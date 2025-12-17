"Doing less for more": Noah Ohlsen's training secret for peak performance

Noah Ohlsen: Things have changed so much from when I started the sport to now. Some of the weights that people are hitting now would have been unfathomable 10 years ago. Nobody would have ever thought that we'd be able to do what we’re doing now. Some of the weights that people were lifting for their one‑rep maxes 10 years ago are now in workouts for multiple reps. I'm trying to keep up by continuing to train really hard and seeing what other people are doing.

It has been a challenge, but an exciting one, because the better people are, the more that you're pushed. Staying on top of training, always pushing it and genuinely having really cool brand partners has allowed me to stay at the top, because the partners that support me allow me to focus my full time and energy on being able to train.