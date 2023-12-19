Watch Video25 min
No Contest hits the road in South Africa, chasing empty waves and adventure

South Africa rules. Don't just take our word for it, let Jordy Smith, Mikey February, Alan Van Gysen and friends give you the lowdown as we burn rubber from Durban to Jeffreys Bay.
By Chris Binns
9 min readPublished on

To millions of intrepid travelers, South Africa is an incredible country teeming with wildlife and outdoor adventure, but for surfers, the "Rainbow Nation” is even better still. From the gritty city vibes and sand-bottomed barrels of Durban, all the way down to the world-renowned points of Jeffreys Bay and Cape Saint Francis, and 1,000km away at the southern end of the Transkei, there's a ribbon of ocean that is as wave-rich as any coastline on the planet.
It's not just the waves that draw you to Africa, as Ashton Goggans discovered in the latest episode of No Contest. Aided by South Africa’s preeminent surfing adventurer, the venerable Alan Van Gysen, and hosted by global surfing icons Jordy Smith and Mikey February, Goggans and a crew of local characters surf their brains out in world-class waves while discovering the history of this colorful corner. The big names like Smith and February aren’t the only ones to steal the show.
Zulu surfer Surprise Maphumulo is a beautiful revelation, demonstrating why he’s affectionately known as 'Little Italo,' while hard-charging Durbanite young guns Shane Sykes and Sophie Bell prove to the world their invitations to the Vans Pipe Masters were no fluke. There's also Luke Thompson and Luke Slijpen who showcase that the future of South African surfing is bright.
No Contest group shot at Port Alfred with Alan Van Gysen.

The No Contest crew gather around South African photo guru Alan Van Gysen

© Duda Saracura /Red Bull Content Pool

Never one to miss a meal, Goggans samples local fare the length of the coast and learns the fun way that in South Africa the exchange rate is always in your favor. As boardshorts and bikinis give way to heavy-duty rubber, the crew sign off in Jeffreys Bay, the jewel of African surfing, and the world’s greatest pointbreak.
“J-Bay is South Africa’s pride and joy,” says February, before Smith, the best to ever sink a rail into a Supertubes section, sums up his favorite playing field even more precisely. “It’s everything a surfer could ever want; speed, power and flow in one wave.”
Mikey February about to paddle out and surf in South Africa.

Mikey at J-Bay

© Anthony Fox / Red Bull Content Pool

Read our exclusive conversation with Jordy below, then hit play on the video at the top of the page and start booking your flights to one of the wildest wonders of the surfing world, South Africa.

What does what does being South African mean to you?

Jordy Smith: It’s all of my makeup. South Africa's given me the resources and the facilities to be able to do what I love. The place has moulded me and my culture into who I am. It's also one of the best surf destinations in the world. If you're looking for right-hand points, uncrowded waves and one or two sharks, then South Africa's the spot.

Jordy Smith surfing at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa.

Jordy Smith in full cry, carving Supertubes to ribbons

© Alan Van Gysen/Red Bull Content Pool

South Africa, from gritty Durban in the north to spectacular Capetown in the south, with J-Bay in the middle, is an incredible stretch of coastline.

It’s so unique in the sense that you can get almost anything. On a surfing front, in Durban you've got warm water, long points and beach breaks that are some of the best in the world. The further down you go towards the Cape, the colder the water gets, then you reach the Transkei, which is again, more uncrowded right points, a little more risky, but an epic location if you're looking for an African feel. Once you get to J-Bay, it’s like many have said, the holy grail of right points. After that, you get to the wild Capetown, where the landscapes are as beautiful as landscapes get, mountains running into the ocean and these spectacular drop-offs.

A surfer performs a turn in Durban, South Africa

If the Durban beachfront buildings could talk

© Ryan Miller/Red Bull Contentpool

Is it seasonal?

Each zone has its own time of year that really lights up. In Cape Town, it’s definitely the summer months that are amazing, if you're looking for offshore, perfect blue water barrels, very similar to Western Australia. Obviously, it's a little bit colder, but that's kind of the look and feel that you get. And then the winter months in Durban are second to none. Personally, I don't wanna be anywhere else in the world when that's happening. And bouncing between there and J-Bay is all time.

Ask anyone who works on the WSL Championship Tour and they'll tell you J-Bay is their favorite stop every year. Why is that?

It's obvious that the wave is so good, but I think outside of that it's the experience that people get when they come to Africa, and specifically J-Bay. There are a lot of locations on tour that people might go to and you’re just on holiday, you’re another tourist visiting a location, but in Africa, a bit like Tahiti, it’s a different sort of feeling, it’s very raw and natural, and surfers are very much that way too and connect with it.

Jordy Smith rides the tube at Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.

Jordy Smith posting up in his happy place, the J-Bay tube

© Alan Van Gysen/Red Bull Content Pool

Jordy Smith teaching a young local to surf in South Africa.

Jordy sharing the stoke

© Anthony Fox / Red Bull Content Pool

What was it like growing up in South Africa?

Well, a lot of that depends on your background. For me, it was pretty rugged and rough, but that's just the cards that we were dealt. You make the most of them and that moulds you into the person that you are, the character. There are good and bad parts of South Africa, but that's everywhere.

What about the bigger picture of South Africa?

There are a lot of different cultures, I think there's 12 or 13 different languages that are spoken, it's so diverse. And that's right through the languages, the food, religions, we've really got it all. It's the Rainbow Nation!

No Contest group shot in front of BILT SURF in Durban

Class of 2023: Ashton Goggans, Surprise Maphumulo, Shane Sykes, Sophie Bell

© Duda Saracura/Red Bull Content Pool

Tell us about some of the characters in this episode. Surprise Maphumulo is a little legend.

Surprise is at the top of the list. He looks like a little action hero, and looking at him you would never think he has a lot to say but there's so much personality inside of that small body that it really shines through. He's a larger-than-life character, he surfs incredible and I think he's gonna have a really bright future.

It must be nice to see your mate Mikey February getting some recognition on the world stage.

I'm really happy for Mike, that everything he has worked towards has finally come to light. It’s really a case of someone finally being seen for the beauty that they show. He's been doing it for a long time and it's cool the world has recognized he's one of the most stylish cats in our industry.

Mikey February performs a turn while surfing in South Africa during the filming of Shaping Jordy.

Got rails? Mikey February laying one over at home

© Anthony Fox/Red Bull Content Pool

It's great he made the Championship Tour and showed the world he belonged at the highest level.

You know, he's legit. He ground it out on the QS and he made the CT, which is more than a lot of great surfers have done, but you could see it wasn't the place for him. Some people don't excel in a confined space or in a confined structure. And one of the beauties of surfing is that it really allows people to be who they are, and even though they're not a competitive surfer they're still getting paid, and they can still call it a job. It's not just one avenue, it's not like golf or tennis or any of those sports. I can't think of another sport where you can be a free golfer or a free tennis player, but Mike's a free surfer. I’m super proud of him to be honest.

And what about Jordy Smith?

Well, I haven't surfed in two months, I'm a gym bunny at the moment. This afternoon will be the first time in two and a half months that I've surfed, so I'm pretty excited. In the middle of this year I felt I needed a little break, and to step up the physical side of my game. If you want to stay at the highest level you need to work really hard, and me being 10 years older than a lot of the guys I think I needed to work twice as hard, so that's been my focus lately. That, and being a dad.

Jordy Smith surfs at Jeffreys Bay.

Jordy Smith drawing timeless lines at his favourite wave, Jeffreys Bay

© Craig Kolesky

You missed out on the Tokyo Games last time through injury, how proud are you to go and represent South Africa in Tahiti next year?

I've got mixed emotions at the moment to be honest, with everything that's going on over there, but as far as doing the Games I'm very excited. I'm more excited to get to Hawaii first, get a few events under my belt to start the year, and then the Games will come.

As a kid growing up, could you ever have imagined the life and the career that lay in front of you?

No, no way, not a chance! I couldn't have imagined it, but also I didn't ever think about being on the tour when I grew up surfing. I always loved competing and I did that at home, but I don't know if I ever thought, ‘Oh, I want to be on that world tour and chase it all down.’ Maybe it was a little bit of self-belief that I was like, ‘I don't know if I'm gonna be as good as those guys, I'm just gonna do the stuff I'm doing right now.’

Jordy and Lyndall Smith at the premiere of his 2012 biopic, Bending Colours

Jordy and Lyndall Smith at the premiere of his 2012 biopic, Bending Colours

© Kolesky/Nikon/Red Bull Content Pool

What changed?

For me it just happened overnight, it happened within six months, from winning the World Junior title to coming second at Sunset on the Qualifying Series and then coming third at J-Bay as a wildcard. And then bang, the next year it was like, maybe I'll just cruise around on the QS and qualify! I was so wet behind the ears at that stage, I'd never gone left in my life until showing up in Tahiti and seeing this crazy barreling left and just going, ‘What is this joint.'

Jordy Smith surfing at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa.

Jordy Smith in full cry, carving Supertubes to ribbons

© Alan Van Gysen/Red Bull Content Pool

I still want to win a world title.
Jordy Smith

What are some of your career highlights?

Winning J-Bay, for sure. It was everything I ever wanted to achieve, the first and the second time were both special but the first time really opened up the gates for me.

And what's left to achieve?

I still want to win a world title. Just keep banging on that door and, you know, it's not whether you win it or you don't, it's just trying to give it the best effort. I'd love to win Pipe, that would be incredible. I'd love to win Fiji and Margaret River would be insane, I just need to string events together and get some consistency. You just gotta play it right and let things fall your way. Let the results fall your way.

