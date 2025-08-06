Galán and Chingotto push top seeds all the way in Tarragona final

Thriving in fast court conditions with their smashes and quick pace, second-seeded Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto put on a thrilling display before falling just short against top seeds Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia, who added a new trophy to their cabinet at the Tarragona Premier Padel P1 event.

01 Tapia and Coello leave no room for doubt

The start of the 2025 season wasn't an easy one for Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello, the world's top-ranked padel pair. After dominating in 2024, they only won one out of the new year's first five tournaments. Halfway through the season, the script has changed dramatically, though.

Fresh off this win in the Tarragona P1, Coello and Tapia have now won eight out of the 14 tournaments played so far. Once again, the Spaniard lefty star and the Argentinian genius overwhelmed their opponents with their breakneck pace and their insane pressure.

In a classic final against second-seeded Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto (their sixth encounter in a final this season) Tapia and Coello showed their hunger to dictate who're the kings before the end of the first half of the season, while Galán and Chingotto were eager to show the top seeds are beatable - they defeated Tapia and Coello in June's Italy Major final.

Coello and Tapia celebrate Tarragona Premier Padel P1 victory © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Tapia and Coello came out of the gate with a clear plan to hit lobs aimed at Federico Chingotto, the least powerful player on court. Chingotto is arguably the best defender in the world, but lacks the firepower of Galán, Tapia and Coello, and the top seeds exploited that weakness to perfection. Overwhelmed by their opponent's pressure in the tie break, 'Chingalán' saw how Tapia and Coello secured the first set 7-6.

The top seeds continued to play quick rallies and took advantage of their smashing power, leaving no gaps at the net and forcing their opponents to stay on their toes and in defensive mode. Despite Chingotto and Galán's efforts to contain the thunderstorm in front of them, the top seeds didn't back down and played another set of elite padel, breaking 'Chingalán's' serve in a decisive game to win the match 7-6, 7-5.

With this trophy, their eighth one this year, Coello and Tapia extended their lead over their challengers Galán and Chingotto (who have won four) in the race for most tournaments won in 2025.

02 Triay and Brea make a statement to become new world number one pair

When Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea teamed up last summer, leaving their respective team-mates Claudia Fernández and Bea González , the goal was simple: to achieve the world number one spot, a throne held by Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría since Premier Padel was born.

The Tarragona final match against Sánchez and Josemaría, was the seventh encounter between these pairs in 2025, this time with the possibility of losing the top rank looming over the first seeds' heads.

Gemma Triay and team-mate Delfina Brea are the new world No.1 team © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Triay and Brea were well aware of their opportunity and wasted no time looking for their opponents' weak spots. They secured positions close to the net and patiently waited for their rivals to make mistakes. With Triay finishing key points with her smash, Brea and Triay walked away with the first set 7-6.

The now top seeds continued to control the rhythm of the match, increasing the speed in their shots and avoiding unforced errors in the key stages of the final, finding alternatives to Sánchez and Josemaría's strong defense and determined style of play, building on the momentum earned after the first set to defeat their opponents 7-6, 6-4.

With this victory, their sixth of the season, Tiray and Brea are now not only officially the world's best pair, but they also lead in their head-to-head race with 'Paulita' and 'Ari', who've won four.

03 Watch the replay: Premier Padel 2025 Tarragona P1 final showdown

Final – Tarragona See the two remaining teams battle it out for the top prize at the Tarragona Premier Padel P1 tournament.

04 Tarragona has pure padel passion

Fans in Tarragona anticipated an unprecedented event, with the world's brightest padel stars coming to town for the first time in history. The local crowds didn't disappoint, packing the stands with more than 4,500 spectators and creating an electric atmosphere during every match.

The fast court conditions enabled players to fully display their power and quickness to perform extremely creative shots, incredible smashes and lightning-fast recoveries that produced some of the best highlights of the season.

The atmosphere was electric at the Tarragona P1 © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Incredible Tarragona highlights you might have missed

During the semi-final match between fourth-seeded Mike Yanguas – Coki Nieto and top-seeded Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello, Yanguas showed out-of-this-world reflexes by blocking a thunderous smash from Tapia and hitting a perfect winning shot in the process.

His team-mate Coki Nieto is no stranger to spectacular plays either, as he showcased his precision by firing a perfect shot through the door across his opponents' side of the court to win an epic point.

In the women's semi-final between fourth-seeded Sofia Araujo – Andrea Ustero and top-seeded Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría, Araujo quickly anticipated Sánchez’s smash to hit a tremendous winner from outside the court . In the other semi-final match between second-seeded Gemma Triay – Claudia Fernández and third-seeded Bea González – Claudia Fernández, 'Bea' read her opponent's mind as she exited the court to retrieve the ball and gently deposit it at the net , winning the point.

06 Coming Up: Madrid P1

Premier Padel now enters it's summer break, giving players a well-earned four-week rest before the second half of the season. Training and recovery will be key during this time, as the tour will soon head to Madrid, the world capital of padel, for the majestic Madrid P1 on September 1–7 . After Madrid, players will then have to immediately get ready for another iconic tournament: the Paris Major at Roland Garros on September 8–14 .