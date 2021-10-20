People Watching at the Rip Curl WSL Finals

At the end of 2020, the World Surf League announced that Lower Trestles was going to be home to the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals. This news came just before the kick-off to the 2021 season which, for the first time in WSL history, was going to begin in Hawaii. The next 10 months were unlike anything we’ve seen in professional sporting history—a global tour finding its feet in the midst of a global pandemic, quarantines and all. However despite the logistical nightmare that unravelled itself in real-time, the WSL managed to pull off eight World Tour events in three different countries.

For athletes it was an exhausting year. A chaotic year. A year that tested the limits of their physical and mental strength. And in the end, it all came down to one huge day at what many call the epicentre of surf: Lower Trestles.

Like it or not 2021 wasn’t perfect. Not for anyone. And for professional athletes travelling the globe in the face of closed borders, extended distance from family, and the pressure to compete, it had the potential to be an ongoing shock to the system.

Italo Ferreira heading out for a free surf session at Lower Trestles. © Jimmy Wilson

Speaking scientifically, when someone goes through a trauma it often puts their central nervous system on high alert. They can be stuck in fight or flight and for some reason, the body can’t seem to get out of it. And when it comes to being a competitive athlete, that can be both a blessing and a curse. One might become hyper-aware, hyper-intense, and use that as an advantage. But at some point, the release valve has to go. The body just can’t take it anymore. At that point, if you’re lucky, the parasympathetic nervous system kicks back into gear. That’s when you can finally exhale.

Lower Trestles was the release valve. We made it. We got here. Let’s take our foot off the gas, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

So many athletes, even those not competing in the Finals, were out and about in San Clemente during the week leading up to the inaugural one-day event. There were film premieres, there were freesurfs, there were e-bikes, there was camaraderie and there was fun. Even though this event is a big change for professional surfing, it ironically felt like a chance for the World Tour to get back to what surfing is all about. Friends sharing houses, eating cheap tacos, swapping wave for wave in the surf, riding bikes around town and cheering at Chris Cote on stage at a surf film premiere.

Carissa celebrates her win. © Jimmy Wilson

It was a congregation of likeminded humans who find solace in the ocean, and fucking rip. The valve was released, and the whole World Tour seemed to simultaneously exhale.

Red Bull spent a week in San Clemente before the competition started to capture the in-between moments, those side conversations on the beach, the easy laughs. The moments that seem innocuous but really mean the most. To remind us why surfing, and the community around it, is so darn special.

San Clemente holds a unique place in surfing, and it only seemed fitting that the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals found its home here. Join us as we People Watch from the sidelines in one of surfing’s most iconic hometowns. Ride a wave with Mick Fanning, go for a stroll with Morgan Cibilic, and learn how to backflip with Italo Ferreira. Throughout the show, you’ll also catch glimpses of Carissa Moore, Stephanie Gilmore, Kelly Slater, Conner Coffin and many more.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the event was run and done in fine form. Fine meaning overhead split peaks, an insane best-of-three format and a packed beach. Two champions were crowned. Congratulations to 5x World Champion Carissa Moore and 3x World Champion Gabriel Medina!