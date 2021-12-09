For 20-Year-Old Annie Reickert, Surfing Jaws is Just the Beginning

In the tradition of American childhood, well-meaning adults tend to press tiny people to consider what they want to be–career-wise–when they grow up. It’s cute when little kids profess mile-high aspirations (read: astronaut, NBA player, president) that feel light years away from their Lego castles.

Annie Reickert’s childhood ambitions, however, were anything but fanciful. As her parents tell it in No Small Feat Season 2 , she was eight when she put her professional stake in the ground. The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was running and Reickert asked why no women were in the water. When her parents explained that women weren’t invited–a rule that lasted until 2016–Reickert announced her future plans: one day, she said, she would surf the Eddie.

Now, more than a decade later, the 20-year-old has actually risen well beyond a little kid’s lofty dreams. In 2019, she became the youngest person ever to compete in the World Surf League’s big wave event at Pe’ahi (also known as Jaws, Maui’s homegrown behemoth of a wave). And not only did she show up, but she earned third place against some of the most seasoned surfers in the world.

In No Small Feat, Reickert shares a glimpse of her life, from her early years as a competitive standup paddle boarder to her more recent foray into heavy water. She’d always loved the ocean–Sundays growing up were reserved for surfing–but it wasn’t until the ripe age of 13 that the truly giant brand of surf break began to beckon.

I decided that big wave surfing was something I wanted to pursue when I started paddling to the outer reefs of Maui with my friends. Annie Reikert

“I decided that big wave surfing was something I wanted to pursue when I started paddling to the outer reefs of Maui with my friends,” says Reickert. “They're beautiful waves and there aren't many people around. It’s kind of like the baby step before you would go to a wave of consequence, like Jaws. That's where I really got the bug for it.”

The distance between pure awe and paddling over a Pe’ahi ledge, however, is much bigger than the distance from the cliffs at Haiku to the mountain of water at sea. Reickert spent years working her way into big waves. Along with competing in paddleboard races and constant physical training, after completing junior high Reickert moved from in-person to virtual school to allow her to train, compete and learn. When the surf is flat (hello, Maui summers) she downwind foils, paddles and runs. In short, Reickert’s training, both focused and joyful, is relentless.

In No Small Feat, it’s quickly apparent that the budding waterwoman has benefitted not only from supportive parents, but also from a community that’s steeped in ocean knowledge. Among Recikert’s mentors are seasoned big wave surfers Andrea Moller and Paige Alms, who’s won the Pe’ahi contest multiple times. It was Alms, along with her big-wave peers Bianca Valenti and Keala Kennelly, who took Reickert out for her first session at Jaws. To be there for the first time with such an all-star team is akin, perhaps, to learning to skateboard from Tony Hawk or to ski from Mikaela Shiffrin.

“It was small and sheet glass, a perfect introduction day,” says Reickert. “For a while it was just the four of us girls out there. I don't know if that's ever happened before. It was just so cool I was getting introduced to this spot that I wanted to be introduced to for my entire life with the women I've looked up to for my entire life.”

Reickert tested the waters, so to speak, a few more times with Alms, until she had her own team. That she has the ability to surf big waves with her own support–the jet skis, the equipment, the trained drivers ready to scoop her up if she has a mishap–underscores how far women’s big wave surfing has come in barely a generation. For women like Moller, Alms and Kennelly, just proving they had a right to be at big wave breaks was a feat in and of itself, much less finding sponsors willing to support the robust set of people and tools required to do it.

“They were the ones that inspired me to get out there,” Reickert says of her big-wave forebears. “They were the first [women] to put their foot down and say, ‘We're going to be out here, we deserve to be out here, we earned our spot.’ That for me is why I'm so fired up to go out and do this; because they proved to me that it was possible.

“Without them,” Reickert continues, “I wouldn't be able to do any of this because I think there'd still be that stigma, that weird hesitation like, ‘Should the girls be out there?’ That group of [women] proved everybody wrong.”

While she is indeed reaping the benefits of the hard-won victories of her elders (a relative term, when Alms and Valenti are in their early 30s), Reickert is forging her own way, nonetheless. Along with continuing to surf giant waves, she also wants to become a master of all things ocean. Even within the surfing world, the concept of becoming a professional waterwoman, in the linear-career-bucking tradition of people like Laird Hamilton, isn’t a defined path. That lack of precedence brings both freedom and uncertainty.

“It's not a clear path that I’ve chosen,” says Reickert. “It's not like I'm on the CT [Championship Tour contest circuit] and I'm following events every single month and going around the world. “There are a lot more options and more avenues you can take. It can get kind of confusing to figure out exactly where to go.”

As Reickert navigates her career, she also makes time for herself away from the water. When she’s not in motion (which is to say, rarely), she spends time drawing, which she describes as a meditative practice. More recently, she’s been learning piano (like her big wave surfing, she’s picking it up quickly) and thinking about what types of college courses she might want to take when the time comes (marine biology is a contender).

In the near-term, Reickert has her sights set on winter swells, and the constant training and preparation it takes to be ready when the big waves arrive. And despite her historic appearance at the Pe’ahi contest in 2019, part of Reickert’s prowess stems from her profound respect for wave’s power combined with impressive self-awareness.

“There definitely is a side of me that’s scared when I'm out there because I'm so new to all this,” she says. “There's so much I need to learn.

“There's always that question in the back of my head, ‘Should I be out here? Do I deserve to be out here? Have I put in enough time and effort?’ That’s never something you want to come up in a situation of such extreme, potential carnage. But I think it's inevitable. You have to learn how to shut that part of your brain down and say, ‘I earned my place out here. I put my time in. I'm out here to catch waves.’”