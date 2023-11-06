© Kena Krutsinger / Red Bull Content Pool
esports
Northwood University win back-to-back Red Bull Campus Clutch US Finals
The Timberwolves will defend their world title at the 2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in Istanbul, Turkey November 19-24.
An early loss did not deter the defending champions. In fact, it helped them. Northwood University, who are the reigning Red Bull Campus Clutch World Champions, bounced back from a round two defeat to take home the 2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. title. The win advances them to the world final at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey November 19-24 where they’ll compete against the top 35 collegiate VALORANT teams from across the globe.
“We had to come out and earn it. The teams and overall competition level were much tougher this year,” said Northwood University Team Captain Bradden “Dip” Dippel. “As a team, we expected to come out on top and losing in the first round was tough. But it actually helped us. It allowed us to see the mistakes we were making and correct them moving forward. And from there we didn’t lose. We move on and get to defend our world title.”
After 36 qualifiers, 700 teams and almost 3,300 participants, the top eight U.S. collegiate VALORANT teams descended on the Ignite Gaming Center in Skokie, Illinois on Saturday, November 4 to determine the country’s top team and to earn a trip to the World Final. After an early round loss to fellow collegiate esports powerhouse Fisher College, Northwood battled through the loser’s bracket taking down UCF Gold, SJSU Blue, and got revenge on Fisher to earn a spot in the finals against undefeated (3-0) Winthrop University. Northwood displayed their championship merit early in the finals taking down the Eagles in game one 13-7. The Timberwolves didn’t slow down in game 2 and finished off Winthrop with a dominant 13-3 victory, clinching the 2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. championship.
Northwood moves onto the world final to face thirty-five other champions from all corners of the earth who have also claimed victory in their respective countries. Fans can watch Northwood defend their title at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final live on Red Bull Twitch starting Thursday, November 23.
Stay up to date on all Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final details and streaming information here.
2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. Finalists included (not in order of finish):
- Northwood University (Midland, Michigan)
- Winthrop University (Rock Hill, South Carolina)
- Fisher College (Navy) (Boston, Massachusetts)
- University of St. Thomas (Houston, Texas)
- San Jose State University (Blue) (San Jose, California)
- Missouri Baptist (St. Louis, Missouri)
- University of Central Florida Knights (Gold) (Orlando, Florida)
- West Virginia University (Morgantown, West Virginia)
Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global student VALORANT tournament open to college and university students across the world. It’s a grassroots esports initiative bringing up-and-coming student VALORANT players of every skill level together as they team up and experience competitive gaming as they have never before. The tournament has hosted over 1,000 individual events and has had more than 75,000 participants worldwide since the competition began in 2021.
Watch the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final on Red Bull Twitch starting Thursday, November 23.