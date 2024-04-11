Leon Glatzer and the No Contest surf team head to Costa Rica and Israel

I had no idea. When I was a kid, I just assumed it was like all the other waves I was going to surf around the world. The first time I went to France I was so lost, I didn’t know how to do a turn, I couldn’t do airs, I was so sad. Slowly I came to realize how great a wave Pavones is and that it could be an advantage and a disadvantage. Obviously it’s great for practice, but then when we’d be surfing other places other people would be absolutely ripping and I wouldn’t know what was going on! I had to change my surfing and put in plenty of time away from home, learning how to generate speed, rather than just paddling out here and going fast. After that I started spending as much time as I could in Europe, to train for as many different types of waves as I could. At 15, I started getting paid, and I had to make the call to start traveling. Mum was terrified that I’d be out in the world by myself so young, but that was my dream and what I wanted to do and I knew I could make it work. After a year of traveling, the contracts got a little bigger, the same the next year, again after that, and by about 19-20 I knew I could make a proper go of it. I was sponsored by Volcom and would travel with their crew. I’d spend three or four months a year in the Volcom house in Hossegor in France, head south to Portugal with the team, you name it. I did three winters in Hawaii, started in the dungeon [Volcom’s B-team house] and eventually made it into the big [A-team] house, got my own room and everything.