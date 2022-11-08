Paul Wall and Kam Franklin share their favorite Houston haunts

As long as Houston artists have been making music, they’ve loved shouting out both the city and their favorite locales; take Archie Bell & The Drells’ 1968 hit single “ Tighten Up ,” where Mr. Bell wastes no time letting you know where the band is from. Fun fact, “Tighten Up” was sampled for Janet Jackson’s “Free Xone” on her critically acclaimed 1997 album The Velvet Rope.

It’s also not uncommon to hear musicians shout out the neighborhood of Third Ward, long considered the center of Black culture in Houston; an early example of this is on legendary bluesman Johnny Copeland’s 1984 track “ Houston ” on which Copeland sings about hanging out at historic, now-closed blue-collar blues club, Shady’s, a Third Ward staple. More recently on Beyoncé’s “Bow Down” remix, Queen Bey shouts out Frenchy’s, the fried chicken staple located on Scott Street in Third Ward. Her sister, Solange, also made sure Tyler the Creator stopped by Frenchy’s on one of his many trips to Houston.

So it’s fitting then that we kick off our Red Bull SoundClash Houston City Guide with Third Ward resident, and host of the November 10 event featuring Gary Clark Jr. vs Paul Wall, Kam Franklin . Franklin, lead singer of self-described Gulf Coast Soul band, The Suffers , a Red Bull SoundClash alumna herself, has toured the world many times over but always comes home to Third Ward, which she quite naturally shouts out on her recent solo track “ Baby Please Don’t Go .”

For this installment of City Guide , Paul and Kam took us to some of their favorite Houston haunts.

01 Paul’s Picks

Legendary Houston rapper Paul Wall, our SoundClash co-headliner, has a penchant for shouting out particular places in the city of swang. A prime example of this is the first verse of “ Bangin’ Screw ,” a delicious deep cut from his 2007 album "Get Money Stay True" with a plot that consists entirely of Wall cruising around his native, expansive southern metropolis on a windows-down kind of day and making pit stops at his favorite haunts. In that first verse he invites us into his candy red slab for a ride across the entire city, going from Wayside way on the southeast, Greens Road far north, and Antoine Drive in the northwest before zooming in on Scott Street in Third Ward and ending where all great nights in Houston end: at the aforementioned Frenchy’s.

The key to thriving in this city is finding your spots and sticking with ‘em. Loyalty. Pride. Qualities that help Wall stay true and make him an exemplary ambassador of The H. At rehearsal for Red Bull SoundClash Houston , Wall took time out to run down five of his longtime favorite spots around the city.

Paul Wall © Sama’an Ashrawi

Johnny Dang & Co. : World famous! It’s where we helped put Houston grills on the map . We've serviced countless stars and celebrities as well as hustlers and grill aficionados for years. I appreciate the opportunity he gave me to be an entrepreneur selling grills, but also there's a whole wholesale department that allows people worldwide the same opportunity that he allowed me. So I love Johnny for that. The type of people he hires, all the things he does in the community, he's always selfless. I know he's making big bank, but he always shares it. Also to see his ascension from him doing jewelry repair out of a garage to a little small store in Sharpstown Mall, to the Galleria, to opening up his own Galleria and having his own compound for everything. They’re definitely my number one pick.

Houston’s This Is It Soul Food : My favorite soul food restaurant in Houston. Houston's This Is It Soul Food , iconic, legendary. It was in the movie "Jason's Lyric," but it has always been one of the main staples of Houston Soul food. I love going there. I love that pork chop. They smoke they pork chops. That's my favorite. They originated out of Fourth Ward, and now they're in Third Ward right next to Unity Bank, the only Black-owned bank in Texas, right by TSU (Texas Southern University). I love going there.

Irma’s : They're located right outside of Minute Maid Park. They used to only be open for breakfast and lunch and it's a down home cooking kind of place. When you walk in the door, they treat you like family. I don't even know if they have a menu. I've never seen a menu. The waiter just comes around and asks you, “What do you like to eat?” And they suggest things. The hospitality there is second to none. The homemade lemonade they make there is second to none. We used to go on tour and buy gallons of it, jugs, and take it on the road with us. They put actual fruit in there, it's some real delicious lemonade.

Minute Maid Park : I would say Minute Maid Park just because of all the memories that it's given me in the city. The Astros organization, especially after the Crane family took over, you can just see and feel their involvement with the community. The joy that they bring to people. We always talk about after [Hurricane] Harvey how they stepped up and especially after they won the World Series, just the joy they brought us in bringing the city together, but they're out in the city constantly, year round, the inner city, the outer city, just giving back, bringing joy and baseball and love to the city.

Screwed Up Records & Tapes : They're another staple of the city. Screw and Screwed Up Click, they provided that heartbeat for our city. Their collection of Screw Tapes, as we call them, even though they’re on CD now, their collection is so vast. So you can't say, “Just give me the top 10.” It's like you might as well do a blind draw cause there's so many. People that come from out of town, from all over the world, and they embrace it and show so much love.

02 Kam's Picks

Kam Franklin at Doshi House © Kam Franklin

Doshi House : This is one of my favorite spaces in the city. This coffee shop is in the middle of Third Ward, and they have great playlists, community events, vibes, and people. I’ve been going here for a long time, and the recent renovations have only made me fall more in love with it.

Kam Franklin at Pavement © Kam Franklin

Pavement - Modern & Recycled Clothing : Whether I’m trying to get an outfit together for a major event, or I’m trying to find a cool statement piece to add to my collection, Pavement is always a go-to for me and a lot of my stylist friends. The selection is always great, affordable, and I always get compliments on the pieces I get from there.

Kam Franklin at Cactus Music and Sig’s Lagoon © Kam Franklin

Cactus Music and Sig’s Lagoon : Vinyl! Vinyl! Vinyl! In a time where music is needed more than ever, both of these record stores are my go-to for relief. I love them both for very different reasons, but I must include them in the list as they both mean so much to me.

Barbarella : Barbarella Houston is a dance club that I wish existed when I first turned 21. It’s fun, dark, the dance floor lights up, and everyone is welcomed as they are.

Kam Franklin at The Secret Group © Kam Franklin

The Secret Group : I’ve been going to this place since day one of opening. It’s not only a great venue, bar, and dance club, it’s also a hub for Houston comedy. You never know who you’re gonna see popping for an open mic night. My favorite night to go is the Saturday '90s-2000s party they host.

Kam Franklin at Empire Cafe © Kam Franklin

Empire Cafe : I’ve been going to Empire Cafe in Montrose for the better part of two decades. I love the food, the back patio, and just the overall energy. It’s a perfect spot for a business meeting or a laid back first date. If it’s not sold out, try the Berry White cake!