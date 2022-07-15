© Red Bull Content Pool/Colin Kerrigan
Payson McElveen’s single-track mind – how the pro cyclist stays active
You could say that Texas-born Payson McElveen has a bit of a one-track mind when it comes to staying active. But the versatility he shows in his sport more than makes up for it. The thing that each discipline he participates in has in common is that it’s all cycling based endurance. Whether he’s ripping single track on a mountain bike or out on an open gravel road, he’s happiest on two wheels. McElveen started racing bikes when he was only 14 and it’s helped shape him into the person he is today. While he started off mostly participating in cross-country mountain bike racing, the discipline that has mostly disappeared in the United States in favor of more marathon mountain bike races that McElveen now excels in. At only 17 years old, McElveen went on to join the cross-country National Team and is now known for his impressive accomplishments on a bike.
Growing up, McElveen played more ‘mainstream’ sports such as basketball and track and field. But he never pushed himself or worked particularly hard to get better at them. “But for whatever reason,” McElveen said, “when I got introduced to bike racing, I was probably the least gifted at that in a way. Success came more slowly but for whatever reason, I was just by far the most motivated to train extra.” He found himself spending more time training to get better on his bike than he ever had at another sport. Once he found bike racing, all the other aspects of a typical teenage life fell away and he became hyper-focused.
McElveen raced several world cups in the junior and U-23 age groups before moving to the Marathon Nationals. These races began pushing him to race and ride longer and longer distances. For McElveen, making a shift to riding long distance wasn’t a conscious choice, but rather a natural evolution. His affinity for riding long distances sent him on a path to try and accomplish intense feats like chasing the speed record for the Colorado Trail and biking across Iceland in one push. Although his attempt on the Colorado trail went to the wayside due to several factors, his push across Iceland was successful, and according to McElveen, the hardest thing he’s ever done. Of all his feats, winning Marathon Nationals was the proudest moment in McElveen’s career. Not only did it show him what he was physically capable of, but psychologically as well.
Perhaps what sets McElveen apart from others is his focus and commitment to his sport. Even after missing his first offroad endurance race of the season due to injury, he’s more motivated than ever to do well in his remaining five races. As an endurance athlete, McElveen isn’t the most diverse in his training as most of it consists of, well, biking. But often times, he’ll ride five different types of bikes in a week and in many ways is multidisciplinary within the world of two wheels. Although his training and his career both rely on biking, if you’re ever to find McElveen on a bike just for fun, it’ll be his mountain bike. “It’s really hard to have a bad mountain bike ride unless something goes catastrophically wrong. But mountain biking almost never feels like work to me,” said McElveen. While a six-hour road ride in the rain may have him counting down the minutes till it’s over, riding the section of the Colorado trail just behind where he lives in Durango is one of McElveen’s favorite ways to stay active. Feeling like his bike is taking him somewhere is a key feeling for McElveen and seeing that ridge from his house and knowing he can get there in a couple hours just by biking is one of his favorite parts of that ride.
When McElveen steps off his bike, he lives much more like the average human than the gifted endurance rider he is. While he does do strength maintenance in the gym, McElveen’s favorite ways to stay active are hiking, playing basketball, and playing with his dog. McElveen grew up playing basketball and while bike racing quickly phased out other sports he played as a kid, shooting hoops is still like meditation for him. With a schedule as crazy as McElveen’s during his race season, it’s no surprise that the little things like time with his dog and a quick game of pickup are essential to keeping him balanced. His podcast, The Adventure Stache, is another integral part of McElveen’s life and when he’s not staying active, you’re likely to find him working on the next episode. His mobile podcast set-up as well as his phone so he can listen to music while riding and Strava his rides for things like the Red Bull Coast to Coast Challenge and a case of Red Bull Energy Drink for long drives and long rides are McElveen’s must haves in his busy day-to-day.
The process of training and seeing results is one of the biggest things that keeps McElveen motivated. In bike racing, even the best cyclist of all time will still spend more time losing than winning. Coming in first at a race is the rare payoff for months and months of training leading up and provides the ultimate inspiration for McElveen to keep going. But it’s not only results that push him –performing well on his bike helps him lead a life he loves. Opportunities to travel to new places, meet new people, and experience new cultures are some of McElveen’s favorite parts of his career. Getting a feel for a place outside just the racecourse has become a ritual in some ways for him when he’s on the road.
Community also plays a big role in McElveen’s career. For motivation in training, he finds value in being accountable to the people around him. Whether it’s a casual Tuesday night ride with his local shop or the virtual community the Red Bull Coast to Coast challenge has created, he sees great benefit in riding with others as a habit and to encourage an active lifestyle. Although the intensity of McElveen’s single-track focus isn’t for every cyclist, he says what really keeps him going are the little things in his life that mean so much.