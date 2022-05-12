6 talking points from the Nové Město cross-country World Cup

The iconic Czech venue of Nové Město is a race that everyone in the Cross-Country World Cup field looks forward to and, as ever, racing at the venue lived up to everyone's expectations. If you missed any of the action you can watch it all again here:

1. Was this the ultimate short-track sprint?

2 min Men's XCC finish – Nové Město Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel sprint for the win at the XCC men's race at Nové Město on May 14, 2021.

It was the battle of the multi-talented young guns in the men's short track. Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock know each other very well. They've battled each other in cyclo-cross for many seasons, on the road this year and now they're bringing that bike-racing rivalry to cross-country mountain biking – and boy were we treated to a show in Friday's XC short track race.

Tom Pidcock took part in his first XCC race © Bartek Wolinski Van der Poel is a force to be reckoned with at XCC © Bartek Wolinski Van der Poel put down the power from the start © Bartek Wolinski It was a tense sprint finish between Pidcock and van der Poel © Bartek Wolinski The flat-out power from van der Poel to win took its toll © Bartek Wolinski

The spoils for the win came down to them in an epic sprint finish. Pidcock seemed to have got the advantage coming into the finish line straight, with a bike length or two advantage, but van der Poel overcame Pidcock on the line with the momentum of having to chase the Brit's wheel. Both put everything on the line to get the win and it was some show of commitment.

An amazing result for the young Brit in his first XCC © Bartek Wolinski

After the race Pidcock reported that he couldn't get into his biggest gear and that's why he was spinning so fast. An admirable entry to XCC racing for the young Brit, though.

2. Believe the Tom Pidcock hype

1 min Tom Pidcock wins his first UCI MTB World Cup at Nové Město Tom Pidcock crosses the finish line to win the Nové Město XCO men's race on May 16, 2021.

Pidcock has been marked as a special talent on the bike from his junior days. Winning big races in cyclo-cross and on the road in elite races has come easily after he stepped up to the top levels. Cross-country racing is a different beast, though, and something Pidcock would freely admit he's learning about every time he races. You could be forgiven for not realizing that if you'd just watched his first two elite races though.

Pidcock focused on the job at hand © Bartek Woliński

The 21-year-old followed his fifth place in Albstadt with a dominant performance in Nové Město to take the win by one minute over van der Poel. The British rider attacked the Dutchman on lap three and never looked back. In winning, Pidcock became the first British male winner of a cross-country World Cup race for 27 years, when Gary Ford won at Mammoth Mountain in 1994.

A front row start for Pidcock this week © Bartek Woliński Pidcock and van der Poel moved clear of the field early on © Bartek Woliński Van der Poel couldn't follow Pidcock when the Brit attacked on Lap 3 © Bartek Woliński Once he went clear of van der Poel, Pidcock was on auto-pilot © Bartek Woliński It was a commanding performance from Pidcock © Bartek Woliński Mutual respect between Pidcock and van der Poel © Bartek Woliński

The good news is that Pidcock loves mountain biking, saying he was born to race mountain bikes in an interview with Red Bull TV after his victory. If he gets the chance to race on the biggest stage in August this year, he may be the overwhelming favorite for the men's race.

3. Loana Lecomte is in a class of her own

Loana Lecomte first made headlines in Nové Město last year, when she took the win on the Czech course in her elite debut. Proving that this was no fluke, Lecomte took control of the Elite Women's XCO race from the start. Edging out ahead of the field early on in a move that nobody could match, Lecomte rode away from the field untroubled to cross the finish line 1m 39s ahead of closest competitor Haley Batten.

Domination from the start © Bartek Wolinski Another strong race from Haley Batten saw her get second place © Bartek Wolinski Lecomte looked extremely relaxed for such a big win © Bartek Wolinski

Fun Fact: Loana Lecomte has now led every single lap of the women's XCO races so far in 2021, being first around the course every time in both Albstadt and Nové Město.

The young Frenchwoman is an unstoppable force right now © Bartek Wolinski

It wasn't all fairytales for the rest of the field, with the muddy and rough track conditions causing a lot of crashes and mechanical problems.

Despite a crash, Evie Richards took her first elite podium with 5th place © Bartek Wolinski

Kate Courtney seemed to have the worst luck on course today. While in third place, she crashed and damaged her brake lever, meaning she had to pull into the tech zone to get a new master cylinder fitted . After getting back on her way, the American was once again hindered when a rear tire puncture forced her to visit the pits again to get her wheel replaced.

Kate Courtney was plagued by mechanicals © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

It wasn't just Courtney who fought against the course, though, with Linda Indergand, Evie Richards and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot all falling subject to poor luck in the elite race, although Richards was able to turn the tables and snagged her first elite podium spot after finishing in fifth place.

4. Track conditions were the hardest we've seen in Nové Město

The Nové Město course is a rider favorite, but many of the athletes will probably be glad to see the back of this one. The course conditions made this 2021 edition of the race a grind rather than an enjoyable ride for the 80 minutes of racing.

Evie Richards has roots in cyclocross, so is used to dismounts © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Fresh battle scars seen on Kate Courtney © Bartek Woliński Bike handling and grip on the muddy roots was very challenging © Bartek Woliński Some of the sections were faster being pushed © Bartek Woliński Lots of rain had exposed the slippery tree roots © Bartek Woliński Splattered glasses were unavoidable with the tacky mud © Bartek Woliński

The track was muddy and rough from rain throughout the week and this exposed a lot of roots that would have been hidden had it been dry. As a result, in both the men's and women's XCO races there were quite a few slips, slides, stalls and crashes. Even the great Nino Schuter fell foul of a slippery root. Mud was splattering everywhere, making visibility an issue for many, meaning that alongside the bottle hand-outs teams were also passing out fresh glasses as riders passed the tech zone. The mechanics in the tech zone were kept busy with bikes being affected by the bad conditions.

5. It wasn't all mud and games in the Women's XCC

6 min XC short track recap – Nové Město Catch the recap of the thrilling XC short track races in Nové Město.

Friday's XC short track race was done on a muddy, slippery course. The new inclusion of the Mercedes Benz Rock & Roll section was a controversial topic, with a number of riders not thinking a feature like this should be part of the short track. It wasn't the slick rocks that ended up causing upset in the end, though. A front wheel wash-out by Pauline Ferrand-Prévot sent her sliding off the track into the course-side bollards, badly winded by her saddle and with a cut near her eye from the bollard. The reigning world champion was stretchered off to the local hospital for a check over.

Lecomte and Batten took control of the Short Track © Bartek Wolinski Haley Batten pulled ahead © Bartek Wolinski A crash on these jumps took Pauline Ferrand-Prévot out of contention © Bartek Wolinski Haley Batten took her first short track win © Bartek Wolinski It's all mud and games © Bartek Wolinski

It was Haley Batten who shone through all the mud, taking her first XCC win. After working hard with Loana Lecomte for most the race, the American decided to up the pace and a small crash from Lecomte on the asphalt lost her time, which was all Batten needed to ride to the win. The new cohort of young riders stepping up from Under 23 level are proving they're worth their place in the elite field.

6. Mathias Flückiger was the Men's XCO best of the rest

Flückiger can be pleased with his work at the first two World Cup races © Bartek Woliński

Swiss rider Mathias Flückiger appears to be a in a rich vein of form. He'll no doubt be pleased that he finished third in the first two World Cup races, but it could have been so much more in both races. A dropper seat post issue washed away his chances at Albstadt just as he seemed to be making a push towards the front of the race, while here in Nové Město he was tracking Pidcock and van der Poel at the front of the race on lap three, and was about to catch them, but then Pidcock attacked to put some distance into him and Van der Poel. Flückiger did manage to ride with van der Poel for a few laps before the Dutchman raced away from him.