The secrets behind the training regime of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

I really focused on my riding technique and my ability to go faster downhill. In cross-country, the circuits have evolved a lot in recent years. Before, we had courses that lasted anything from one hour thirty minutes but today we're at one hour fifteen minutes or one hour twenty maximum. You have to know how to evolve with your sport, so I decided this winter to work with [three-time overall Enduro World Series winner] Cécile Ravanel to improve my technique in order to see if it would help me gain precious seconds going downhill.

This year, I also plan to take part in two events of the Enduro World Series. I've already taken part in an enduro-style event, the Mégavalanche in La Réunion. Racing Enduro can be good downhill training for my cross-country season.