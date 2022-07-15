Payson McElveen’s single-track mind – how the pro cyclist stays active

has a bit of a one-track mind when it comes to staying active. But the versatility he shows in his sport more than makes up for it. The thing that each discipline he participates in has in common is that it’s all cycling based endurance. Whether he’s ripping single track on a mountain bike or out on an open gravel road, he’s happiest on two wheels. McElveen started racing bikes when he was only 14 and it’s helped shape him into the person he is today. While he started off mostly participating in cross-country mountain bike racing, the discipline that has mostly disappeared in the United States in favor of more marathon mountain bike races that McElveen now excels in. At only 17 years old, McElveen went on to join the cross-country National Team and is now known for his impressive accomplishments on a bike.

Growing up, McElveen played more ‘mainstream’ sports such as basketball and track and field. But he never pushed himself or worked particularly hard to get better at them. “But for whatever reason,” McElveen said, “when I got introduced to bike racing, I was probably the least gifted at that in a way. Success came more slowly but for whatever reason, I was just by far the most motivated to train extra.” He found himself spending more time training to get better on his bike than he ever had at another sport. Once he found bike racing, all the other aspects of a typical teenage life fell away and he became hyper-focused.

McElveen raced several world cups in the junior and U-23 age groups before moving to the Marathon Nationals. These races began pushing him to race and ride longer and longer distances. For McElveen, making a shift to riding long distance wasn’t a conscious choice, but rather a natural evolution. His affinity for riding long distances sent him on a path to try and accomplish intense feats like chasing the speed record for the Colorado Trail and biking across Iceland in one push. Although his attempt on the Colorado trail went to the wayside due to several factors, his push across Iceland was successful, and according to McElveen, the hardest thing he’s ever done. Of all his feats, winning Marathon Nationals was the proudest moment in McElveen’s career. Not only did it show him what he was physically capable of, but psychologically as well.

