The world of padel: Your questions answered

“Padel makes you fall in love with it. It’s something other sports don’t have," says Juan Lebrón , who is ranked alongside Ale Galán as the number one padel team in the world. He’s not wrong, padel continues to captivate people the world over from the moment they try it and it’s clear that the sport’s increasing popularity comes from its compelling gameplay.

If you’re completely new to padel, don’t be mystified, use our guide to decode the game. And when it comes to watching it, don’t miss the Premier Padel season live on Red Bull TV , where every match from the quarter-finals to finals will be streamed. Check if you can access the coverage in your country here .

Juan Lebrón fell in love with padel because of its unique twists © Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

01 How does padel differ from other racket sports?

Padel blends elements of tennis and squash with many of its own unique twists. Its engaging elements, social nature and strategic depth make it accessible yet challenging for players of all levels.

“Padel has added some elements which tennis doesn’t have, which in my opinion are better, making the sport more spectacular and fun, since it’s more social,” says Galán .

World number one Alejandro Galán © Jaime de Mata/Red Bull Content Pool Padel has added some elements which tennis doesn’t have, which in my opinion are better. Alejandro Galán

So what exactly are the main differences that add to the fun? Here’s a short breakdown:

Court size: Padel is played on a smaller, enclosed court surrounded by glass walls, allowing ball rebounds to be incorporated into gameplay.

Racket: The solid, stringless racket offers more control and power compared to traditionally strung rackets.

Ball: The depressurized ball bounces more slowly, allowing for longer rallies.

Serve: Padel matches require underhand serves, differing from overhand in tennis.

Rallies: Due to the use of walls keeping the ball in play more, rallies in padel tend to be longer than in tennis. At a technical level, it’s easier to master than tennis, so there are usually less errors during a padel match.

02 How does the scoring system work in padel?

Padel’s scoring system is similar to tennis. Six games must be won to win a set and points increase as 15, 30, 40 and game point. If both teams are tied at 40, the game moves to ‘deuce.’ From there, one team must secure two consecutive points to win; one to gain the ‘advantage,’ and another to claim victory.

In some tournaments: the ‘Golden Point’ is implemented, which eliminates advantages. In other words, the team who wins the point when the game reaches deuce wins the game. The Golden Point has certainly been seen to add extra suspense and up match speed.

03 How does the service work in padel?

The serve must be executed underarm and the ball must bounce on the floor first – both before performing the serve and right afterwards on the receivers’ end of the court – before the return hit is made. The underarm serve rule is designed to reduce the serve's power and dominance, making the game more about rallies and strategic play rather than serve-based points. Similar to tennis, the serve must go diagonally across the court into the opponent's service box marked by a central line.

Padel makes you fall in love with it. It’s something other sports don’t have. Juan Lebrón Chincoa

The server has two attempts to get the serve into the correct box. If the first serve fails (either hitting the net, going out, or landing in the wrong box), the server gets a second attempt. Two consecutive faults result in the opponents winning the point.

04 How are the walls used in padel?

The walls open up the game to the players’ creativity and precision, since they can use the walls to rebound the ball and enable a variety of shots.

After the ball has crossed the net, it may bounce off any wall on the receiving side, after it first bounces on the ground on the receiver’s side. If the ball bounces off the ground and then hits a wall twice or rebounds off two walls without being touched, the shot is still considered valid. However, the ball can’t bounce again on the same side of the court after it has hit a wall. The ball also can’t touch the ceiling, or any elements like lights or fencing, above the walls.

Ultimately, frequent use of the walls is associated with a higher level of play and is central to padel strategy. Hitting off the glass allows players to create angles and shots that are impossible in other racket sports. This tactic can take opponents by surprise, open up the court for aggressive plays and turn defensive positions into offensive ones.

Incorporating the walls in padel allows for more dynamic shots during play © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

05 What are the different types of shots in padel?

Padel boasts a wide repertoire of shots. Here are some of the main contenders you need to know about:

Bandeja

The bandeja, or ‘tray’ shot, is a fundamental overhead shot, primarily used when the ball is high and the player is near the net, but not close enough to execute a smash. It combines elements of a smash and a slice, creating a slower, controlled shot that allows the player to maintain offensive positioning without overcommitting. Technically, the player hits the ball with an open racket face, imparting slice and a slight downward trajectory, aiming to place the ball deep in the opponent's court. The tactical purpose of the bandeja is to keep opponents at the back of the court, making it harder for them to attack, and to prepare for a potential net play or to counter a lob.

A racket should enhance your strengths… It influences you a lot and reflects your playing style. Beatriz González

Víbora

The víbora, or ‘viper’ shot, is an advanced variation of the bandeja with added spin and speed. It's executed with a quick, whip-like motion, where the player hits the ball with a combination of slice and side spin. This shot is particularly effective because it creates an unpredictable bounce, making it difficult for the opponent to return with precision. The víbora is used to apply pressure from an offensive position, often aiming for the side walls to maximize the difficulty of the return.

Volley

The volley, just like in tennis, is a shot taken before the ball bounces, typically performed close to the net to assert offensive pressure. The objective is to hit the ball early, reducing the opponents' reaction time and limiting their defensive options. Technically, the volley requires a short, compact swing and firm wrist to control the ball's direction and pace. Players aim to place volleys strategically, either to move opponents out of position or to find gaps in their defense.

Bea González knows the importance of the right padel racket © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Smash

The smash is one of the most powerful and decisive shots in padel, used to finish points when the ball is high enough and within striking distance. The shot involves a full overhead swing, aiming to hit the ball with maximum force, either directly out of the court (if the rules and court design permit) or down into the opponent's court with such speed and angle that it becomes unreturnable.

Technically, the smash requires good timing, body rotation and wrist snap to generate power and direction. Tactically, it's used when a player has a clear offensive advantage, often following a weak return or an unsuccessful lob over the opponents.

Lob

The lob is a strategic shot designed to push opponents back from the net, creating space and time. Its tactical purpose is to disrupt the opponents' court positioning, forcing them to retreat and thus opening up the front of the court for subsequent attacks. Technically, the lob is executed with a gentle, upward stroke, aiming to send the ball over the opponents' heads while ensuring it lands deep in the court to prevent an easy smash return. It's a key shot for changing the dynamics of a point, shifting from defense to offense, or simply to reset the rally from a less favorable position.

06 What are the different playing positions?

Team dynamics are crucial and roles are often defined by their positions on the court: one playing primarily on the backhand side (left side) and the other on the forehand side (right side).

The player on the backhand side is often seen as the more aggressive of the two. This aggression comes in the form of powerful smashes, decisive volleys, and attacking shots aimed at unsettling the opponents and dominating the net. Their role is to create opportunities for point-winning shots and apply constant pressure on the opponents. Ale Galán epitomizes the ideal backhand player with his aggressive víboras and volleys, as well as his deadly smash.

The forehand side player often adopts a more supportive role, focusing on consistency, placement, and setting up points. They excel in keeping the ball in play, working the angles, and using strategic lobs and drop shots to disrupt the opponents' positioning.

However, in today’s advanced and dynamic padel landscape, there are forehand side players who feature the complete package, being able to defend and attack in equally impressive manners. Juan Lebrón is the perfect example of the “total” padel player.

07 Is padel a team sport?

Absolutely! Padel is predominantly played in doubles, where communication and teamwork are essential for positioning, shot selection and tactical plays. Teams that work well together can dominate the court – even if they might be less skilled than their opponents – by outmaneuvring their rivals through strategic, solid plays and mutual support.

Lebron and Galán: world no. 1s in the sport that's mostly played in doubles © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

08 What equipment do padel players use?

Here’s a rundown of padel-specific kit that players need to start playing:

Padel racket: Shorter and broader than tennis rackets, with a solid surface punctuated by perforations, the padel racket offers different features based on their shape, weight, and materials used. Beginners should look for a racket that offers a good balance between power and control to help develop their game. “A racket should enhance your strengths… It influences you a lot and reflects your playing style,” says Bea González .

Shoes: Support and grip on the court's surface, which is typically artificial grass with sand, is crucial. Shoes designed specifically for padel offer the best combination of durability, traction, and stability to accommodate quick movements, turns, and lateral motions.

Padel balls: These balls have slightly lower internal pressure than those used in tennis, making them less bouncy. This characteristic suits the smaller, enclosed padel court.

A court: Padel is played on an enclosed court about one-third the size of a tennis court, which is surrounded by integral walls made of glass or solid material.

Four players: Padel is normally played as doubles, which means four players in total are needed to start a match.

Now you’re armed will all you need to know to watch – or even to get out there and start playing it for yourself!