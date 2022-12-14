© Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool
Climbing
'No Days Off' with Sasha DiGiulian coming to Red Bull TV
Season 1 of the action-packed and eye-opening series is set to debut on Red Bull TV on December 15.
Sasha DiGiulian is one of the best female climbers in the world, constantly pushing the boundaries of what most have thought to be possible in the sport. She started climbing at the young age of six and took the world by storm, quickly growing into one of climbing’s most familiar faces. Over the course of her career, she has achieved many feats, including traveling to over 50 countries while accomplishing 30+ first and first female ascents.
Now, the professional climber and Red Bull athlete has a new series coming exclusively to Red Bull TV. "No Days Off with Sasha DiGuilian" spotlights important issues in the world and highlights how we can make a lasting impact in areas specific to the environment, conversation, eco-tourism, sustainability and bring diversity to the outdoors. The series will also show how the athletes and behind-the-scenes change makers elevate at the forefront of the charge.
Sasha believes that the power of sport has the ability to connect communities and play a positive role to create change in the world.
"I feel a certain responsibility to take an active stance on these issues facing our planet rather than simply acknowledging them, especially when I see them first-hand on my climbs,” says Sasha.
During her extensive time traveling both at home in the states to international destinations like Greece and the Dominican Republic, Sasha has seen first-hand how problems like pollution and climate change are affecting the world and the people and wildlife living in it. In "No Days Off," Sasha is joined by special guests including acclaimed climber Brette Harrington, kiteboarder Sensi Graves, Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece, and more.
"'No Days Off' is a project extremely close to my heart because it’s another platform that I can use to spread awareness about ways that we can improve how we’re treating the earth," Sasha said. "And in this series, I also have the opportunity to highlight some of the world’s top athletes who are doing the groundwork of creating sustainable change.”
Red Bull TV will be releasing six episodes of the first season on December 15, which include the following:
01
Episode 1: Climbing’s Newest Hotbed
- Set in Greece, Sasha travels to the small village of Manikia to experience an emerging climbing destination. During this episode, Sasha and her fellow climbing team create new routes with local climbers and guides, while highlighting the impact of ecotourism on the local communities.
02
Episode 2: Players for the Planet
- In this episode, Sasha’s adventures take her to the tropical destination of the Dominican Republic. She teams up with colleagues from “Players for the Planet,” an organization made up of pro athletes which focuses on creating positive change for our environment. Together the team works together on a significant clean-up of one of the most populated beaches in the world.
03
Episode 3: Mind Body Connection with Gabby Reece and Laird Hamilton
- Sasha stays state-side for a trip to the west coast, Malibu, CA. There she teams up with professional athletes and entrepreneurs Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece. During the episode, Sasha chats with Laird and Gabby about “Laird’s Superfood,” a business born after Laird added different plant-based fats to his morning coffee. You’ll hear from the pair as they discuss their focus on sustainability and social responsibility throughout their product lineup.
04
Episode 4: Debunking Bio Plastics
- Taking a trip to the east coast, Sasha heads to Maine to hear more from local climber Erin O’Toole and Marine Research Scientist Abby Barrows. The two discuss the current sustainability and conservation issues the state is facing, and how everyone can do their part to improve the environment.
05
Episode 5: The Future of Fashion
- Sasha is joined by professional Kiteboarder and swimwear designer Sensi Graves where she’s given a first look into Sensi and her business in sustainable fashion. Sensi started her own business selling sustainable swimwear made entirely from recycled ocean plastics and reclaimed fishing nets. Learn from Sensi and Sasha the role that fashion plays in our fight towards a more sustainable future.
06
Episode 6: A Climber’s Paradise
- In this episode, Sasha finds herself in French Polynesia on the island of Makatea. Here Sasha learns about the island's history and gets insight into how creating an iconic climbing location will have a tremendous impact on the local economy.
Tune in on December 15 on Red Bull TV to stream "No Days Off with Sasha DiGiulian."