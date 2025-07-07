Are you following the unwritten rules of padel etiquette?

Before you even hit your first forehand or experience the thrill of connecting with a perfect smash, there’s a layer of the game of padel that too many players overlook: etiquette. Padel can get competitive, but at its core, it’s a social sport built on mutual respect, unspoken standards and shared values. These are nine fundamental principles that will make you stand out, on and off the court.

What is padel etiquette and why does it matter?

Padel etiquette is about preserving the spirit of the game. It means knowing when to cheer, when to apologize and when to step back. It’s what enables players and those watching to create a respectful, social and healthy environment. In a sport that relies on small, confined spaces and fast reactions, behavior matters just as much as skill.

Padel is, above everything, a social sport, and that’s a significant part of its magic

01 Dress the part: what to wear when playing padel

Mutual support between partners will benefit both members of the pair © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Every padel club has its own vibe, but some things are universal. If you’re unsure what to wear for padel, opt for lightweight clothing. Breathable shirts, comfortable shorts or skirts and grippy shoes made for the court. Playing in cold temperatures? Keep it simple with thermal underwear and hoodies or light jackets. Padel-specific footwear offers the best features to keep you comfortable, protect you from injury and keep the court surface unharmed thanks to its padel-dedicated materials and technologies.

Follow basic padel clothing rules by avoiding flashy or inappropriate gear. No jeans. No sandals. Avoid wearing jewelery as much as possible, as it can pose a safety issue in the event of a collision. Whether it’s a friendly match or a competitive tournament, respecting the padel dress code keeps our sport clean and safe for everyone.

02 Keep it social: respect the spirit of the game

Here’s the truth: padel is, above everything, a social sport, and that’s a significant part of its magic. That means the best games aren’t just about who hits hardest or shows the best technique. They’re about teamwork, sportsmanship and fun. You don’t need to be the loudest, but you do need to show respect, the basic ingredient of any positive padel experience.

The padel rules of respect start with simple things and common sense. Greet your opponents. Compliment a great shot. Don’t scream when you win (especially after a mistake from your opponent) or complain when you lose. Even in heated matches, the spirit of padel stays polite and respectful. That’s also what makes it addictive and welcoming to all.

03 Warm up smart: don't try to win the rally

Great teams stand out thanks to their chemistry and teamwork © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The first five minutes set the tone. Warm-ups are not mini matches. They’re about rhythm, timing and stretching out your game. If you jump straight into smashing winners, you’re missing the point.

Good padel warm-up etiquette means keeping rallies controlled and cooperative. Don’t go all-out at first. Feed your opponent quality shots, strive to keep the ball alive and respect their rhythm. Learning how to warm up for padel is a skill in itself. It shows maturity and sets you up for better play and fewer injuries.

04 Mind your noise: cheering, shouting and celebrating respectfully

The energy on a padel court is contagious, but too much noise at the wrong time can throw everyone off. Padel celebration rules ask players to find the balance. Celebrate your points, but never taunt or engage in trash talk.

Shouting, aggressive fist pumps, or sarcastic claps cross the line. Follow proper padel court etiquette by keeping celebrations tasteful and supportive. You’re not playing a solo sport. Keep it collective and positive.

05 Know the serving etiquette and line-call norms

Encouraging your team-mate, even after a mistake, will go a long way © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The serve starts it all. And in padel, how you serve says a lot. Before serving, always check that your opponent is ready to receive the ball to avoid misunderstandings. Don’t rush the process, give your opponents time to get into position to return. A deliberate, clean serve shows confidence and respect.

Line calls are another test of character. If a call is close, give your opponent the benefit of the doubt. If you keep disagreeing, restart the point with the same score. No one enjoys arguing over points. Consistent padel line and glass calls build trust. Combine that with basic padel court manners, such as owning up to mistakes, and you’ll earn more respect than any highlight ever could, both from your partner and your rivals.

06 How to enter and exit the court without causing disruption

Most padel clubs are busy. Players rotate in and out, often during tight match schedules, but knowing and following padel court entry rules helps maintain a clean flow. Never walk into an active court mid-rally. Wait until a break or timeout. Make eye contact and ask before stepping in. When switching sides every other game, avoid crossing or stepping over the net, as it can cause the net to deteriorate and lose tension over time. Instead, make an effort to go outside and return through the doors.

Padel court manners extend to your exit as well. Pack up quickly, avoid lingering on the court, and make space for the next group. In general, behave the same way you would want others to act.

07 Teamwork tips: how to communicate with your partner

Knowing which balls belong to whom is a skill that develops with practice © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

Doubles isn’t just two singles players standing side by side. Great teams use smart, simple padel doubles tips such as non-verbal signals, timely communication and shared movement patterns. Talking too much or too little can wreck the rhythm.

Master padel partner communication by sticking to clear calls, such as “mine” or “yours,” and encouraging your partner even after misses. You’re in this together, so act like it. Your words can only start after your opponent has hit the ball, and end, at the very latest, once you or your partner has finished hitting. Distracting your opponents at any point during their hitting motion is illegal.

Between points, keep your exchanges brief (a maximum of 20 seconds is allowed between points). Take advantage of game breaks and side changes to discuss strategy and areas for improvement, always with a positive attitude.

08 Don’t be a ball hog: share the rally and let others shine

There’s always that one player who tries to do everything. Don’t be that person. Good padel is built on trust and timing. Padel rally tips include knowing when to step back and let your partner take control.

Playing fair in padel means rotating serves, giving space, and not chasing every ball that’s technically not yours. Great players don’t just shine alone, they help others shine too, because they know that benefits both themselves and their partner, and that usually results in more wins and more fun matches.

09 Always respect your opponents

Communicating during game breaks can be key to your chances of winning © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

At the end of the day, how you treat your opponent defines who you are. Padel opponent etiquette starts with a handshake before the match, but goes much further. Respect their calls, applaud their winners, and thank them for the match.

True padel fair play means being generous in victory and graceful in defeat. Everyone loves winning. But the ones who stay classy when they lose are the ones you will want to play with again.

Match point

Padel’s rules are clear, but it's etiquette that keeps the sport beautiful. Mastering these silent but essential codes builds stronger games, better partnerships and lasting respect. Whether you’re new to the game or chasing club titles, padel’s unwritten rules should always be part of your playbook.