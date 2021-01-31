Top 4 Ninja Moments
© Ryan Scott Hadji
Get to know Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins better through our favorite memories.
Published on
Inspiration can strike at any moment. To celebrate the launch of Discover Your Wiiings in the United States and the start of a new year, we’re excited to look back on the moments and milestones that sparked that passion and drive within Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins.
Watch our four favorite moments with Ninja below and check out more Red Bull content and, if you're in the United States, a chance to win an experience with the gamer through Discover Your Wiiings.
Step into Ninja's ultimate stream room
A top streamer deserves a top streaming setup, and Ninja’s Dojo certainly fits the build. Go inside how his dream at-home studio was built and get to know the space where Ninja goes live.
Back in 2019, Ninja took an unforgettable trip to Europe. Catch up on the best moments, including a wild ridealong with the Drift Brothers.
Madeon @ Red Bull Outpost
Lollapalooza 2019 was another memorable experience for Ninja and fans, as he took over the Red Bull Outpost on-site at the festival to game with gamers like NadeShot and artists like Madeon.
Game show appearances, seeing your face on a Red Bull can — it’s all in a day’s work for Ninja. Follow along for a day in the life of Ninja in this 2019 feature from The Red Bulletin.