. Every night I'd take 20 minutes and listen to music, stretch and do a little meditating and visualizing. That was my routine for a week or 10 days.
Do you practice visualization or have any affirmations you say to yourself? I find that that’s a common practice among successful people and professional athletes.
What mental barricades do you run into, if any?
One of my problems is that I'm always thinking the grass is greener on the other side. If I think there's a better way to do what I’m doing, then I'm always thinking about that better way. I think a way to fix that is to just focus on what works for you. It’s probably one of the hardest things, especially if you’re thinking of other options that might be better, but it’s also the best way.
It seems you’ve found success by working hard, following your heart and doing what makes you the happiest. How do you think you’ve achieved that, and what kind of advice would you give to someone that’s doubting themselves?
I feel like getting taught good values when you're younger is super important… what’s right and wrong, what hard work looks like. As far as advice goes, don't listen to anybody that says you can't do it. If you really want something, the universe will conspire to help you achieve it. I just read The Alchemist for the first time, and that’s what I believe. If you put enough desire out there, people will want to help you get there. The other thing I would say is, being embarrassed is a huge part of the journey. You can't be afraid to be embarrassed.
What's it like being in the position that you are in right now? Are you already thinking about the next competition?
I look at skiing differently now than I did five or six years ago. What I said before about having a map, there are extremely fun and rewarding points on it and also low points. I know how to navigate it, but there’s a question of how I want to go about doing it, especially since I know how much work it takes but also how much joy it brings me. I feel like I've got options. Skiing isn't a drug like it was when I was 20. Back then, I had to do it all day every day to get any sort of pleasure or feeling of self worth. Now it's a compartmentalized part of my life and something on the pie chart that I visit frequently, but not a hundred percent of the time.
Do you think that you learn that by getting older and having more experiences or was there a moment where you realized, “Oh, I should make an effort to try to reroute my dopamine source.”
You're right with both of your assumptions. There was a point when that dopamine receptor for skiing was just completely burned out and didn't work anymore. I got to some pretty low points years ago, and that was when I realized that I had to create a more balanced lifestyle so that when I did go heavy on the skiing side, I had other things to pull me back. Before, I lived and died through skiing. It took a while for me to figure out what else also brought me joy.
Do you view skiing as an art form and as a way for you to be creative, or is it more of a discipline that you love to do?
Both. I'd say mostly the reason I work so hard at it is because it's so creative and so fun. I’d have a hard time doing something more monotonous like running or swimming. With slopestyle and halfpipe, you start with a course or you build out a run with all kinds of diverse tricks and variations. There's very little regulation or standardization in our sport, which is amazing and how it should stay because the creativity and freedom of it is what makes it so special.
If you were talking to another athlete that’s just starting out and struggling, or your younger self, what would you tell them?
I would encourage them to look at the big picture and see what their values are and what makes up their life at the time. You have to feel what’s right for you on your own. It's hard to just randomly take suggestions, even if they're good ones. Sometimes you have to hit a wall before you recognize you need to turn.
I agree. Especially with big goals like being the best in the world, I’m sure it’s easy to have tunnel vision. That being said, what does the rest of your year look like? What’re you looking forward to?
This last year I had complete tunnel vision with the Olympics on the horizon and this big season. Now that we're halfway through it, I'm excited to take a breather. I don't know what I'm gonna do for the next two months. When I was 22, I would've gotten right back at it and I'd be traveling already, but I just bought a house in Salt Lake and I love being home and I love my roommates. I've got a basketball hoop and a skate ramp in my backyard. Basically, I never stop moving. I'm going to approach the rest of the season with an open mind. I don't know if that's skiing or other endeavors or if it's just a big surf trip. but I'm going to figure it out in the next little while. Everybody's asking me, “What are you gonna do?” and I'm just going to chill out.