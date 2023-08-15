Peter $un's EP "3PIECE" on Red Bull Records

Peter $un just released his first project in a year on Red Bull Records/Mind of a Genius. The rapper, producer and vocalist titled his EP, " 3PIECE ," and it includes three tracks for every mood, packed with bouncy flows and addictive basslines.

"I wanted to release three singles that showed the different sides of my musicality," Peter said. "Coming into the summer I wanted songs to match the mood, some joints people could dance to, put on at the cookout or just cruise."

"3PIECE" © Courtesy of Peter $un

The EP single, “PERFECT TIMING,” takes a simple yet confident approach in its slow burn, highlighting Peter's knack for bona fide rhymes and laid-back grooves. Virginia-born and California-based, he effortlessly blends the best of Richmond’s beat scene with the brighter tones of Los Angeles hip-hop, flexing his range of influences that have cemented him as a crossover tastemaker.

Never one to hold back, he commits all of his emotions, thoughts and truths to tape. "I think the most challenging part was picking the songs I wanted to release for it," he shared. "I had so many to choose from but I felt like for right now, these three expressed where I am in life and where I’m going artistically with the music and videos."

The artist and producer confronts his trauma, discloses his ambitions and embraces his potential over a soundtrack of future-facing hip-hop laced with eloquent jazz-style instrumentation and filled to the brim with undeniable soul.

Peter $un © Courtesy of Peter $un I think it shows the different aspects of life and phases that all people go through. Peter $un

“One of my favorite anime shows is ‘One Piece’ so the project is somewhat of an ode to it as far as the art direction," Peter shares. "The overall vibe I wanted was for people to just feel good and dance. I think it shows the different aspects of life and phases that all people go through. It’s a little something for everyone.”

Now that the EP is released, Peter hopes that people will feel the good energy. "That's what I make most of my music for," he told us. "To help someone who may be feeling down that day or help people get through whatever they're going through at the time. I hope the music heals and makes people feel good."

Peter $un © Courtesy of Peter $un

3PIECE Tracklist

"BURN LIKE FIRE" " MY FAVORITE DRUG " "PERFECT TIMING"

Peter's soulful roots and love for jazz are evident in the attention to instrumentalism and melody across his tracks. Following his last record "Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety," which saw him work through the loss of his brother, he returns in 2023 with a renewed sense of creativity and optimism, kicking the package off with his upbeat house-inspired single, “ MY FAVORITE DRUG. ”

Peter $un © Courtesy of Peter $un

His live rendition of “BURN LIKE FIRE” will debut on SpringHill’s coveted “On Site” YouTube series, giving rising artists a platform built by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. In September, he’ll partner with Red Bull Media House and award-winning nonprofit Ghetto Film School to unveil "$unny Daze," a short film directed by Lexx Truss, a burgeoning LA-based filmmaker under Red Bull’s Establishing Shot mentorship program which aims to amplify and support diverse storytellers. The mini-documentary will pull back the curtain on his creative endeavors, the making of "3PIECE," and the infectious lust for life that he brings to his community.