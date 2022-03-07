Nick Goepper: I look at skiing differently now than I did five or six years ago. What I said before about having a map, there are extremely fun and rewarding points on it and also low points. I know how to navigate it, but there’s a question of how I want to go about doing it, especially since I know how much work it takes but also how much joy it brings me. I feel like I've got options. Skiing isn't a drug like it was when I was 20. Back then, I had to do it all day every day to get any sort of pleasure or feeling of self worth. Now it's a compartmentalized part of my life and something on the pie chart that I visit frequently, but not a hundred percent of the time.