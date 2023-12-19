No Contest hits the road in South Africa, chasing empty waves and adventure
What does what does being South African mean to you?
It’s all of my makeup. South Africa's given me the resources and the facilities to be able to do what I love. The place has moulded me and my culture into who I am. It's also one of the best surf destinations in the world. If you're looking for right-hand points, uncrowded waves and one or two sharks, then South Africa's the spot.
South Africa, from gritty Durban in the north to spectacular Capetown in the south, with J-Bay in the middle, is an incredible stretch of coastline.
It’s so unique in the sense that you can get almost anything. On a surfing front, in Durban you've got warm water, long points and beach breaks that are some of the best in the world. The further down you go towards the Cape, the colder the water gets, then you reach the Transkei, which is again, more uncrowded right points, a little more risky, but an epic location if you're looking for an African feel. Once you get to J-Bay, it’s like many have said, the holy grail of right points. After that, you get to the wild Capetown, where the landscapes are as beautiful as landscapes get, mountains running into the ocean and these spectacular drop-offs.
Is it seasonal?
Each zone has its own time of year that really lights up. In Cape Town, it’s definitely the summer months that are amazing, if you're looking for offshore, perfect blue water barrels, very similar to Western Australia. Obviously, it's a little bit colder, but that's kind of the look and feel that you get. And then the winter months in Durban are second to none. Personally, I don't wanna be anywhere else in the world when that's happening. And bouncing between there and J-Bay is all time.
Ask anyone who works on the WSL Championship Tour and they'll tell you J-Bay is their favorite stop every year. Why is that?
It's obvious that the wave is so good, but I think outside of that it's the experience that people get when they come to Africa, and specifically J-Bay. There are a lot of locations on tour that people might go to and you’re just on holiday, you’re another tourist visiting a location, but in Africa, a bit like Tahiti, it’s a different sort of feeling, it’s very raw and natural, and surfers are very much that way too and connect with it.
What was it like growing up in South Africa?
Well, a lot of that depends on your background. For me, it was pretty rugged and rough, but that's just the cards that we were dealt. You make the most of them and that moulds you into the person that you are, the character. There are good and bad parts of South Africa, but that's everywhere.
What about the bigger picture of South Africa?
There are a lot of different cultures, I think there's 12 or 13 different languages that are spoken, it's so diverse. And that's right through the languages, the food, religions, we've really got it all. It's the Rainbow Nation!
Tell us about some of the characters in this episode. Surprise Maphumulo is a little legend.
Surprise is at the top of the list. He looks like a little action hero, and looking at him you would never think he has a lot to say but there's so much personality inside of that small body that it really shines through. He's a larger-than-life character, he surfs incredible and I think he's gonna have a really bright future.
It must be nice to see your mate Mikey February getting some recognition on the world stage.
I'm really happy for Mike, that everything he has worked towards has finally come to light. It’s really a case of someone finally being seen for the beauty that they show. He's been doing it for a long time and it's cool the world has recognized he's one of the most stylish cats in our industry.
It's great he made the Championship Tour and showed the world he belonged at the highest level.
You know, he's legit. He ground it out on the QS and he made the CT, which is more than a lot of great surfers have done, but you could see it wasn't the place for him. Some people don't excel in a confined space or in a confined structure. And one of the beauties of surfing is that it really allows people to be who they are, and even though they're not a competitive surfer they're still getting paid, and they can still call it a job. It's not just one avenue, it's not like golf or tennis or any of those sports. I can't think of another sport where you can be a free golfer or a free tennis player, but Mike's a free surfer. I’m super proud of him to be honest.
And what about Jordy Smith?
Well, I haven't surfed in two months, I'm a gym bunny at the moment. This afternoon will be the first time in two and a half months that I've surfed, so I'm pretty excited. In the middle of this year I felt I needed a little break, and to step up the physical side of my game. If you want to stay at the highest level you need to work really hard, and me being 10 years older than a lot of the guys I think I needed to work twice as hard, so that's been my focus lately. That, and being a dad.
You missed out on the Tokyo Games last time through injury, how proud are you to go and represent South Africa in Tahiti next year?
I've got mixed emotions at the moment to be honest, with everything that's going on over there, but as far as doing the Games I'm very excited. I'm more excited to get to Hawaii first, get a few events under my belt to start the year, and then the Games will come.
As a kid growing up, could you ever have imagined the life and the career that lay in front of you?
No, no way, not a chance! I couldn't have imagined it, but also I didn't ever think about being on the tour when I grew up surfing. I always loved competing and I did that at home, but I don't know if I ever thought, ‘Oh, I want to be on that world tour and chase it all down.’ Maybe it was a little bit of self-belief that I was like, ‘I don't know if I'm gonna be as good as those guys, I'm just gonna do the stuff I'm doing right now.’
What changed?
For me it just happened overnight, it happened within six months, from winning the World Junior title to coming second at Sunset on the Qualifying Series and then coming third at J-Bay as a wildcard. And then bang, the next year it was like, maybe I'll just cruise around on the QS and qualify! I was so wet behind the ears at that stage, I'd never gone left in my life until showing up in Tahiti and seeing this crazy barreling left and just going, ‘What is this joint.'
I still want to win a world title.
What are some of your career highlights?
Winning J-Bay, for sure. It was everything I ever wanted to achieve, the first and the second time were both special but the first time really opened up the gates for me.
And what's left to achieve?
I still want to win a world title. Just keep banging on that door and, you know, it's not whether you win it or you don't, it's just trying to give it the best effort. I'd love to win Pipe, that would be incredible. I'd love to win Fiji and Margaret River would be insane, I just need to string events together and get some consistency. You just gotta play it right and let things fall your way. Let the results fall your way.