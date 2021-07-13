Meet the Red Bull BC One World Champion Turned Community Change Maker

Growing up, Omar Davila ’s parents didn’t understand his relationship to breaking, which might be why he has now dedicated his time and skillset to mentoring young dancers. ”When I started breaking it was something that was frowned upon, and looked at like “What are you going to do with that?’” he remembers. “My own father never really supported me for the first few years and, even without that support, I became successful. So I think it’s important for parents to know and understand that breaking is a positive alternative for youth.”

Davila became the very first Red Bull BC One World Champion in 2004—when he was just 18—so he’s had a front row seat to the way in which break culture has shifted and developed throughout the last two decades. As an Austin native, Davila encountered the breaking scene in Texas around the age of 12 and quickly connected with other local dancers at the South Austin Recreation Center . Davila’s skill level improved so quickly that he began competing nationally at age 16, followed by big wins on the international stage just two years later.

Over the years, Davila’s role as a B-Boy continued to be the driving passion in his life. As he matured both as a B-Boy and as a working professional, Davila wanted to reinvigorate the Texas breaking community in which he grew up. Create a safe place for dancers and creatives to express themselves, grow their talent and garner life skills that would guide them far beyond break. This led him to teaming up with his former mentors and longtime friends, Roger Davis and Romeo Navarro, to create Hope 4 Hip Hop —a collective that provides the next generation of breakers with mentorship, classes, and guidance on the skills needed to up-level their creative passion.

Freedom, inclusion, diversity, creativity. Any doors that I can kick down for others, I’m going to kick them down and pull as many people through as I can with me. And if I can’t pull people in, I’m going to push people forward. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish with Hope 4 Hip Hop. Omar Davila

Omar spoke with us about his background as the first Red Bull BC One World Champion, how that changed the trajectory of his future and led him to prioritizing the mentorship of the next generation of breakers.

What was your earliest introduction to breaking?

I started when I was 11 or 12, sixth grade, middle school. Breaking was just a fad. It was the thing people did in the neighborhood. Some of my cousins and friends were doing it. I started breaking for fun, not really knowing anything about the culture or hip-hop or anything like that.

How did it go from a fad to something much more serious for you?

I had a friend, Robert, who moved from Chicago to Texas. He was a breaker who introduced me to his older brother, Mike—we called him “plastic man”—who was from a good breaking crew in Chicago. They’d gone overseas for a competition called the UK Championship. Mike was the one who introduced us to the practice spot at the South Austin Recreation Center. That’s where I was exposed to people who were really good at breaking. That’s also where I began to realize that this was something I really enjoyed doing. It was keeping me out of trouble, and I was good at it. That’s when I started taking it seriously. I had some good mentorship at the recreation center, began participating in performances and gained a lot of confidence.

Omar from the USA is the winner of the first ever Red Bull BC One © Little Shao

As the first Red Bull BC One World Champion, walk us through what it felt like to win back then. Did you understand the implications at the time?

It was a surreal feeling. Obviously, you never get into anything competitive with the attitude that you want to lose. But I was with a good friend, Ronnie, and we were both from the United States but on opposite brackets. We both felt that this is a culture that started in the United States, and we were in a one-of-a-kind international competition, so we had to win. As good friends, I think either of us would’ve been happy with the other winning. Lo and behold, we both made it to the finals, and I ended up winning. At that moment I was naive to what Red Bull BC One would end up becoming on the international stage and how big this thing would get.

Tell me a little bit about starting the breaking collective Hope 4 Hip Hop last year with Roger Davis and Romeo Navarro. What was your goal?

Romeo Navarro and Roger Davis were both my mentors coming up. I was doing my own projects and my own events, but this collective was something we’d toyed with and discussed over the years. In late 2019/early 2020 we had some opportunities come to the table. We felt confident that we’d be better under one umbrella, one banner. We decided to start Hope 4 Hip Hop and really focus on freedom, inclusion, diversity, creativity and having fun.

Truthfully, people have been asking us for years to do something together, but because of our own careers and timing, we weren’t able to get it done. But I saw the opportunity and said to the guys, look, we have all the experience in the world. We have the professional background and skill set outside of just breaking. Let’s use hip-hop and the elements as the tool. And while we have the attention of these young adults, let’s instill the morals and the values we’ve learned along the way and give that back to the community.

Why has mentoring youth and giving back to the local community been such a priority for you?

Looking back now as an adult, there were key people who mentored me and led me to what I was able to achieve. I worked really hard, but there were always people steering me in the right direction. I was satisfied with my career—everything I had set out to accomplish, I’d accomplished. I started working with a non-profit and found a lot of joy in giving back to the community. Breaking was my tool, but I quickly realized that people were my passion. I have all this experience and wisdom to share with others, and I’m finally in a position where I can do that. That’s really the story coming full circle. I’m able to not only be successful in my own career, but open doors for others as well.

What is the most important thing that you try to focus on with someone you’re mentoring?

The most important part is mental durability. A lot of things can be taught. You can teach people how to practice. If someone is dedicated, they’re usually pretty diligent about staying consistent with their craft. But I think it’s often the mental durability that catches people off guard. One day you’re a starving artist trying to make something happen, then success comes and it creeps up on you really quickly. Along with success comes criticism and hate, which you just don’t expect or anticipate. Also, a lot of pressure and self-doubt—the mental aspect is difficult. For me, it’s always building up that mental durability. Not only as a breaker, and a breaking athlete, but just as a person in day-to-day life. This dance is very special and unique in that it’s a very honest expression of who you are as an individual.