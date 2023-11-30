No Contest explores San Francisco's gritty and committed surf scene

I remember watching his movie, Distance Between Dreams, for the first time. There's this one scene where he's like hooked up to the VO2 Max machine, then he's paddling as hard as he can in a pool and they're doing all this lung capacity stuff. I was like, if this is what big wave surfing takes, then I don't know, because this is crazy! Ian's been on of my biggest inspirations ever since.

I have this conversation with people around big wave surfing a lot, where I'd say a good percentage, like 70 to 85 percent, are not normal, there's something going on upstairs. And then there's people like Ian and Greg Long, who are very intelligent and calm, and stoic in a way. They're like geniuses, you know? Ian's one of the most methodical people that I know, he's really dialed in when it comes to equipment, and everything really.